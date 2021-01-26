Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Today in Gear: Royal Enfield's New Retro Motorcycle, How to Take Care of Your Feet & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
royal enfield continental gt
Royal Enfield

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The North Face's New Running Shoe Is the First of Its Kind
shooting with pau capel and fernanda maciel after the breaking 20 utmb record, plan de l'aiguille, altitude 2300m, chamonix, august 2020
Mathis Dumas

The brand has overhauled its trail footwear line with Vectiv, a new technology it adapted from ultra-fast marathon shoes. A hundred kilometers of testing later, here are our thoughts.

LEARN MORE
Royal Enfield's New Continental GT 650 Is a Bloody Good Time
royal enfield 650 continental gt
Royal Enfield

You don’t always have to look back to go forward...but with a retro motorbike this fun, why the hell wouldn’t you?

LEARN MORE

12 Cool New Things to Boost Your Fitness Morale
best new fitness gear january 2021
Gear Patrol

Keep your resolution going to 2022.

LEARN MORE

Herman Miller Face Masks and 6 More Home and Design Releases
windowshopping
Gear Patrol

And unlike a lot of its furniture, Herman Miller will ship these out ASAP.

LEARN MORE

How to Start 2021 on the Right Foot
young man lying in boat on lake, low section
Newton DalyGetty Images

If your feet are compromised, then so is your mobility. Here are the most important foot care tips you need to know.

LEARN MORE

The Best Simple Home Theater Setups to Get You Super Bowl Ready
superbowl tv setups
LG

These home theater setups are great for the Super Bowl, movies and beyond.

LEARN MORE

This Is the Root of All Badass Seiko Dive Watches
timekeeping icon seiko 6105 gear patrol lead full
Analog / Shift

The Seiko 6105 is an unlikely legend, but one that's earned its reputation.

LEARN MORE

Experts Say This Is the Most Innovative Outdoor Gear of the Year
best of winter or
Courtesy

A panel of outdoor industry vets just honored these 16 awesome, clever and inclusive new items.

LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Beard Trimmers You Can Buy in 2021
best beard trimmers
Chase Pellerin

From Wahl, Philips Norelco, Braun and more.

LEARN MORE

The 7 Best Essential Oil Diffusers of 2021
essential oils buying guide gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Once you realize the humble oil diffuser is basically a safer, reloadable candle, you understand its charm.

LEARN MORE

Jeep's Grand Cherokee Hybrid Should Be Killer for Overlanding
jeep grand cherokee l
Jeep

Jeep says its school-run SUV will have off-road and towing capability fit for the tough Australian market.

LEARN MORE

7 of the Best Essential Oils to Put in Your Diffuser
the best essential oils gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

They’re not all the same.

LEARN MORE

Everything You Could Possibly Want to Know About Dress Watches
luxury watches
Courtesy

Whether you're shopping or exploring, delve in to the world of elegant dress watches here.

LEARN MORE

2 of the Best Sedans You've Never Heard of Are Being Killed Off in America
kia k900 cadenza
Kia

They didn't get any respect in life. Maybe we'll care now that they're gone.

LEARN MORE

This Custom Ferrari Station Wagon Is Peak Dream Car
ferrari breadvan hommage
Neils van Roij Design

This custom build harkens back to Ferrari history, with a hand-beaten aluminum body and sumptuous blue leather.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories