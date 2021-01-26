Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

The North Face's New Running Shoe Is the First of Its Kind Mathis Dumas The brand has overhauled its trail footwear line with Vectiv, a new technology it adapted from ultra-fast marathon shoes. A hundred kilometers of testing later, here are our thoughts. LEARN MORE

Royal Enfield's New Continental GT 650 Is a Bloody Good Time Royal Enfield You don’t always have to look back to go forward...but with a retro motorbike this fun, why the hell wouldn’t you? LEARN MORE

12 Cool New Things to Boost Your Fitness Morale Gear Patrol Keep your resolution going to 2022. LEARN MORE

Herman Miller Face Masks and 6 More Home and Design Releases Gear Patrol And unlike a lot of its furniture, Herman Miller will ship these out ASAP. LEARN MORE

How to Start 2021 on the Right Foot Newton Daly Getty Images If your feet are compromised, then so is your mobility. Here are the most important foot care tips you need to know. LEARN MORE

The Best Simple Home Theater Setups to Get You Super Bowl Ready LG These home theater setups are great for the Super Bowl, movies and beyond. LEARN MORE

This Is the Root of All Badass Seiko Dive Watches Analog / Shift The Seiko 6105 is an unlikely legend, but one that's earned its reputation. LEARN MORE

Experts Say This Is the Most Innovative Outdoor Gear of the Year Courtesy A panel of outdoor industry vets just honored these 16 awesome, clever and inclusive new items. LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Beard Trimmers You Can Buy in 2021 Chase Pellerin From Wahl, Philips Norelco, Braun and more. LEARN MORE

The 7 Best Essential Oil Diffusers of 2021 Chandler Bondurant Once you realize the humble oil diffuser is basically a safer, reloadable candle, you understand its charm. LEARN MORE

Jeep's Grand Cherokee Hybrid Should Be Killer for Overlanding Jeep Jeep says its school-run SUV will have off-road and towing capability fit for the tough Australian market. LEARN MORE

7 of the Best Essential Oils to Put in Your Diffuser Chandler Bondurant They’re not all the same. LEARN MORE

Everything You Could Possibly Want to Know About Dress Watches Courtesy Whether you're shopping or exploring, delve in to the world of elegant dress watches here. LEARN MORE

2 of the Best Sedans You've Never Heard of Are Being Killed Off in America Kia They didn't get any respect in life. Maybe we'll care now that they're gone. LEARN MORE

This Custom Ferrari Station Wagon Is Peak Dream Car Neils van Roij Design This custom build harkens back to Ferrari history, with a hand-beaten aluminum body and sumptuous blue leather. LEARN MORE

