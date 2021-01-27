Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Cars and Trucks We're Driving This Winter, Comedians That Are Serious About Watches & More
We at Gear Patrol are lucky enough to drive quite a few vehicles. Here's some of the ones you haven't heard about yet.
And what their choices tell you about their personalities.
The D.C. native Connor McKnight breaks down the influences that help create his namesake brand.
Food-caked countertops are a thing of the past.
Fast, reliable internet at home has never been more important, but fast, reliable internet isn’t always what you get out of your home network. Here are some of the reasons why, and how you can fix it.
The best ways to order flowers online for Valentine's Day with same-day delivery, quick and easy service, transparent pricing, and beautiful bouquets.
Packs designed for hiking, mountain biking and snow sports often include this clever touch.
The Dodge Challenger Demon is the quickest street car to ever emerge from Detroit. And it could be yours.
A dealer employee's cryptic message suggests the new Z06 could debut in the first half of year.
Truck-buying respondents were far more likely to consider an electric F-150 than the Tesla.
If your HomePod or HomePod mini isn't working properly, or maybe you're selling or giving it away, you should factory reset it and wipe your personal information from it.
Need some helpful tips to improve the Wi-Fi in and around your home?
Time to restock your bean supply.
Prospex divers, a handsome Presage and more celebrate the brand's 140th anniversary.
How does a lighter, more powerful M5 sound to you? Pretty good, we bet.
German camper startup Vanderer built a "three-room apartment on wheels" within a small van's footprint.