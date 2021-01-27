Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

Meet the Rest of the Cars and Trucks We're Driving This Winter Will Sabel Courtney We at Gear Patrol are lucky enough to drive quite a few vehicles. Here's some of the ones you haven't heard about yet. LEARN MORE

3 Comedians You Didn’t Know Were Serious About Watches Kevork Djansezian Getty Images And what their choices tell you about their personalities. LEARN MORE

This Brand Blends Tech-Inspired Workwear With Luxury Craftsmanship Connor McKnight The D.C. native Connor McKnight breaks down the influences that help create his namesake brand. LEARN MORE

Why in God's Name Do You Not Have a Spoon Rest? Food 52 Food-caked countertops are a thing of the past. LEARN MORE

Your Internet Isn’t As Fast As It Could Be. Here’s Why Linksys Fast, reliable internet at home has never been more important, but fast, reliable internet isn’t always what you get out of your home network. Here are some of the reasons why, and how you can fix it. LEARN MORE

The Best Flower Delivery Services for Valentine's Day . The best ways to order flowers online for Valentine's Day with same-day delivery, quick and easy service, transparent pricing, and beautiful bouquets. LEARN MORE

Your Backpack Has a Hidden Feature That Can Save Your Life Henry Phillips Packs designed for hiking, mountain biking and snow sports often include this clever touch. LEARN MORE

Want the Wildest Muscle Car Ever? Enter to Win It and Help Save Lives Omaze The Dodge Challenger Demon is the quickest street car to ever emerge from Detroit. And it could be yours. LEARN MORE

The All-New Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Could Debut by July Chevrolet A dealer employee's cryptic message suggests the new Z06 could debut in the first half of year. LEARN MORE

Ford's Electric F-150 Is Way More Appealing than Tesla's Cybertruck, Survey Says FREDERIC J. BROWN Getty Images Truck-buying respondents were far more likely to consider an electric F-150 than the Tesla. LEARN MORE

How to Factory Reset Your HomePod or HomePod mini Apple If your HomePod or HomePod mini isn't working properly, or maybe you're selling or giving it away, you should factory reset it and wipe your personal information from it. LEARN MORE

How to Get Great Wi-Fi, Even in Your Backyard . Need some helpful tips to improve the Wi-Fi in and around your home? LEARN MORE

These Are Some of the Best Coffees of 2021, According to Experts Mint Images Getty Images Time to restock your bean supply. LEARN MORE

Green Dive Watches and More Are Seiko's First Releases of 2021 Seiko Prospex divers, a handsome Presage and more celebrate the brand's 140th anniversary. LEARN MORE

The BMW M5 CS Is the Most Powerful Bimmer Ever to Hit the Streets BMW How does a lighter, more powerful M5 sound to you? Pretty good, we bet. LEARN MORE

This Tiny Camper Van Is a Hygge House for the Open Road Vanderer German camper startup Vanderer built a "three-room apartment on wheels" within a small van's footprint. LEARN MORE

