Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Cadillac hasn't had much history with diesel-powered vehicles, and the little history the brand has had with oil-burning engines has been rather ignominious. So how well do diesel power and Caddy's giant flagship mesh? We took one out for a day to find out.
According to literally everyone who gave it a chance, Bulleit's Eboni Major pulled together one hell of a whiskey. Why doesn't anybody care?
The TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph is a Carrera that matches your Carrera.
Want the ultimate in fancy go-anywhere accommodations? Consider the Unity.
We've rounded up our favorite high-end headphones that cost $150. All are wired. All great for at-home listening.
Automakers are joining the modern, two-dimensional and chrome-free world of visual design. We rank the hits and misses.
Rumors from Japan say some of our favorite Lexus cars may be in for huge power upgrades.
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.
The best wool socks for everyday wear, long hikes and very serious do-nothing sessions.
Ok, "need" is a strong word. But here's every type of watch you could possibly want.
Whether you have a lot of space or a little, here's what you need to shape up around the house.
Whether you're shopping for your significant other or yourself, our list of the best Valentine's Day gifts for men includes products for every budget, independently selected by our editors.
From single-origin chocolate to perfume to watch straps, these gift ideas cover every budget.