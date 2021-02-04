Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: A Luxury Apartment on Wheels, the Killer Bourbon That's Gathering Dust & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
unity leisure travel van camper
Leisure Travel Vans

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

A Diesel Cadillac? It's Not as Strange As It Sounds When It's the 2021 Escalade
cadillac escalade diesel
Will Sabel Courtney

Cadillac hasn't had much history with diesel-powered vehicles, and the little history the brand has had with oil-burning engines has been rather ignominious. So how well do diesel power and Caddy's giant flagship mesh? We took one out for a day to find out.

Bulleit Made One of the Best Bourbons Last Year and It's Collecting Dust
bulleit
Bulleit

According to literally everyone who gave it a chance, Bulleit's Eboni Major pulled together one hell of a whiskey. Why doesn't anybody care?

This Is the Watch That Goes with Your Porsche
porsches
TAG Heuer

The TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph is a Carrera that matches your Carrera.

This Camper Van Is a Rolling Luxury Apartment
unity leisure travel van camper
Leisure Travel Vans

Want the ultimate in fancy go-anywhere accommodations? Consider the Unity.

The Best Hi-Fi Headphones Under $150
grado black headphones laying against white counter with a candle and book
Grado

We've rounded up our favorite high-end headphones that cost $150. All are wired. All great for at-home listening.

7 New Automotive Logos, Ranked from Best to Worst
car logos gearpatrol lead
Courtesy

Automakers are joining the modern, two-dimensional and chrome-free world of visual design. We rank the hits and misses.

Lexus Could Unleash 3 New High-Performance Models Soon
lexus lc 500 inspiration black
Lexus

Rumors from Japan say some of our favorite Lexus cars may be in for huge power upgrades.

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
moment magsafe accessories
Moment

We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.

The Best Wool Socks of 2021
best wool socks
Darn Tough

The best wool socks for everyday wear, long hikes and very serious do-nothing sessions.

Every Type of Watch You Need in Your Collection
tudor black bay fifty eight, rolex submariner, breitling navitimer, baltic aquascaphe, hamilton khaki field, yema speedgraf, omega speedmaster, rolex cosmograph daytona
Courtesy

Ok, "need" is a strong word. But here's every type of watch you could possibly want.

7 Trainers Share Their Home Gym Essentials
young man workout with trx suspension
NastasicGetty Images

Whether you have a lot of space or a little, here's what you need to shape up around the house.

The 61 Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men
best valentines day gifts
Courtesy

Whether you’re shopping for your significant other or yourself, our list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men includes products for every budget, independently selected by our editors.

The 57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women
best valentines day gifts women
Courtesy

From single-origin chocolate to perfume to watch straps, these gift ideas cover every budget.

