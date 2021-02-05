Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: Saving a Black-Owned Gear Shop, the Best Beers for the Super Bowl & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
beer
Henry Phillips

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

This Stunning Lifted Chevy K5 Proves the Blazer is the New Bronco
chevy k5 blazer
Bring a Trailer

You know about vintage Defenders and Broncos, right? No it's time to check out this exquisite Chevy.

LEARN MORE

Help Save the First Black-Owned Outdoor Gear Shop in America
a family standing in front of a gear store
SlimPickins Outfitters

Texas-based Slim Pickins Outfitters is diversifying the outdoors.

LEARN MORE

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
watches
Courtesy

Don't miss this week's coolest style and watch drops, from innovative sneakers to retro dive watches and more.

LEARN MORE

All the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Budget
valentiens
Courtesy

It's always smart to set a budget you're shopping for a gift.

LEARN MORE

What Does “Hi-Fi” Even Mean Anymore? This Is What the Experts Say
mcintosh

The modern definition of hi-fi is a bit ambiguous. Is it CD or vinyl quality? Or is it something even higher resolution than that?

LEARN MORE

The 13 Best Beers for Super Bowl LV, According to Brewers
beer
Henry Phillips

Beer and football go together like Tom Brady (ugh) and the Super Bowl.

LEARN MORE

The 25 Best Things to Cook with an Instant Pot or Multicooker
instant pot recipies gear patrol lead full
Half Baked Harvest

Just get an Instant Pot? Here are 25 of the absolute best things to make in it.

LEARN MORE

7 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week
best tech
Courtesy

This was a big week for new audio product releases.

LEARN MORE

There's a Good Chance These Nespresso Pods Are the Best You Can Buy
coffee pods
Voila Labs

Voila already won the instant coffee game. Now it has its sights on coffee capsules.

LEARN MORE

5 Things You Need to Know About the All-New 2022 Nissan Frontier
nissan frontier
Nissan

Nissan's new Frontier pickup has finally arrived.

LEARN MORE

5 of the Weirdest Rolex Watches Ever Made
dominos
Christies

Offerings from the Crown are timeless and notoriously conservative. Or are they?

LEARN MORE

