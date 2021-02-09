Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Most Revolutionary Jeep Wrangler, a Chronograph Like You've Never Seen & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
The vintage Omega Chronostop has unusual features, comes in a wide variety of funky styles and doesn't cost a bundle.
Nissan's new Z car arrives in a matter of months. Here's what we know as we approach the launch date.
Time to swap out your platter mat.
Knocking out two vices with one delicious dessert.
Is Super Cruise the technology of the future...or an impressive party trick en route to it?
A belt-drive fixie, a downhill e-beast, an outta-this-world kit and more.
Looking for a cheap and effective cable management solution for your desk? We've rounded up some of our favorites. All under $30.
Drown your failures in a $22 bag of coffee beans aged in former Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels.
There's a universe of stories on your wrist.
Every corduroy pant worth considering right now, from the quintessential to the frivolous and everything in-between.
Jeep is bringing a concept to the Easter Jeep Safari — one that may mark the biggest change in brand history.
When it comes to picking out a wine for dinner, you’ll want something that encourages conversation, not contemplation.
Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to be getting the M1 chipset and a huge redesign. Here's what we know so far.