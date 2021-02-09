Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

You've Never Seen a Chronograph Watch Quite Like This Analog/Shift The vintage Omega Chronostop has unusual features, comes in a wide variety of funky styles and doesn't cost a bundle. LEARN MORE

The 2022 Nissan 400Z Is Coming. Here's Everything You Need to Know Nissan Nissan's new Z car arrives in a matter of months. Here's what we know as we approach the launch date. LEARN MORE

The Simple, Easy, Affordable Way to Upgrade Your Turntable Fluance Time to swap out your platter mat. LEARN MORE

WhistlePig Whiskey Does Ice Cream With Ben & Jerry's and 7 More Home and Design Releases Courtesy Knocking out two vices with one delicious dessert. LEARN MORE

The Cadillac Escalade Now Offers Super Cruise. Here's What You Need to Know JESSICA LYNN WALKER Is Super Cruise the technology of the future...or an impressive party trick en route to it? LEARN MORE

Here Are the Best New Bikes and Accessories We've Seen Courtesy A belt-drive fixie, a downhill e-beast, an outta-this-world kit and more. LEARN MORE

9 Cable Management Accessories to Declutter Your Home Office Unsplash Looking for a cheap and effective cable management solution for your desk? We've rounded up some of our favorites. All under $30. LEARN MORE

Can’t Get Your Hands on Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon? This Coffee Is an Affordable Consolation Prize Courtesy Drown your failures in a $22 bag of coffee beans aged in former Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels. LEARN MORE

All The Watch Details You Never Noticed, and Why They're There Courtesy There's a universe of stories on your wrist. LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Corduroy Pants of 2021 The Taylor Stitch Camp Pant, Photo: Taylor Stitch Every corduroy pant worth considering right now, from the quintessential to the frivolous and everything in-between. LEARN MORE

Jeep Is About to Reveal Its Most Revolutionary Wrangler Yet Jeep Jeep is bringing a concept to the Easter Jeep Safari — one that may mark the biggest change in brand history. LEARN MORE

The Best Wines to Drink on Valentine’s Day, According to Experts Chandler Bondurant When it comes to picking out a wine for dinner, you’ll want something that encourages conversation, not contemplation. LEARN MORE

Apple's New MacBooks Will Be Game-Changers. Here's What We Know So Far Courtesy Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to be getting the M1 chipset and a huge redesign. Here's what we know so far. LEARN MORE

