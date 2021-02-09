Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: The Most Revolutionary Jeep Wrangler, a Chronograph Like You've Never Seen & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
jeep wrangler electric
Jeep

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

You've Never Seen a Chronograph Watch Quite Like This
chronostop
Analog/Shift

The vintage Omega Chronostop has unusual features, comes in a wide variety of funky styles and doesn't cost a bundle.

The 2022 Nissan 400Z Is Coming. Here's Everything You Need to Know
nissan z proto
Nissan

Nissan's new Z car arrives in a matter of months. Here's what we know as we approach the launch date.

The Simple, Easy, Affordable Way to Upgrade Your Turntable
fluance black rubber platter mat on a turntable
Fluance

Time to swap out your platter mat.

WhistlePig Whiskey Does Ice Cream With Ben & Jerry's and 7 More Home and Design Releases
ben and jerry whiskeypig, truff mayo, aurora hops
Courtesy

Knocking out two vices with one delicious dessert.

The Cadillac Escalade Now Offers Super Cruise. Here's What You Need to Know
unlike other driver assistance systems, super cruise in the 2021 cadillac escalade utilizes two advanced technology systems – a driver attention system and precision lidar map data, to provide added confidence for the driver
JESSICA LYNN WALKER

Is Super Cruise the technology of the future...or an impressive party trick en route to it?

Here Are the Best New Bikes and Accessories We've Seen
collage of bike accessories of ogadget weeylock and black crow bike
Courtesy

A belt-drive fixie, a downhill e-beast, an outta-this-world kit and more.

9 Cable Management Accessories to Declutter Your Home Office
home office desk
Unsplash

Looking for a cheap and effective cable management solution for your desk? We've rounded up some of our favorites. All under $30.

Can’t Get Your Hands on Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon? This Coffee Is an Affordable Consolation Prize
coffee
Courtesy

Drown your failures in a $22 bag of coffee beans aged in former Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels.

All The Watch Details You Never Noticed, and Why They're There
details
Courtesy

There's a universe of stories on your wrist.

The 12 Best Corduroy Pants of 2021
corduroy pants
The Taylor Stitch Camp Pant, Photo: Taylor Stitch

Every corduroy pant worth considering right now, from the quintessential to the frivolous and everything in-between.

Jeep Is About to Reveal Its Most Revolutionary Wrangler Yet
jeep wrangler electric
Jeep

Jeep is bringing a concept to the Easter Jeep Safari — one that may mark the biggest change in brand history.

The Best Wines to Drink on Valentine’s Day, According to Experts
best valentines wines gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

When it comes to picking out a wine for dinner, you’ll want something that encourages conversation, not contemplation.

Apple's New MacBooks Will Be Game-Changers. Here's What We Know So Far
computer
Courtesy

Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to be getting the M1 chipset and a huge redesign. Here's what we know so far.

