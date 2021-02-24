Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: The Best Bourbon Whiskeys, a Massive(ly Clever) Knife, & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
a man folding the handles of a large knife
Gerber

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

That Little Hole in Your Swiss Army Knife Has a Surprising Use
awl hole fd gear patrol lead full
Gear Patrol

It could save your behind in the backcountry — or at least help you keep your pants up.

The Best Vintage Military Watches to Collect Under $5,000
angelus chronograph
Analog / Shift

From inexpensive, Gulf War-era quartz to lauded 1950s, gilded chronographs, these are the best deals in military timepieces.

What Automaker Owns Your Favorite Car Brand?
car brand logos
Courtesy

The brands you know, and the corporate umbrellas you might not.

The Best Razors for Men
gold leaf razor laying against gray towel
Leaf

Shaving should be something you look forward to. Here are the best razors to help make it so.

How to Trim a Nylon NATO Strap
2 military watches in the field gear patrol ambiance 1
Hunter Kelley

Nato straps much too long? Don't like tucking in the extra length? Here's how to cut it down to size.

Why You Need a Password Manager (And Five to Try)
password managers gear patrol lead full
LastPass

Writing down passwords on a notepad, or just using the same password for everything, may have served you well so far, but these are high-risk strategies that are going to leave you exposed sooner rather than later.

Titanium Brings This Vintage-Style Chronograph Into the Modern Era
chronograph
Time & Tide Watches

A new case material and aesthetics make for a wholly modern and compelling package.

Ford's New Explorer King Ranch Brings Western-Themed Luxury to the Midsize SUV Party
2021 ford explorer king ranch edition introduces a rugged, premium appearance and brings the king ranch name to america’s all time best selling suv line
Ford

The King Ranch trim level trickles down to the Explorer for 2021.

What Does Dogfish Head Know About Canned Cocktails?
canned cocktails
Dogfish Head

More than you might guess. They've been in the spirits business for nearly two decades.

Holy Crap, Gunther Werks Is Building a 993-Gen 911 Speedster
porsche 993 speedster
Guenther Werks

Drooling over Jerry Seinfeld's rarest Porsche 911? This new resto-mod may be even better.

Want an M1-Powered MacBook? You Can Snag a Refurbished One for a Discount
macbook air
Apple

Apple is selling refurbished models of its M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for the first time.

Gerber's New Folding Knife Is Innovative (and Massive)
a man folding the handles of a large knife
Gerber

Gerber's latest knife folds open and shut, but it isn't for your EDC.

These Are the Safest New Cars in America, According to the Experts
volvo v60
Volvo

The IIHS has published its list of Top Safety Picks for 2021, with brands like Volvo and Subaru leading the charge.

The 18 Best Bourbon Whiskeys You Can Buy in 2021
best bourbon gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Everything you ever wanted to know about America’s favorite brown spirit, including, of course, the best bottles you can actually buy.

