Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best Bourbon Whiskeys, a Massive(ly Clever) Knife, & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
It could save your behind in the backcountry — or at least help you keep your pants up.
From inexpensive, Gulf War-era quartz to lauded 1950s, gilded chronographs, these are the best deals in military timepieces.
The brands you know, and the corporate umbrellas you might not.
Shaving should be something you look forward to. Here are the best razors to help make it so.
Nato straps much too long? Don't like tucking in the extra length? Here's how to cut it down to size.
Writing down passwords on a notepad, or just using the same password for everything, may have served you well so far, but these are high-risk strategies that are going to leave you exposed sooner rather than later.
A new case material and aesthetics make for a wholly modern and compelling package.
The King Ranch trim level trickles down to the Explorer for 2021.
More than you might guess. They've been in the spirits business for nearly two decades.
Drooling over Jerry Seinfeld's rarest Porsche 911? This new resto-mod may be even better.
Apple is selling refurbished models of its M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for the first time.
Gerber's latest knife folds open and shut, but it isn't for your EDC.
The IIHS has published its list of Top Safety Picks for 2021, with brands like Volvo and Subaru leading the charge.
Everything you ever wanted to know about America’s favorite brown spirit, including, of course, the best bottles you can actually buy.