Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
RIP, Apple HomePod. Why Did the Smart Speaker Fail
2
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

Today in Gear: Gorgeous E-Bikes We're in Love With, a Fancy Cold Brew Coffee Maker & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
equal bike
Equal Bike

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

6 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week
tech roundup
Courtesy

From Google's sleep-tracking Nest Hub 2 to Astell&Kern's first ever USB DAC/Headphone amplifier, we roundup the best gadgets that were announced this week.


LEARN MORE
Want Delicious Cold Brew in 5 Minutes? This $2,100 Brewer Can Do It
coffee maker
Courtesy

For the low, low price of a solid e-bike, you can stop buying cold brew by the cup without having to plan ahead.


LEARN MORE
'Lime Gold' Is Just One Feature That Makes This a Wildly Exotic Watch
mont blanc
Mont Blanc

Behind its striking aesthetic, you'll find a range of impressive horological details.

LEARN MORE

We're in Love With These Gorgeous E-Bikes, But There's a Catch
equal bike
Equal Bike

There's a reason you haven't seen these three beauties cruising around your town.


LEARN MORE
12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
watch
Courtesy

Haruki Murakami T-shirts from Uniqlo, an unexpected Red Wing boot auction and more are in this week's roundup.


LEARN MORE
Win a Wardrobe Refresh Worth Over $1,000
collage showing a stack of gear patrol magazine issue fourteen man carrying a blunt umbrella stack of revtown denim and shirts hawthorne stack of lotion, milwaukee boot co boots and man wearing olivers apparel shirt
Courtesy

Enter now for your chance to win.


LEARN MORE
The Mac Mini 2020: Everything You Need to Know About Apple's Most Affordable Computer
reviewing apple's 2020 mac mini with m1 chip
Apple

The new m1 Mac mini is the most affordable computer Apple makes, but it's still shockingly powerful and versatile. Here's everything you need to know about the revolutionary Mac desktop.


LEARN MORE
The Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup: Everything You Need to Know
hyundai santa cruz
Hyundai

Hyundai has a cool-looking new pickup arriving soon. And here's everything you need to know about it.


LEARN MORE
The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Is a Topless Delight for Toasty Times
aston martin vantage roadster blue winter
Will Sabel Courtney

Slicing off the top serves up plenty of benefits...even if winter isn't the best time to appreciate them.


LEARN MORE
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
automotive news you missed
Courtesy

Hyundai made a sexy minivan; Tesla gave Elon Musk a new official title; and we found one cool electric truck.


LEARN MORE
RIP, Apple HomePod. Why Did the Quirky Smart Speaker Fail?
podcast

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Two – Listen Now

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories