Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

6 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week Courtesy From Google's sleep-tracking Nest Hub 2 to Astell&Kern's first ever USB DAC/Headphone amplifier, we roundup the best gadgets that were announced this week.

Want Delicious Cold Brew in 5 Minutes? This $2,100 Brewer Can Do It Courtesy For the low, low price of a solid e-bike, you can stop buying cold brew by the cup without having to plan ahead.

'Lime Gold' Is Just One Feature That Makes This a Wildly Exotic Watch Mont Blanc Behind its striking aesthetic, you'll find a range of impressive horological details. LEARN MORE

We're in Love With These Gorgeous E-Bikes, But There's a Catch Equal Bike There's a reason you haven't seen these three beauties cruising around your town.

12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week Courtesy Haruki Murakami T-shirts from Uniqlo, an unexpected Red Wing boot auction and more are in this week's roundup.

Win a Wardrobe Refresh Worth Over $1,000 Courtesy Enter now for your chance to win.

The Mac Mini 2020: Everything You Need to Know About Apple's Most Affordable Computer Apple The new m1 Mac mini is the most affordable computer Apple makes, but it's still shockingly powerful and versatile. Here's everything you need to know about the revolutionary Mac desktop.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup: Everything You Need to Know Hyundai Hyundai has a cool-looking new pickup arriving soon. And here's everything you need to know about it.

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Is a Topless Delight for Toasty Times Will Sabel Courtney Slicing off the top serves up plenty of benefits...even if winter isn't the best time to appreciate them.

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About Courtesy Hyundai made a sexy minivan; Tesla gave Elon Musk a new official title; and we found one cool electric truck.

RIP, Apple HomePod. Why Did the Quirky Smart Speaker Fail? The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Two – Listen Now

