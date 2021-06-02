Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best Watches of 2021 (So Far), BMW's New EVs & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Plus, a low-ABV table saison and a surprisingly delicious mezcal seltzer.
A dermatologist demystifies the steps men should take to care for their face.
And how does it compare to the music you're already streaming on Spotify or Apple Music?
Toyota added some new goodies to the Tacoma, whether you want a full TRD Pro or a budget overlander.
Father's Day isn't that far away, folks. Might as well get a jump on your gifts.
The year is kicking off strong with great new releases at the Watches and Wonders trade show. Here are our faves thus far.
A descendant of the famous Mark XI, the IWC Mark XVIII is the essence of a military-inspired cockpit instrument.
A lot has changed since heavy, unbreathable plastic rain slickers were standard all-weather apparel; today’s rain jackets are lighter, softer, more breathable, stretchy and more waterproof than ever.
Whether it's his birthday, Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 60+ gift ideas every guy will love.
Should we call it Instant Air? InstAir? Air Pot?
Perfect as light summer outerwear or a winter layering piece.
Google Photos has officially ended free unlimited storage. Here's how to makes sure automatic backups don't clog you up.
The i4 and iX will lead the charge — pun intended — into electrification.
They both refer to sun protection, but with different kinds of products.