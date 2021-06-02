Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
What Makes a Great Office Chair?
This Rose Gold G-Shock Is an Absolute Show Stopper
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
All the Best Deals for Memorial Day Still Going
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

Today in Gear: The Best Watches of 2021 (So Far), BMW's New EVs & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
watches
Courtesy

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The 10 Best Things We Drank in May
angels envy madeira finished kentucky straight bourbon
Angel's Envy

Plus, a low-ABV table saison and a surprisingly delicious mezcal seltzer.

LEARN MORE

How to Build a Skincare Routine
lumin charcoal skincare set
Lumin

A dermatologist demystifies the steps men should take to care for their face.

LEARN MORE

What Exactly Is "Lossless" Audio?
apple music
Apple

And how does it compare to the music you're already streaming on Spotify or Apple Music?

LEARN MORE

The Toyota Tacoma Is Turning Into an Even Cooler Off-Roader for 2022
toyota tacoma
Toyota

Toyota added some new goodies to the Tacoma, whether you want a full TRD Pro or a budget overlander.

LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Car Books to Get Dad for Father's Day
books
Courtesy

Father's Day isn't that far away, folks. Might as well get a jump on your gifts.

LEARN MORE

The Best New Watches of 2021
watches
Courtesy

The year is kicking off strong with great new releases at the Watches and Wonders trade show. Here are our faves thus far.

LEARN MORE

If You Only Buy One Pilot's Watch, Buy This One
iwc mk xviii black watch
IWC

A descendant of the famous Mark XI, the IWC Mark XVIII is the essence of a military-inspired cockpit instrument.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Rain Jackets of 2021
three rain jackets
Courtesy

A lot has changed since heavy, unbreathable plastic rain slickers were standard all-weather apparel; today’s rain jackets are lighter, softer, more breathable, stretchy and more waterproof than ever.

LEARN MORE

The 60+ Best Gifts for Men
best gifts for men
Courtesy

Whether it's his birthday, Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 60+ gift ideas every guy will love.

LEARN MORE

Instant Pot's Parent Company Cooked Up an Air Purifier
air purifier
Instant

Should we call it Instant Air? InstAir? Air Pot?

LEARN MORE

The 17 Best Sweatshirts for Men
style
Courtesy

Perfect as light summer outerwear or a winter layering piece.

LEARN MORE

Use Google Photos? Change This Setting Right Now
tech
Courtesy

Google Photos has officially ended free unlimited storage. Here's how to makes sure automatic backups don't clog you up.

LEARN MORE

BMW's Future in America Has Been Revealed
bmw i4 electric car
Fabian Kirchbauer

The i4 and iX will lead the charge — pun intended — into electrification.

LEARN MORE

What the Heck Is the Difference Between SPF and UPF, Anyway?
upf vs spf
aldomurillo Getty Images

They both refer to sun protection, but with different kinds of products.

LEARN MORE

