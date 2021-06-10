Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

The Best Standing Desk Converters of 2021 Wayfair For those who just don't want to buy one of those fancy sit-stand desks. LEARN MORE

The Best Bar Cart Upgrades for Father’s Day Courtesy Dad love to drink? Get him a gift that upgrades his home bar this year. LEARN MORE

The Best Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything Courtesy Gift-buying for your old man seem impossible? It can be done. Time to bring out the big guns. LEARN MORE

The Best Camping Stoves of 2021 Traeger Wherever you're going, whatever you're cooking, there's a lightweight, portable, rugged stove for you. LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About Mobile Hotspots Netgear Safe and secure, a hotspot lets you take the Web with you. LEARN MORE

The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2021 Courtesy Waterproof canisters, campsite cutlery, hiking shorts and more. LEARN MORE

The Sedan Is Dying, But There's Never Been a Better Time to Buy One Genesis Sedans have never been more practical, versatile and high-performing. Heck, they may even fit your active lifestyle. LEARN MORE

How to Set a Watch, and Two Things You Should Never, Ever Do Chase Pellerin Follow these two simple but critical rules for longterm watch health and happiness, and set your mechanical watch with confidence. LEARN MORE

Who Owns Your Favorite Swiss Watch Brand? Thomas Niedermueller Getty Images Many of the world's most famous Swiss watch brands are owned by just a few conglomerates. Here's how it all breaks down. LEARN MORE

This Might Be Your Perfect Travel Shirt Huckberry Proof's 72 Hour Merino collection includes shirts that you’ll never have to take off on the road. LEARN MORE

Airstream's Newest Camper Van Is Made for Outdoor Adventures Airstream The Interstate 24X packs ample space for mountain bikes and the like. LEARN MORE

The Essential Gear You Need to Stay Productive While Working From Home Henry Phillips A home office tailored to working from home consistently varies drastically from one that’s for occasional catch-up.\ LEARN MORE

The 10 Best E-Bikes of 2021 Courtesy Pedal assist can seriously expand your cycling footprint and open up a whole new world of riding. Start here. LEARN MORE

Audi Just Gave Us Our Best Look Yet at the New RS 3 sagmeister_potography Count with us: 1-2-4-5-3. LEARN MORE

Bed Bath & Beyond Just Launched a Crazy-Affordable Kitchen Line Courtesy Called "Our Table," the line has everything you need to cook, bake and eat with.\ LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 Moment We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now. LEARN MORE

The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands for Your Patio, Balcony or Backyard Outer From Ikea to Herman Miller, this is your survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture at every price point. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io