Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best Camping Stoves, Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
For those who just don't want to buy one of those fancy sit-stand desks.
Dad love to drink? Get him a gift that upgrades his home bar this year.
Gift-buying for your old man seem impossible? It can be done. Time to bring out the big guns.
Wherever you're going, whatever you're cooking, there's a lightweight, portable, rugged stove for you.
Safe and secure, a hotspot lets you take the Web with you.
Waterproof canisters, campsite cutlery, hiking shorts and more.
Sedans have never been more practical, versatile and high-performing. Heck, they may even fit your active lifestyle.
Follow these two simple but critical rules for longterm watch health and happiness, and set your mechanical watch with confidence.
Many of the world's most famous Swiss watch brands are owned by just a few conglomerates. Here's how it all breaks down.
Proof's 72 Hour Merino collection includes shirts that you’ll never have to take off on the road.
The Interstate 24X packs ample space for mountain bikes and the like.
A home office tailored to working from home consistently varies drastically from one that’s for occasional catch-up.\
Pedal assist can seriously expand your cycling footprint and open up a whole new world of riding. Start here.
Count with us: 1-2-4-5-3.
Called "Our Table," the line has everything you need to cook, bake and eat with.\
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.
From Ikea to Herman Miller, this is your survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture at every price point.