Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: THC-Free Hemp Joints, All the Warm-Weather Gear You Need & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
dad grass joints
Dad Grass

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The Joint Has Been Revived Just in Time for Father’s Day
dad grass joints
Dad Grass

The joint has been revived, but in a chiller and more mellow way with Dad Grass smokable CBD hemp. This five-pack of pre-rolled CBD joints gives you the nostalgia of your joint smoking days but with a cleaner and lighter result. They contain no THC, but smell and smoke just like marijuana joints — they won't get you high, but instead, impart a mellow, euphoric mood that will relax the body and calm the mind. The hemp is 100 percent organic and there are no additives (like nicotine or tobacco), so there is no need to worry about any chemicals. Icing on the cake? They’re federally legal and ship straight to your door. It doesn't get much easier than that. If you're still not convinced, Gear Patrol readers can take 25 percent off their order now through Father's Day by using code GP25 at checkout. Maybe it's time for a new Father's Day tradition?

Price: $35 $26

What Gear Patrol Staffers Love to Snack On
snacks
Courtesy

Snacks count as gear, right?

There's More Than One Way a Watch Can Tell the Time, and This Is Possibly the Coolest
wandering hour watch
Vacheron Constantin

Wandering hour watches often look futuristic, but were first developed centuries ago.

The 10 Best Camping Tents of 2021
best tents
Gear Patrol

A great portable home away from home can make all the difference on big outdoor adventures. Start here.

The 60+ Best Gifts for Men
best gifts for men
Courtesy

Whether it's his birthday, Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 60+ gift ideas every guy will love.

These Are the Best Small Watches for Men Under 40mm
best watches
Gear Patrol

A watch should be framed by your wrist, not enveloped by it.

5 Questions to Ask Before Buying a Watch Strap
watches
Chase Pellerin

A new strap can make a single watch feel almost like a collection. But before you buy a new one, it’s worth making sure that you’re buying the right type.

The 2022 Nissan 400Z Will Debut August 17. Here's Everything You Need to Know
nissan 400z z proto
Nissan

Nissan's new Z car arrives before summer's end. Here's what we know as we approach the launch date.

These Are the Best Sites to Shop for Consistent Deals
deals

When we set out to find the best deals of the day, these are the sites we hit first.

All the Gear You Need to Make the Most of Warm Weather Hangs
yeti hopper
Yeti

Summer is coming.

Netflix Launches an Online Store for Program-Inspired Apparel
style
Courtesy

Spearheaded by a former Nike exec, Netflix's shop page features clothing, furniture and more based on a few of its most popular offerings.

How to Get Great Wi-Fi, Even in Your Backyard
outdoors wifi gear patrol lead full
Need some helpful tips to improve the Wi-Fi in and around your home?

You Can Still Buy a Brand-New, Old-School Toyota Land Cruiser. Just Not in America
land cruiser 79
Toyota

Toyota’s legendary bulletproof off-roader hasn’t needed an overhaul in nearly 40 years.

The Best Sunscreen for Every Need
sunscreen
Courtesy

From Clinique, Sachajuan, Coola and more.

This Electric Truck & Tent Camping Duo Is Our New Obsession
alpha motor
Alpha Motor

Alpha Motor's Wolf and Heimplanet's Cloudbreak could be the ideal zero-emissions overlanding setup.

These Are Some of the Best Outdoor Games for Summer
tumbling timbers
Yard Games

Get your croquet sweaters out and your bocce toss dialed, it's lawn game season.

