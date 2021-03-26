This Is the Gear You Need to Make the Most of Warm Weather Hangs

Recently we spent some time with the products that are essential to cold weather hangs in the COVID era. Luckily, seasons have begun to change. Perhaps this comes as a shock to some of us: it is now getting warm outside. With vaccines being rolled out, (safe) outdoor summertime hangs are potentially within grasp — but we're not quite there just yet.

The hope is that you're going to be grilling out in the backyard, hitting the beach with some pals and heading to the park; all welcome activities after a cold, long winter. As you start digging through your closet for the gear to bring, however, you may notice some things need an upgrade or have straight-up disappeared — when was the last time you saw your sunglasses?



As spring continues to heat up into summer, we'll be venturing away from our homes and (safely) back into the wild when we can. This is what we'll be bringing.