Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
This Is the Gear You Need to Make the Most of Warm Weather Hangs
Summer is coming.
Recently we spent some time with the products that are essential to cold weather hangs in the COVID era. Luckily, seasons have begun to change. Perhaps this comes as a shock to some of us: it is now getting warm outside. With vaccines being rolled out, (safe) outdoor summertime hangs are potentially within grasp — but we're not quite there just yet.
The hope is that you're going to be grilling out in the backyard, hitting the beach with some pals and heading to the park; all welcome activities after a cold, long winter. As you start digging through your closet for the gear to bring, however, you may notice some things need an upgrade or have straight-up disappeared — when was the last time you saw your sunglasses?
As spring continues to heat up into summer, we'll be venturing away from our homes and (safely) back into the wild when we can. This is what we'll be bringing.
Go DJ, it's your birthday. The new Sonos Roam speaker will have everyone dancing, even if you can't hit the club yet (or ever).
This is our pick for the best sunscreen for outdoor activities. Seriously, you need sunscreen.
Our pick for the best soft-sided cooler, the Hopper is easy to transport but also is great for using at home.
Patagonia Baggies are THE go-to summer short, in and out of the water.
These Turkish slip-ons transport you straight to the French Riviera.
An oxford is great year-round, but in the summer it can be paired with some shorts and slip-ons for a refined-yet-laid-back 'fit.
Steve McQueen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lewis Hamilton and now, you.
You've got to have a hat to protect your noggin. A baseball cap will do just fine, but an affordable bucket hat will show 'em you mean business.
Pass the Piña Colada mix, please. Whether at the beach or by the pool or in the park, having a towel on hand is always the move.
This portable grill is easy to move from place to place and doubles nicely as a backup for your home BBQ setup.
Keep those cold ones cold with a travel mug. It can help you keep your drink to yourself and keeps glass and cans out of public spaces.
There are dozens of games you could have on hand, but Kubb is perfect for the backyard, the beach or the park.
Trust us, you'll want a chair once you've been sitting on the ground for an hour or two.
Yep, you still need one. This one from OR is one of our favorites, especially for summer.
This blanket is perfect for use as, well, a blanket, but also on the ground underneath you. It is our pick for the best blanket for tailgates and outdoor concerts.