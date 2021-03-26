Today's Top Stories
This Is the Gear You Need to Make the Most of Warm Weather Hangs

Summer is coming.

yeti hopper
Yeti

Recently we spent some time with the products that are essential to cold weather hangs in the COVID era. Luckily, seasons have begun to change. Perhaps this comes as a shock to some of us: it is now getting warm outside. With vaccines being rolled out, (safe) outdoor summertime hangs are potentially within grasp — but we're not quite there just yet.

The hope is that you're going to be grilling out in the backyard, hitting the beach with some pals and heading to the park; all welcome activities after a cold, long winter. As you start digging through your closet for the gear to bring, however, you may notice some things need an upgrade or have straight-up disappeared — when was the last time you saw your sunglasses?

As spring continues to heat up into summer, we'll be venturing away from our homes and (safely) back into the wild when we can. This is what we'll be bringing.

Roam
Sonos
Sonos
$169.00
SHOP NOW

Go DJ, it's your birthday. The new Sonos Roam speaker will have everyone dancing, even if you can't hit the club yet (or ever). 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Organic Sunscreen & Sunblock
Amazon
Coola
$28.00
SHOP NOW

This is our pick for the best sunscreen for outdoor activities. Seriously, you need sunscreen. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST SUNSCREENS

Hopper M30 Cooler
Backcountry
YETI
$300.00
SHOP NOW

Our pick for the best soft-sided cooler, the Hopper is easy to transport but also is great for using at home. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Baggies
Backcountry
Patagonia
$55.00
SHOP NOW

Patagonia Baggies are THE go-to summer short, in and out of the water. 

READ OUR SUMMER SHORTS GUIDE

Sabah
Huckberry
Sabah
$195.00
SHOP NOW

These Turkish slip-ons transport you straight to the French Riviera.

READ OUR SLIP-ON SHOE GUIDE

Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford
J.Crew
J.Crew
$75.00
SHOP NOW

An oxford is great year-round, but in the summer it can be paired with some shorts and slip-ons for a refined-yet-laid-back 'fit. 

READ OUR SUMMER SHOPPING GUIDE

649 Original
Persol
Persol
$260.00
SHOP NOW

Steve McQueen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lewis Hamilton and now, you. 

READ OUR SUNGLASSES GUIDE

Cotton Packable Bucket Hat
Amazon
The Hat Depot
$12.00
SHOP NOW

You've got to have a hat to protect your noggin. A baseball cap will do just fine, but an affordable bucket hat will show 'em you mean business.

READ OUR BUCKET HAT GUIDE

Cabana Stripe Beach Towel (Pack of 4)
Amazon
Utopia Towels
$34.00
SHOP NOW

Pass the Piña Colada mix, please. Whether at the beach or by the pool or in the park, having a towel on hand is always the move. 

READ OUR BEACH TOWEL GUIDE

Go-Anywhere Portable Charcoal Grill
Weber
Weber
$55.00
SHOP NOW

This portable grill is easy to move from place to place and doubles nicely as a backup for your home BBQ setup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Rambler 20oz Tumbler
Amazon
YETI
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Keep those cold ones cold with a travel mug. It can help you keep your drink to yourself and keeps glass and cans out of public spaces. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Kubb Game
Amazon
Amazon Basics
$28.00
SHOP NOW

There are dozens of games you could have on hand, but Kubb is perfect for the backyard, the beach or the park. 

READ ABOUT SUMMER CAMPING ESSENTIALS

Camp Chair
REI
REI
$50.00
SHOP NOW

Trust us, you'll want a chair once you've been sitting on the ground for an hour or two. 

READ OUR CAMPING CHAIR GUIDE

Face Mask Kit
REI
Outdoor Research
$15.00
SHOP NOW

Yep, you still need one. This one from OR is one of our favorites, especially for summer. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST FACE MASKS

Lowlands Blanket
Yeti
YETI
$200.00
SHOP NOW

This blanket is perfect for use as, well, a blanket, but also on the ground underneath you. It is our pick for the best blanket for tailgates and outdoor concerts. 

READ OUR CAMP BLANKET GUIDE

