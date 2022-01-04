Dimmed but not extinguished by the Omicron variant, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is happening in Las Vegas this week. And while major automakers have been pulling out of the physical show for COVID-related reasons, the planned major reveals are still proceeding — albeit virtually. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Vision EQXX concept, which can deliver 620 miles of range. And GM is set to unveil their newest electric pickup, the Chevrolet Silverado EV , on Wednesday, January 5.

GM scheduled the reveal for 12:00 PM EST. But you won't just be able to watch the reveal: according to the Chevrolet media site, the brand will begin taking reservations for the Silverado EV at 1:00 PM ET.

Chevy is taking a different approach to Ford. While Ford modified the standard F-150 into an electric version, the Silverado EV will run on GM's new Ultium EV platform. GM has said that at least the top-spec electric Silverado will be capable of delivering 400 miles of range on a single charge. GM has also said the Silverado EV will feature a fixed-glass roof and come with an option for four-wheel steering.



It's not clear what the dedicated EV platform will mean for pricing. Ford sharing components with the standard model helped bring the F-150 Lightning down to a nominal $40,000 starting price. GMC's Hummer EV starts above $100,000, with an $80,000 version arriving eventually. We can expect the more mainstream Silverado EV to slot under that, but by how much remains the question.



The F-150 Lightning has been so popular that Ford has had to shut down reservations and dramatically increase production capacity. The electric Silverado should be a hit if — like Ford — Chevy can convert (if not enhance) the current Silverado experience in the electric realm. And Chevy may be preparing for that eventuality; the fine print on the site notes that holding a reservation does not guarantee delivery within a specific timeframe.



