General Motors has an onslaught of electric vehicles coming, amid ambitious plans to go all-electric by 2035. While GMC has the outlandish Hummer EV and its WTF mode, Chevy's contributions to that effort thus far have been the Bolt and Bolt EUV. Those cars are fine but don't exactly get the pulse racing. But Chevy has plans to amp up their EV lineup with something a bit sportier.

When Chevy unveiled the 2024 Silverado EV, they noted that electric versions of Equinox and Blazer crossovers were on the way. Now Chevy, has just teased that the Blazer EV will also offer an SS version. SS — in a Chevy context — stands for Super Sport and has been a GM performance badge for decades, appearing most notably on the Camaro.

It's not quite clear yet what SS will mean in an EV context; Chevy offered no details or specs. But we would expect that Chevy will position the hot SUV as a rival to the Ford Mustang Mach E GT and other sporty EVs like the Kia EV6. And the Blazer SS — despite being electric and a crossover — could help fill a Camaro-sized hole in the Chevy lineup when the muscle car departs in 2024.

Chevy says they will unveil the Blazer SS fully later this year, and it will be available in Spring 2023. No, this is probably not the electric Chevy Blazer you were dreaming of. But it's yet one more sign we're a long way off from the future electric cars being bland people transporters like the Bolt and Nissan Leaf.

