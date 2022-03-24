GM hasn't gone on all-in with a full-on combustion competitor for the Ford F-150 Raptor or Ram 1500 TRX — yet. But the company seems to be moving in that direction. The recent refresh for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra included new beefed-up Silverado ZR2 and Sierra AT4X models. And, according to a report from Muscle Cars & Trucks, GM's mighty heavy duty trucks may also be about to receive that treatment.

Per the report, the burly Silverado HD ZR2 and Sierra HD AT4X will arrive for the 2024 model year. The package will be similar to the ZR2 and AT4 treatments on smaller trucks, with minimalist off-roading bumpers, Multimatic DSSV dampers, locking front and rear differentials, a skid plate and extra ground clearance.

One key change will be with tires. Muscle Cars and Trucks says that GM will switch from the current 33-inch all-terrain tires on the Silverado HD Z71 and Sierra HD AT4 to 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. That would help with ground clearance and approach, breakover and departure angles and perhaps raise hopes of 35-inch factory offerings on the smaller trucks.

The current engine lineup should remain unchanged. The Silverado HD ZR2 and Sierra HD AT4X will offer a 6.6-liter V8 with 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, and a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that puts out 445 hp and a mammoth 910 lb-ft of torque.

Heavy-Duty truck buyers like badass-looking off-road trucks, too, even if the trucks aren't sized ideally for heavy-duty off-roading. And the Silverado HD ZR2 and Sierra HD AT4X should give GM two strong rivals to take on the Ford Super Duty Tremor and the Ram HD Power Wagon, which made our best cars to buy in 2022 list.

