These 3 Vehicles Were Just Named America's Best New Cars and Tricks

NACTOY jurors have weighed in.

By Tyler Duffy
ford maverick
Ford

The North American Car of the Year Awards, or "NACTOY" for short, have been a fixture of Detroit's International Auto Show in January since 1994. The show itself moved to the warmer months and has been on hiatus during the pandemic. But the awards have maintained their traditional January timeslot.

Here's how it works: a panel of automotive journalists from North America and Canada votes on the winners for the best car, the best pickup truck, and the best sport-utility vehicle. Last year's winners were the Hyundai Elantra, Ford F-150 and Ford Mustang Mach-E respectively.

The complete list of 2022 finalists:

North American Car of the Year: Honda Civic, Lucid Air, Volkswagen Golf (GTI/R)

North American Truck of the Year: Ford Maverick, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Rivian R1T

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year: Ford Bronco, Genesis GV70, Hyundai Ioniq 5

Check out the 2022 winners below...and we'd be remiss if we didn't point out they all each earned a GP100 best vehicle of the year award, as well.

North American Car of the Year: Honda Civic
honda civic
Honda

The 11th-generation Honda Civic launched in sedan and hatchback body styles, as well as the sportier Civic Si. The high-performance Civic Type R will launch in 2022.

North American Truck of the Year: Ford Maverick
ford maverick
Ford

Ford created a new genre of truck with the all-new Maverick compact pickup, which is also America's most affordable hybrid with a base model that earns 42 mpg in city driving.

North American Utility of the Year: Ford Bronco
ford bronco 2 door

Ford finally launched the new Bronco into production last year. And it's something the car market has not had in a while: a genuine competitor for the Jeep Wrangler.

READ THE REVIEW

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know
toyota tacoma future
Toyota

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.

