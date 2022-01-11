The North American Car of the Year Awards, or "NACTOY" for short, have been a fixture of Detroit's International Auto Show in January since 1994. The show itself moved to the warmer months and has been on hiatus during the pandemic. But the awards have maintained their traditional January timeslot.

Here's how it works: a panel of automotive journalists from North America and Canada votes on the winners for the best car, the best pickup truck, and the best sport-utility vehicle. Last year's winners were the Hyundai Elantra, Ford F-150 and Ford Mustang Mach-E respectively.

The complete list of 2022 finalists:

North American Car of the Year: Honda Civic, Lucid Air, Volkswagen Golf (GTI/R)

North American Truck of the Year: Ford Maverick, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Rivian R1T

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year: Ford Bronco, Genesis GV70, Hyundai Ioniq 5

Check out the 2022 winners below...and we'd be remiss if we didn't point out they all each earned a GP100 best vehicle of the year award, as well.