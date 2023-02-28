Today's Top Stories
The 2025 Land Rover Discovery: Everything You Need to Know

We'll be referring to it as the "Disco Six."

By Tyler Duffy
land rover discovery driving on road
Nick Dimbleby

The Land Rover Discovery — aka “the Disco” — has been a long-serving nameplate in the Land Rover lineup since it debuted in 1989. The 2023 edition of the seven-seater SUV has faced an identity crisis, with the new Defender stealing much of its mojo and sales. But Land Rover insists that a redesigned Discovery will play a significant role in its Reimagine Strategy.

Here’s what we know about the next-generation Land Rover Discovery so far.

Discovery may become its own brand
land rover discovery
Land Rover

According to Autocar, Jaguar Land Rover plans to shift from two brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, to a “House of Brands” strategy with four distinct brands. That plan would see Land Rover split into three families of vehicles: Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. What’s unclear is how Discovery would be positioned within that setup.

Now departed JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré told Autocar he believed Discovery does have a role to play.

“It has always been a very family-oriented model and we want to enhance that,” Bollore told Autocar. “It needs to have many of the best characteristics of our luxury models, but with the emphasis on practicality and accessibility.”

But defining that role could be challenging as the Defender has encroached on the Discovery’s niche and hoovered up its sales underneath the Range Rover. AutoExpress suggests the Discovery may end up moving upmarket to be positioned above the Defender on price.

The next Land Rover Discovery should get gas, hybrid and electric options
land rover discovery
Land Rover

The next-gen Discovery will reportedly use the MLA architecture that underpins the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which should offer better body control, aerodynamics and crash protection. Autocar expects the Discovery will offer 3.0-liter six-cylinder and 4.4-liter V8 gas options and a plug-in hybrid with potentially around 50 miles of electric range.

A Discovery EV would be one of six Land Rover EVs on the road by 2026, according to the report. Autocar believes the Discovery 6 will launch without a diesel option.

The new Discovery may still look a little wonky at the back
land rover discovery
Land Rover

First and second-gen Discovery SUVs positioned the license plate off to the left to account for the spare wheel mounted at the rear. Subsequent Discoverys have abandoned the rear-mounted spare but kept the asymmetrical look as a design element. AutoExpress expects that to continue in the next generation.

When will the new Land Rover Discovery arrive?
land rover discovery
Nick Dimbleby

The Discovery 6 is expected to debut in 2025 after an overhaul of the Discovery Sport in 2024. That could mean it is labeled a 2026 model-year vehicle in America.

