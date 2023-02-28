The 2025 Land Rover Discovery: Everything You Need to Know

According to Autocar, Jaguar Land Rover plans to shift from two brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, to a “House of Brands” strategy with four distinct brands. That plan would see Land Rover split into three families of vehicles: Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. What’s unclear is how Discovery would be positioned within that setup.

Now departed JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré told Autocar he believed Discovery does have a role to play.

“It has always been a very family-oriented model and we want to enhance that,” Bollore told Autocar. “It needs to have many of the best characteristics of our luxury models, but with the emphasis on practicality and accessibility.”

But defining that role could be challenging as the Defender has encroached on the Discovery’s niche and hoovered up its sales underneath the Range Rover. AutoExpress suggests the Discovery may end up moving upmarket to be positioned above the Defender on price.