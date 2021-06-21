Today's Top Stories
Upgrade Your Toyota 4Runner With This Prime Day Deal

Your 4Runner can handle whatever the world throws at it.

By Will Sabel Courtney
4 runner floor mats
Oedro

amazon prime day 2021 gear patrol

If you own a Toyota 4Runner, odds are good you’re gonna need some decent floor mats. Or rather, let us rephrase: If you own a 4Runner and are using it the way it was meant to be used — tearing around in the dirt, mud and snow — you’re gonna want some decent floor mats. You don’t want to track all that mess into your off-roader, after all.

So if you’ve got a late-model 4Runner (or, for that matter, a Land Cruiser Prado-based Lexus GX 460) in your garage, it’s time to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deal on Oedro all-weather floor mats for both the first and second rows of seats. These burly TPE mats will keep your SUV’s floor mats as clean as they were when they left the factory…or at least, as clean as they were after the last time you vacuumed out your ride.

Amazon
Oedro Floor Mats
Amazon
$132.99
SAVE NOW

The Best Prime Day Deals on Car Accessories

oEdRo Floor Mats for 2013-2021 Toyota 4Runner / 2014-2021 Lexus GX460
oEdRo Floor Mats for 2013-2021 Toyota 4Runner / 2014-2021 Lexus GX460
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$132.99 $106.39 ($26.60 OFF)

If you have a Toyota 4Runner or Lexus GX 460, these are the floor mats you absolutely need.

TOYOTA 4RUNNER REVIEW

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$29.98 $16.98 ($13 OFF)

Buy a house last year? Well, it's time to grab yourself a way to open that big vertical door that's attached to the front of it. 

Dewalt Power Inverter
Dewalt Power Inverter
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$39.99 $31.99 ($8 OFF)

Turn that cigarette lighter into something more useful with this dongle for your car. 

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon
Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $69.99 ($30 OFF)

When it comes to washing your car, it's time to stop messing around. Up your game with this comprehensive car wash kit. 

THE RIGHT WAY TO CLEAN A CAR

Stanley JUMPiT Portable Power Station Jump Starter
Stanley JUMPiT Portable Power Station Jump Starter
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $97.28 ($32.67 OFF)

Fear neither dead batteries nor deflating tires with this baby in your trunk, thanks to both 1000 peak amps of jump-starting power and a 120-psi air compressor. 

THE BEST PORTABLE JUMP STARTERS

Lebogner Between Car Seat Gap Filler Organizer, 2 Pack
Lebogner Between Car Seat Gap Filler Organizer, 2 Pack
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$25.99 $12.99 ($13 OFF)

Let's face it, we could all use a little more storage space in the car. 

FOXWELL OBD2 Scanner
FOXWELL OBD2 Scanner
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$69.99 $50.56 ($19.43 OFF)

Never wonder what that "check engine light" really means again with this OBDII reader. 

Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic SAE 5W-30 Motor Oil 5 QT
Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic SAE 5W-30 Motor Oil 5 QT
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$51.99 $21.57 ($30.42 OFF)

Your car needs oil. Why not buy it for less on Prime Day? (If your car doesn't take 5W-30, you can shop other weights here.)

Schumacher Memory Saver Adapter Cable
Schumacher Memory Saver Adapter Cable
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$16.40 $13.12 ($3.28 OFF)

When you pull your car's battery, you often lose your settings. This handy tool keeps that from happening. 

Gerber Gear Compact Keychain Knife
Gerber Gear Compact Keychain Knife
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$19.98 $16.98 ($3 OFF)

You might not think of it as a traditional car accessory, but this handy little blade is the item your car's keys never knew they needed to be shacked up with. 

THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Foval 200W Car Power Inverter
Foval 200W Car Power Inverter
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$24.98 $17.83 ($7.15 OFF)

If your car didn't come with a 110-volt outlet, no worries — add one with ease. 

Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels, Gold
Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels, Gold
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$24.99 $13.44 ($11.55 OFF)

You own a car? You ever wash it? Then you need some microfiber towels. 

THE RIGHT WAY TO CLEAN A CAR

Nilight 12 Inch 72W Spot Flood Combo LED Light Bars
Nilight 12 Inch 72W Spot Flood Combo LED Light Bars
Nilight Amazon
SAVE NOW

$46.99 $38.06 ($8.93 OFF)

If you're heading out past the pavement, you might need more light than your headlights can provide. That's where this comes in. 

THE GEAR YOU NEED FOR OFF-ROADING

Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic Detailer
Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic Detailer
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$40.26 $29.76 ($10.50 OFF)

Pump up the power of your car's wax job with this detailer, which helps swipe away dirt and grime. 

THE RIGHT WAY TO CLEAN A CAR

Dewalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece
Dewalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$112.07 $80.00 ($32.07 OFF) 

If you work on your car, a good set of tools is an indispensible accessory. 

Chemical Guys Heavy Duty Nifty Interior Carpet/Upholstery Detailing Brush
Chemical Guys Heavy Duty Nifty Interior Carpet/Upholstery Detailing Brush
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$11.99 $5.59 ($6.40 OFF)

Cleaning the crumbs and crud out of your car's interior is always a pain, but with this brush, it'll certainly be less of one. 

THE RIGHT WAY TO CLEAN A CAR

BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum
BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39.99 $31.49 ($8.50 OFF)

The other part of cleaning the inside of your car? Vacuuming all that crap out. 

Jiffy Lube $50 Gift Card
Jiffy Lube $50 Gift Card
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$50.00 $39.50 ($10.50 OFF WITH CODE 'JIFFY')

If you're not the type who likes to change their own oil, well, now you can have someone else do it for less. 

Prime Day 2021 Editor's Picks Gallery

Hyperice Hypervolt
Hyperice Hypervolt
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this exceptional percussion massager. 

READ ABOUT THERAGUN VS HYPERICE

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $522 (5% OFF)

Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE NEXT GEN EARBUDS

Steelcase Gesture Chair
Steelcase Gesture Chair
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,009 $807 (20% OFF)

This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

The Always Pan
The Always Pan
Our Place Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)

Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.

READ ABOUT OUR PLACE'S NEW KNIVES AND CUTTING BOARD

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300  $232 (22% OFF) 

A rare discount on an impressive coffee grinder

READ MORE ABOUT THE FELLOW ODE GRINDER

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Amazon
SAVE NOW

$90 $47 (48% OFF)

Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.

SHOP MORE PRIME DAY STYLE DEALS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450  $350 ($100 OFF) 

Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.

READ MORE ABOUT DYSON VACUUMS

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $55 (54% OFF)

If you're still not hip to all the things you can do with an Instant Pot, it's a great time to start with over half off this essential kitchen time saver.

30 THINGS TO COOK WITH AN INSTANT POT

BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
BioLite Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp

READ ABOUT OUR PICKS FOR BEST HEADLAMPS

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Walmart
SAVE NOW

$500 $299 (40% OFF)

Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.

SHOP MORE GRILL DEALS

Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Amazon
SAVE NOW

$175 $116 (33% OFF)

A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look. 

READ ABOUT OUR 50 BEST BOOTS

FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
FLIKR Fire Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor. 

READ ABOUT MORE HOME DESIGN

Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Gillette Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST RAZORS

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200  $100 (50% OFF) 

You only get one set of teeth, so take care of it.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST TEETH WHITENERS

Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269  $229 (15% OFF) 

It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST BEST SHEET SETS

Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Made In Made In
SAVE NOW

$195  $165 (15% OFF) 

Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST CAST IRON

Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi Amazon
SAVE NOW

$45  $17 (61% OFF) 

Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.

READ MORE ABOUT BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Coway Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230  $173 (25% OFF) 

25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Amazon
SAVE NOW

$399  $299 (25% OFF) 

$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES


