Upgrade Your Toyota 4Runner With This Prime Day Deal

If you own a Toyota 4Runner, odds are good you’re gonna need some decent floor mats. Or rather, let us rephrase: If you own a 4Runner and are using it the way it was meant to be used — tearing around in the dirt, mud and snow — you’re gonna want some decent floor mats. You don’t want to track all that mess into your off-roader, after all.
So if you’ve got a late-model 4Runner (or, for that matter, a Land Cruiser Prado-based Lexus GX 460) in your garage, it’s time to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deal on Oedro all-weather floor mats for both the first and second rows of seats. These burly TPE mats will keep your SUV’s floor mats as clean as they were when they left the factory…or at least, as clean as they were after the last time you vacuumed out your ride.
$132.99 $106.39 ($26.60 OFF)
If you have a Toyota 4Runner or Lexus GX 460, these are the floor mats you absolutely need.
$29.98 $16.98 ($13 OFF)
Buy a house last year? Well, it's time to grab yourself a way to open that big vertical door that's attached to the front of it.
$39.99 $31.99 ($8 OFF)
Turn that cigarette lighter into something more useful with this dongle for your car.
$99.99 $69.99 ($30 OFF)
When it comes to washing your car, it's time to stop messing around. Up your game with this comprehensive car wash kit.
$129.95 $97.28 ($32.67 OFF)
Fear neither dead batteries nor deflating tires with this baby in your trunk, thanks to both 1000 peak amps of jump-starting power and a 120-psi air compressor.
$25.99 $12.99 ($13 OFF)
Let's face it, we could all use a little more storage space in the car.
$69.99 $50.56 ($19.43 OFF)
Never wonder what that "check engine light" really means again with this OBDII reader.
$51.99 $21.57 ($30.42 OFF)
Your car needs oil. Why not buy it for less on Prime Day? (If your car doesn't take 5W-30, you can shop other weights here.)
$16.40 $13.12 ($3.28 OFF)
When you pull your car's battery, you often lose your settings. This handy tool keeps that from happening.
$19.98 $16.98 ($3 OFF)
You might not think of it as a traditional car accessory, but this handy little blade is the item your car's keys never knew they needed to be shacked up with.
$24.98 $17.83 ($7.15 OFF)
If your car didn't come with a 110-volt outlet, no worries — add one with ease.
$24.99 $13.44 ($11.55 OFF)
You own a car? You ever wash it? Then you need some microfiber towels.
$46.99 $38.06 ($8.93 OFF)
If you're heading out past the pavement, you might need more light than your headlights can provide. That's where this comes in.
$40.26 $29.76 ($10.50 OFF)
Pump up the power of your car's wax job with this detailer, which helps swipe away dirt and grime.
$112.07 $80.00 ($32.07 OFF)
If you work on your car, a good set of tools is an indispensible accessory.
$11.99 $5.59 ($6.40 OFF)
Cleaning the crumbs and crud out of your car's interior is always a pain, but with this brush, it'll certainly be less of one.
$39.99 $31.49 ($8.50 OFF)
The other part of cleaning the inside of your car? Vacuuming all that crap out.
$50.00 $39.50 ($10.50 OFF WITH CODE 'JIFFY')
If you're not the type who likes to change their own oil, well, now you can have someone else do it for less.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen this exceptional percussion massager.
$549 $522 (5% OFF)
Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods.
$1,009 $807 (20% OFF)
This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around.
$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)
Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.
$230 $184 (20% OFF)
These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often.
$300 $232 (22% OFF)
A rare discount on an impressive coffee grinder
$90 $47 (48% OFF)
Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.
$450 $350 ($100 OFF)
Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.
$120 $55 (54% OFF)
If you're still not hip to all the things you can do with an Instant Pot, it's a great time to start with over half off this essential kitchen time saver.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp
$500 $299 (40% OFF)
Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.
$175 $116 (33% OFF)
A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look.
$95 $76 (20% OFF)
A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off.
$200 $100 (50% OFF)
You only get one set of teeth, so take care of it.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.
$195 $165 (15% OFF)
Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount.
$45 $17 (61% OFF)
Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.
$230 $173 (25% OFF)
25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.