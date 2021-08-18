Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$215 $160 (25% OFF)
Le Creuset makes some of the finest cookware you can buy, including this non-stick set made with a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is harder than previous iterations.
$25 $15 (40% OFF)
With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt.
$570 $450 (21% OFF)
If you need to give your AC a much-needed breather, this tower fan from Dyson fits the bill — plus it keeps the air in your house clean.
$189 $99 (48% OFF)
This reimagination of the Timex watches of the 70s has all the features known for the time but with an updated twist.
$140 $80 (42% OFF)
These slimmed-down Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made in Italy and perfect for the dog days of summer.
$55 $46 (16% OFF)
Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable.
$779 $649 (17% OFF)
Lightweight power and the ability to swap batteries on the go make this our pick for the best stick vacuum for large rooms.
$450 $225 (50% OFF)
Just in time for heading back into the office, this handsome Barbour briefcase is on sale and ready to help you make a statement.
$249 $174 (42% OFF)
It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can.
$158 $99 (37% OFF)
Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.
$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)
This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$1,999 $899 (55% OFF)
This best-selling chair from West Elm fits any style you can dream up and comes in a handful of different colors.
$169 $143 (15% OFF)
This 12-inch skillet can fit six salmon filets, has sloped sides perfect for sautéing and is optimized for the best heat conduction possible.
$1,095 $931 (15% OFF)
This lounge chair from Hay is immensely simple but elegant all at once, plus it comes in a ton of colors and two textures.
$495 $349 (29% OFF)
If you're looking for a big ol' blanket to get wrapped up in, this king-size wool blanket is the perfect pick.
$129 $99 (23% OFF)
This Bluetooth-enabled Sous Vide will keep you from under- or overcooking your food ever again.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$749 $401 (46% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY15)
This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money.
$46 $37 (20% OFF)
Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$190 $142 (25% OFF)
Perfect for stomping around the city or on casual hikes, these boots from Danner have all the high-performance features you can expect in a casual package.
This versatile fan will keep you cool in your tent, around the campsite or even just at home in the backyard on warm summer nights.
$199 $129 (35% OFF)
One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains.
$119 $71 (40% OFF)
One of Patagonia's most popular and coziest fleece jackets just happens to be one of its most affordable, even more so when it's on sale.
$250 $160 (36% OFF)
This jacket features ultra-warm responsibly sourced 800-fill down, plus keeps your head warm with a hood.
$175 $131 (25% OFF)
This tent is big enough for the whole family, plus a tall ceiling and two doors for comfort and easy access.
$139 $104 (25% OFF)
This simple, yet stylish fleece is laid back and perfect for wearing every day, whether laying over a tee or under a coat.
$349 $300 (14% OFF)
EcoFlow makes excellent power stations perfect for car camping, backyard hangs or heading to the park for a big picnic.
$250 $187 (25% OFF)
Rab's down jacket combines hydrophobic down and synthetic insulation to trap heat and is made from durable ripstop nylon.
$69 $52 (25% OFF)
When it comes to a duffel that fits all of the criteria for the perfect bag, look no further than the Black Hole line from Patagonia.
$200 $120 (40% OFF)
You can fit the whole family in this tent with room to spare — let this be your home base for your next car camping trip.
$189 $142 (25% OFF)
These Costas will protect your eyes no matter where you take them, whether its on the water or on the mountain.
$85 $64 (25% OFF)
This lightweight sleeping bag is made with synthetic down that will keep you warm even when it is wet.
$38 $28 (25% OFF)
Whenever one of Hydro Flask's excellent vacuum insulated bottles goes on sale, it is worth snapping one up.
$120 $90 (25% OFF)
This insulated hoodie is perfect for brisk summer nights or for having on hand when the weather turns for the worst.
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack.
FITNESS DEALS
$130 $91 (30% OFF)
If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job.
$115+ $69+ (40% OFF W/ CODE FLASH48FUN)
With sizes ranging from 4 to 20 pounds, these tough-as-nails medicine balls from TRX are fit for any workout, no matter how intense.
$180 $140 (22% OFF)
If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it.
$100 $60 (41% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$88 $59 (33% OFF)
Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup.
$50 $38 (24% OFF)
A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day.
$160 $131 (18% OFF)
If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity.
$130 $75 (42% OFF)
These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price.
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.
$50 $35 (30% OFF)
Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.
STYLE DEALS
$865 $450 (47% off)
Brunello Cucinelli knows sweaters...
$725 $330 (64% off)
Act fast for this Swiss-made diver.
$1,040 $500 (51% off)
If you know, you know.
$70 $46 (35% off)
A layer for cooler nights.
$492 $120 (75% off)
Act fast — these are a steal.
$1,145 $570 (50% off)
Swiss made at an everyday price.
$98 $64 (35% off)
A best-selling hoodie, reduced.
$220 $143 (35% off)
It's almost boot season.
$138 $60 (56% off)
A 40mm deal.
$65 $39 (40% off)
For cooler days ahead.
$89 $59 (34% off)
Classic comfort.
$155 $115 (26% off)
Indestructible and versatile.
TECH DEALS
$249 $190 (24% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ.
$80 $69 (13% OFF)
Keep your phone clean and clear with this UV-powered sanitizer from PhoneSoap. Plus, it'll charge your phone while it's working its cleaning magic.
$150 $130 (13% OFF)
If you want a cheaper AirPods alternative that is still compatible with iPhones, this is an excellent pair to go for.
$800 $500 (38% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$150 $113 (25% OFF)
This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port.
$250 $150 (40% OFF)
Noise-canceling headphones are perfect for the WFH era, keeping distractions at bay and keeping you focused.
$549 $470 (14% OFF)
This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones.
$299 $249 (17% OFF)
As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50.
$230 $165 (28% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.
$35 $20 (43% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.