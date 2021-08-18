Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Countach Is Making a Comeback..but Why Now?
2
Upgrade Your Trailside Coffee Routine
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Unwind This Summer with These Lord Jones Gumdrops

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: $100 off the Hyperice Hypervolt, A Deal on Non-Stick Pans & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
hyperice
Hyperice

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Pro Set of Two Fry Pans
Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Pro Set of Two Fry Pans
SAVE NOW

$215 $160 (25% OFF)

Le Creuset makes some of the finest cookware you can buy, including this non-stick set made with a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is harder than previous iterations. 

READ MORE ABOUT NON-STICK PANS

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
SAVE NOW

$570 $450 (21% OFF)

If you need to give your AC a much-needed breather, this tower fan from Dyson fits the bill — plus it keeps the air in your house clean. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
SAVE NOW

$189 $99 (48% OFF)

This reimagination of the Timex watches of the 70s has all the features known for the time but with an updated twist. 

READ HOW TO BUY A TIMEX

Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
SAVE NOW

$140 $80 (42% OFF) 

These slimmed-down Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made in Italy and perfect for the dog days of summer.

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Patagonia Baggies Short
Patagonia Baggies Short
SAVE NOW

$55 $46 (16% OFF) 

Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$779 $649 (17% OFF)

Lightweight power and the ability to swap batteries on the go make this our pick for the best stick vacuum for large rooms. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Barbour Leather Briefcase
Barbour Leather Briefcase
SAVE NOW

$450 $225 (50% OFF)

Just in time for heading back into the office, this handsome Barbour briefcase is on sale and ready to help you make a statement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE



HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick PRO Set of Two Fry Pans
Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick PRO Set of Two Fry Pans
Kaufmann Mercantile
SAVE NOW

$215 $160 (25% OFF)

Le Creuset makes some of the finest cookware you can buy, including this non-stick set made with a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is harder than previous iterations. 

READ MORE ABOUT NON-STICK PANS

West Elm Henley Leather Chair
West Elm Henley Leather Chair
West Elm
SAVE NOW

$1,999 $899 (55% OFF)

This best-selling chair from West Elm fits any style you can dream up and comes in a handful of different colors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Proclamation Goods Co. Stainless Sidekick Skillet
Proclamation Goods Co. Stainless Sidekick Skillet
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$169 $143 (15% OFF)

This 12-inch skillet can fit six salmon filets, has sloped sides perfect for sautéing and is optimized for the best heat conduction possible. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SKILLETS

Hay About A Lounge 82 Armchair
Hay About A Lounge 82 Armchair
Hay
SAVE NOW

$1,095 $931 (15% OFF)

This lounge chair from Hay is immensely simple but elegant all at once, plus it comes in a ton of colors and two textures.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Faribault King-Size Cabin Wool Blanket
Faribault King-Size Cabin Wool Blanket
Faribault Woolen Mills
SAVE NOW

$495 $349 (29% OFF)

If you're looking for a big ol' blanket to get wrapped up in, this king-size wool blanket is the perfect pick.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Anova amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$129 $99 (23% OFF)

This Bluetooth-enabled Sous Vide will keep you from under- or overcooking your food ever again. 

READ MORE ABOUT SOUS VIDE COOKING

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVEN

Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP BLANKETS

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway
SAVE NOW

$749 $401 (46% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather
$2,337.00
SHOP NOW

$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY15)

This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money. 

READ MORE ABOUT INSIDE WEATHER

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$46 $37 (20% OFF)

Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

OUTDOOR DEALS

Danner North Fork Rambler
Danner North Fork Rambler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$190 $142 (25% OFF)

Perfect for stomping around the city or on casual hikes, these boots from Danner have all the high-performance features you can expect in a casual package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Coleman Freestanding Tent Fan
Coleman Freestanding Tent Fan
REI
SAVE NOW

This versatile fan will keep you cool in your tent, around the campsite or even just at home in the backyard on warm summer nights. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF THE SUMMER

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$199 $129 (35% OFF)

One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains. 

 READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$119 $71 (40% OFF)

One of Patagonia's most popular and coziest fleece jackets just happens to be one of its most affordable, even more so when it's on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Cotopaxi Men's Fuego Down Hooded Jacket
Cotopaxi Men's Fuego Down Hooded Jacket
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$250 $160 (36% OFF)

This jacket features ultra-warm responsibly sourced 800-fill down, plus keeps your head warm with a hood. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Stoic 6 Person Dome Tent
Stoic 6 Person Dome Tent
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$175 $131 (25% OFF)

This tent is big enough for the whole family, plus a tall ceiling and two doors for comfort and easy access. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING TENTS

The North Face Carbondale Fleece
The North Face Carbondale Fleece
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$139 $104 (25% OFF)

This simple, yet stylish fleece is laid back and perfect for wearing every day, whether laying over a tee or under a coat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

EcoFlow River Power Station
EcoFlow River Power Station
REI
SAVE NOW

$349 $300 (14% OFF)

EcoFlow makes excellent power stations perfect for car camping, backyard hangs or heading to the park for a big picnic. 

READ ABOUT EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR CAR CAMPING

Rab Kaon Down Jacket
Rab Kaon Down Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$250 $187 (25% OFF)

Rab's down jacket combines hydrophobic down and synthetic insulation to trap heat and is made from durable ripstop nylon. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Patagonia Baggies Short
Patagonia Baggies Short
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$55 $46 (16% OFF) 

Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 30L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 30L Duffel Bag
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$69 $52 (25% OFF)

When it comes to a duffel that fits all of the criteria for the perfect bag, look no further than the Black Hole line from Patagonia.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room
Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200 $120 (40% OFF)

You can fit the whole family in this tent with room to spare — let this be your home base for your next car camping trip. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TENTS

Costa Tailwalker 580P
Costa Tailwalker 580P
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$189 $142 (25% OFF)

These Costas will protect your eyes no matter where you take them, whether its on the water or on the mountain. 

READ MORE ABOUT COSTA

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Bag
Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Bag
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$85 $64 (25% OFF)

This lightweight sleeping bag is made with synthetic down that will keep you warm even when it is wet.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAGS

Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$38 $28 (25% OFF)

Whenever one of Hydro Flask's excellent vacuum insulated bottles goes on sale, it is worth snapping one up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

The North Face AT Insulated Pullover
The North Face AT Insulated Pullover
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

This insulated hoodie is perfect for brisk summer nights or for having on hand when the weather turns for the worst. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal Zero avantlink.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $60 (25% OFF)

Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF THE SUMMER

FITNESS DEALS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $91 (30% OFF)

If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

TRX XD Kevlar Medicine Ball
TRX XD Kevlar Medicine Ball
TRX Training
SAVE NOW

$115+ $69+ (40% OFF W/ CODE FLASH48FUN)

With sizes ranging from 4 to 20 pounds, these tough-as-nails medicine balls from TRX are fit for any workout, no matter how intense.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
rei.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $140 (22% OFF)

If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $60 (41% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Nike Flex Stride
Nike Flex Stride
Nike
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (24% OFF)

A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $131 (18% OFF)

If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $75 (42% OFF)

These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price. 

THESE ARE THE BEST GYM SHOES YOU CAN BUY

Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
REI
SAVE NOW

$50 $35 (30% OFF)

Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

STYLE DEALS

Brunello Cucinelli Pullover Sweater
Brunello Cucinelli Pullover Sweater
SHOP NOW

$865 $450 (47% off)
Brunello Cucinelli knows sweaters...
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 Watch
Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 Watch
SHOP NOW

$725 $330 (64% off)
Act fast for this Swiss-made diver.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Brunello Cucinelli Indaco enny Loafer
Brunello Cucinelli Indaco enny Loafer
SHOP NOW

$1,040 $500 (51% off)
If you know, you know.
MORE LOAFERS

Rhythm Tides Vintage Fleece Crew
Rhythm Tides Vintage Fleece Crew
SHOP NOW

$70 $46 (35% off)
A layer for cooler nights.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Oliver Peoples Keenan Polarized Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples Keenan Polarized Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$492 $120 (75% off)
Act fast — these are a steal.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Automatic Watch
Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Automatic Watch
$569.97
SHOP NOW

$1,145 $570 (50% off)
Swiss made at an everyday price.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Marine Layer Banks Pullover Hoodie
Marine Layer Banks Pullover Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (35% off)
A best-selling hoodie, reduced.
MORE HOODIES

Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot
Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $143 (35% off)
It's almost boot season.
MORE CHELSEA BOOTS

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
SHOP NOW

$138 $60 (56% off)
A 40mm deal.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Carhartt WIP Long Sleeve Tee
Carhartt WIP Long Sleeve Tee
SHOP NOW

$65 $39 (40% off)
For cooler days ahead.
MORE T-SHIRTS

New Balance MS237CA
New Balance MS237CA
$59.00
SHOP NOW

$89 $59 (34% off)
Classic comfort.
MORE AFFORDABLE SNEAKERS

Casio G-Shock GW-B5600DC Watch
Casio G-Shock GW-B5600DC Watch
$115.00
SHOP NOW

$155 $115 (26% off)
Indestructible and versatile.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000


TECH DEALS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $190 (24% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

PhoneSoap 3
PhoneSoap 3
SAVE NOW

$80 $69 (13% OFF)

Keep your phone clean and clear with this UV-powered sanitizer from PhoneSoap. Plus, it'll charge your phone while it's working its cleaning magic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$150 $130 (13% OFF)

If you want a cheaper AirPods alternative that is still compatible with iPhones, this is an excellent pair to go for. 

READ ABOUT HEADPHONES THAT WORK WITH IPHONES

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
SAVE NOW

$800 $500 (38% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger
Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger
Native Union
SAVE NOW

$150 $113 (25% OFF)

This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS CHARGERS

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $150 (40% OFF)

Noise-canceling headphones are perfect for the WFH era, keeping distractions at bay and keeping you focused. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING EARBUDS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Woot
SAVE NOW

$549 $470 (14% OFF)

This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADPHONES FOR IPHONES

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$299 $249 (17% OFF)

As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50. 

READ WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE NEXT BOSE

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $165 (28% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $20 (43% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss