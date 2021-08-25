Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$390 $234 (40% OFF)
This icon of the style world is rarely on sale, but now you can get the favorite coat of Steve McQueen at a great discount.
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.
$148 $99 (33% OFF)
One of our favorite designers here at Gear Patrol, Todd Snyder is a go-to for elevated staples that you can wear all year, like this take on a French terry sweatshirt.
$749 $350 (53% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price.
$95 $65 (32% OFF)
Misen is bringing its carbon steel technology to a new wok. If you pre-order before August 25 you can save $30 on this versatile pan that's going to be perfect for searing, sauteing, steaming, boiling and everything else.
$569 $512 (10% OFF)
Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.
$249 $174 (42% OFF)
It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can.
$1,574 $1,374 (13% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online. It's a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$158 $99 (37% OFF)
Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$219 $119 (46% OFF)
This tool kit from Craftsman is such a good deal it is hard to pass up — it has 216 pieces, including everything you need to wrench on a car or fix up your home.
$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY15)
This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money.
$190 $114 (40% OFF)
There's a huge handful of Le Creuset on sale right now and one of the highlights is this classic enameled cast-iron skillet.
$495 $349 (29% OFF)
If you're looking for a big ol' blanket to get wrapped up in, this king-size wool blanket is the perfect pick.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$46 $37 (20% OFF)
Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.
$25 $18 (29% OFF)
This lightweight mesh cap is perfect for hot days on the trail, long runs or even shoving into your backpack for travel.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
This sturdy sleeping pad is the reliable option you need for car camping — complete with an easy-flow air valve and foam cushions for insulation.
$75 $45 (40% OFF)
Made with running in mind but great for just about any nighttime activity you can think of, this headlamp comes with a top strap for stability and a rechargeable battery.
$179 $125 (30% OFF)
One of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes, the Denali Jacket continues to be one of the best fleece jackets you can buy.
$69 $52 (25% OFF)
These flyweight packing cubes keep all of your clothes and gear organized throughout your travels and adventures.
$35 $14 (60% OFF)
This sturdy folding knife from SOG is made of stainless steel and has a thumb stud for deployment along with a pocket clip.
$199 $129 (35% OFF)
One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains.
$119 $71 (40% OFF)
One of Patagonia's most popular and coziest fleece jackets just happens to be one of its most affordable, even more so when it's on sale.
$250 $160 (36% OFF)
This jacket features ultra-warm responsibly sourced 800-fill down, plus keeps your head warm with a hood.
$175 $131 (25% OFF)
This tent is big enough for the whole family, plus a tall ceiling and two doors for comfort and easy access.
$139 $104 (25% OFF)
This simple, yet stylish fleece is laid back and perfect for wearing every day, whether laying over a tee or under a coat.
$55 $46 (16% OFF)
Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable.
$38 $28 (25% OFF)
Whenever one of Hydro Flask's excellent vacuum insulated bottles goes on sale, it is worth snapping one up.
FITNESS DEALS
$89 $71 (20% OFF)
These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.
$68 $49 (28% OFF)
One of the best pairs of shorts for running and training, the Lululemon Pace Breaker short is the perfect accessory to setting your personal best.
$130 $91 (30% OFF)
If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job.
$180 $140 (22% OFF)
If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it.
$100 $59 (41% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$88 $59 (33% OFF)
Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup.
$50 $38 (24% OFF)
A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day.
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.
STYLE DEALS
$88 $66 (25% off)
Beach vibes every day.
$65 $49 (25% off)
For all your outdoor activities.
$385 $250 (35% off)
Some of the best you can buy.
$70 $46 (35% off)
Worn-in, sun-faded goodness.
$68 $44 (35% off)
Take your comfort seriously.
$50 $38 (24% off)
For recovery, relaxing and/or chillin'.
$459 $299 (35% off)
Fall is coming.
$80 $52 (35% off)
A steal for a classic.
$50 $35 (30% off)
Go-anywhere, comfy-as-hell sandals.
$865 $450 (47% off)
Brunello Cucinelli knows sweaters...
$725 $330 (64% off)
Act fast for this Swiss-made diver.
TECH DEALS
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
This iPhone case from Otter Box is designed with a slim profile and is compatible with both MagSafe charging and Qi wireless charging.
$199 $104 (48% OFF)
This Apple keyboard folio is, obviously, tailor-made for the iPad Pro, and gives you the best typing experience you can get for an iPad.
$249 $197 (21% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ.
$150 $130 (13% OFF)
If you want a cheaper AirPods alternative that is still compatible with iPhones, this is an excellent pair to go for.
$800 $549 (31% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$150 $113 (25% OFF)
This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port.
$549 $470 (14% OFF)
This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones.
$230 $170 (26% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.
$35 $23 (34% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.