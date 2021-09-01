Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.
$430 $279 (35% OFF)
This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen.
$161 $129 (20% OFF)
It is hard to improve upon an icon, but if you want a pair of Wayfarers with a little extra style, this is the pair to go for.
$569 $512 (10% OFF)
Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.
$350 $240 ($110 OFF)
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
$229 $100 (56% OFF)
While Klipsch updated the T5 IIs earlier this year, this predecessor is still a damn good pair of earbuds. They still sport 32 hours of battery life and a high clarity dynamic driver. And just $100? That's tough to beat.
$80 $64 (20% OFF)
BioLite's new lanterns offer plenty of practical features from different hues to candlelight flicker and more. Plus, they have an IPX4 rating to keep shining through rain.
$220 $122 (45% OFF)
The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. With the extra 15% off at checkout that means these are nearly $100 off and a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
Engineered for exceptional performance on hard floors, the Dyson V8 Fluffy offers anti-static carbon fiber that helps clean hard surfaces. Get your house in order.
$180 $127 (29% OFF)
We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$75 $60 (20% OFF W/ CODE LABOR)
Some of the softest, quickest-drying towels you can buy, these towels from Onsen use a Supima cotton waffle weave to keep things light and airy.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.
$430 $279 (35% OFF)
This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen.
$995 $895 (10% OFF)
One of the best couches you can buy online, Burrow's Nomad series comes in a handful of colors and can be customized in a bunch of ways that will match any interior design.
$2,095 $1,781 (15% OFF)
The Casper Nova Hybrid is made with zoned support to protect your spine, technology that keeps you cool and a top layer that cradles you to sleep.
$1,600 $1,150 (28% OFF)
This vacuum/mop combo is one of the most powerful and impressive robot vacuums you can buy — plus it is super rare to get over $400 off this complete bundle.
$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY15)
This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price.
$495 $349 (29% OFF)
If you're looking for a big ol' blanket to get wrapped up in, this king-size wool blanket is the perfect pick.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$749 $473 (37% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
Packed with everything you need for car camping or setting up your trip's base camp, this set from Stanley has enough cookware to cook for and serve four people.
$170 $127 (25% OFF)
Made with a super comfortable knit upper and a rugged Vibram sole, these sneakers are city-ready but are also capable of hitting the trail.
$90 $63 (30% OFF)
This perfectly simple raincoat excels in inclement weather thanks to its waterproof and windproof features, plus it comes in five different colors.
$220 $154 (30% OFF)
This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great.
$350 $262 (25% OFF)
Get started on your winter adventures early by picking up your new favorite jacket, which features Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, tons of pockets and reflective details.
$40 $30 (25% OFF)
This is our choice for the headlamp you can buy thanks to waterproofing up to 1 meter and PowerTap dimming that lets you go from dim to bright without the button.
$1,399 $1,099 (21% OFF)
Whether you need a power station for outdoor hangs, car camping or just for emergencies, this is an excellent no-emission option that is also super quiet.
$50 $38 (24% OFF)
If you love Chacos but don't need another pair for hiking around, these slides are the perfect alternative for days of rest and relaxation.
$105 $69 (35% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes some of the best-looking outdoor gear around, but it also performs when you need it and is made from 100% recycled polyester.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.
$25 $18 (29% OFF)
This lightweight mesh cap is perfect for hot days on the trail, long runs or even shoving into your backpack for travel.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
This sturdy sleeping pad is the reliable option you need for car camping — complete with an easy-flow air valve and foam cushions for insulation.
$75 $45 (40% OFF)
Made with running in mind but great for just about any nighttime activity you can think of, this headlamp comes with a top strap for stability and a rechargeable battery.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities.
$69 $52 (25% OFF)
These flyweight packing cubes keep all of your clothes and gear organized throughout your travels and adventures.
$199 $129 (35% OFF)
One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains.
FITNESS DEALS
$489 $370 (24% OFF)
This percussion massager has everything you need for recovery, including multiple speeds, three attachments and a battery that lasts 3.5 hours on one charge.
$180 $127 (29% OFF)
We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale.
$89 $71 (20% OFF)
These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.
$68 $49 (28% OFF)
One of the best pairs of shorts for running and training, the Lululemon Pace Breaker short is the perfect accessory to setting your personal best.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$130 $91 (30% OFF)
If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job.
$180 $140 (22% OFF)
If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it.
$100 $59 (41% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$88 $59 (33% OFF)
Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup.
$50 $38 (24% OFF)
A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day.
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.
STYLE DEALS
$188 $103 (55% off)
The perfect light layer.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS
$531 $120 (77% off)
Like Wayfarers, but cooler.
MORE SUNGLASSES
$88 $57 (35% off)
A classic style for less.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS
$98 $64 (35% off)
Lightweight and soft.
MORE HOODIES
$675 $330 (51% off)
Don't hesitate — it'll be gone soon.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000
$150 $105 (30% off)
Fall-ready slip-ons.
MORE AFFORDABLE SNEAKERS
$88 $57 (35% off)
Subtle and comfy.
MORE HOODIES
$68 $44 (35% off)
Throwback for outdoors or in.
MORE SHORTS
$165 $116 (30% off)
From India to you.
MORE SANDALS
$88 $66 (25% off)
Beach vibes every day.
MORE HOODIES
$65 $49 (25% off)
For all your outdoor activities.
MORE SHORTS
$385 $250 (35% off)
Some of the best you can buy.
MORE LOAFERS
TECH DEALS
$220 $136 (40% OFF)
One of the best sets of earbuds you can buy, these refurbished buds from Jabra are like-new. They have active noise cancelling, has a smart chip and a comfortable design.
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
This iPhone case from Otter Box is designed with a slim profile and is compatible with both MagSafe charging and Qi wireless charging.
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.
$199 $104 (48% OFF)
This Apple keyboard folio is, obviously, tailor-made for the iPad Pro, and gives you the best typing experience you can get for an iPad.
$249 $197 (21% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ.
$150 $130 (13% OFF)
If you want a cheaper AirPods alternative that is still compatible with iPhones, this is an excellent pair to go for.
$800 $549 (31% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$150 $113 (25% OFF)
This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port.
$549 $470 (14% OFF)
This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones.
$230 $170 (26% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.
$35 $23 (34% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.