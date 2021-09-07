Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 40% off at Taylor Stitch, Savings at Field Company & More

By Gear Patrol
taylor stitch
Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch Dispatch Jacket
Taylor Stitch Dispatch Jacket
$188 $150 (20% OFF)

Made from soft 9-ounce corduroy, the Dispatch jacket from Taylor Stitch is designed with trucker jackets of the first half of the 20th century in mind but upgraded with modern features. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Field Company No.10 Skillet
Field Company No.10 Skillet
$199 $160 (20% OFF)

One of the best cast-iron skillets out there, the Field Company No. 10 is perfect for family cooking. Plus it comes with a leather handle cover and Field seasoning oil. 

READ MORE ABOUT CAST-IRON SKILLETS

Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
$120 $96 (20% OFF)

This duffel is basically a Patagonia Black Hole in disguise — and it is cheaper. It is perfect for weekend getaways and even has a dry bag end cap to keep wet and dirty gear separate. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike Air Tailwind 79
$90 $77 (14% OFF)

The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.  

READ ABOUT SUMMER SNEAKERS

Everlane Everyday Jacket
Everlane Everyday Jacket
$88 $61 (31% OFF)

This jacket from Everlane truly is good to wear every damn day. Whether you toss it on over a t-shirt or layer up in colder temps, it will do the trick. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
$161 $129 (20% OFF)

It is hard to improve upon an icon, but if you want a pair of Wayfarers with a little extra style, this is the pair to go for. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $240 ($110 OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

SEE MORE OUTDOOR GEAR DEALS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES


Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
$995 $895 (10% OFF)

One of the best couches you can buy online, Burrow's Nomad series comes in a handful of colors and can be customized in a bunch of ways that will match any interior design. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COUCHES

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper
$2,095 $1,781 (15% OFF)

The Casper Nova Hybrid is made with zoned support to protect your spine, technology that keeps you cool and a top layer that cradles you to sleep. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Williams Sonoma
$250 $180 (28% OFF)

You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVEN

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
$749 $473 (37% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Backcountry Teo Hybrid Down Jacket
Backcountry Teo Hybrid Down Jacket
Backcountry
$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This jacket features a lightweight 800-fill down in the chest for warmth and synthetic insulation in the arms and back to dry quickly and stay warm when wet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
Backcountry
$120 $96 (20% OFF)

This duffel is basically a Patagonia Black Hole in disguise — and it is cheaper. It is perfect for weekend getaways and even has a dry bag end cap to keep wet and dirty gear separate. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Warm-Up Jacket
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Warm-Up Jacket
L.L. Bean
$99 $80 (19% OFF)

This fleece-lined jacket takes us straight back to the old days. Perfect for three seasons, you'll be ready for whatever weather hits.

READ MORE ABOUT LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face
$220 $154 (30% OFF)

This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JACKETS FOR FALL

Rab Kangri GTX Jacket
Rab Kangri GTX Jacket
Backcountry
$350 $262 (25% OFF)

Get started on your winter adventures early by picking up your new favorite jacket, which features Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, tons of pockets and reflective details.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
REI
$40 $30 (25% OFF)

This is our choice for the headlamp you can buy thanks to waterproofing up to 1 meter and PowerTap dimming that lets you go from dim to bright without the button.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Ecoflow Delta 1300 Power Station
Ecoflow Delta 1300 Power Station
Wellbots
$1,399 $1,099 (21% OFF)

Whether you need a power station for outdoor hangs, car camping or just for emergencies, this is an excellent no-emission option that is also super quiet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE POWER

Chaco Chillos Slide
Chaco Chillos Slide
Huckberry
$50 $38 (24% OFF)

If you love Chacos but don't need another pair for hiking around, these slides are the perfect alternative for days of rest and relaxation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLIDES

Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
END
$105 $69 (35% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes some of the best-looking outdoor gear around, but it also performs when you need it and is made from 100% recycled polyester. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen
$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS

Mountain Hardwear Traverse Lite Mesh Hat
Mountain Hardwear Traverse Lite Mesh Hat
REI
$25 $18 (29% OFF)

This lightweight mesh cap is perfect for hot days on the trail, long runs or even shoving into your backpack for travel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING HATS

Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
Backcountry
$80 $52 (35% OFF)

This sturdy sleeping pad is the reliable option you need for car camping — complete with an easy-flow air valve and foam cushions for insulation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAGS

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

The North Face Flyweight Cube Package
The North Face Flyweight Cube Package
REI
$69 $52 (25% OFF)

These flyweight packing cubes keep all of your clothes and gear organized throughout your travels and adventures.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
$199 $129 (35% OFF)

One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains. 

 READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

KraftGun Force
KraftGun Force
Huckberry
$489 $370 (24% OFF)

This percussion massager has everything you need for recovery, including multiple speeds, three attachments and a battery that lasts 3.5 hours on one charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori
$89 $71 (20% OFF)

These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Backcountry
$130 $91 (30% OFF)

If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
rei.com
$180 $140 (22% OFF)

If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
$100 $59 (41% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Huckberry
$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
REI
$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatshirt
$88 $62 (30% off)
Your go-to fall layer.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Wellen Easy Lounge Pant
Wellen Easy Lounge Pant
$88 $57 (35% off)
Comfier than chinos.
MORE CHINOS

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
$125 $100 (20% off)
Good with socks or without.
MORE SANDALS 

Flint and Tinder Quilted Flight Jacket
Flint and Tinder Quilted Flight Jacket
$188 $103 (55% off)
The perfect light layer.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Oliver Peoples Polarized Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples Polarized Sunglasses
$531 $120 (77% off)
Like Wayfarers, but cooler.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Flint and Tinder French Terry Pocket Crew Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder French Terry Pocket Crew Sweatshirt
$88 $57 (35% off)
A classic style for less.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
$98 $64 (35% off)
Lightweight and soft.
MORE HOODIES

Shinola Guardian Watch
Shinola Guardian Watch
$675 $330 (51% off)
Don't hesitate — it'll be gone soon.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Astorflex Kamuflex
Astorflex Kamuflex
$150 $105 (30% off)
Fall-ready slip-ons.
MORE AFFORDABLE SNEAKERS

Wellen Vintage Wash Tie Dye Pullover
Wellen Vintage Wash Tie Dye Pullover
$88 $57 (35% off)
Subtle and comfy.
MORE HOODIES

Wellen Fatigue Cord Shorts
Wellen Fatigue Cord Shorts
$68 $44 (35% off)
Throwback for outdoors or in.
MORE SHORTS

Men's Diamond City Slipper
Men's Diamond City Slipper
Mohinders
$165 $116 (30% off)
From India to you.
MORE SANDALS 

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset
Woot
$80 $50 (38% OFF)

This gaming headset features a sturdy aluminum frame and a noise-isolating microphone, so whether you're playing the latest FIFA or just spending your days making Zoom calls, this headset fits the bill. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
B&H
$699 $549 (21% OFF)

This version of the Series 6 has GPS and Cellular capability, plus has a retina display and pulse oximetry to measure your blood's oxygen levels and your VO2 Max.  

READ EVERYTHING AN APPLE WATCH WEARER SHOULD KNOW

Jabra 85t Refurbished
Jabra 85t Refurbished
eBay
$220 $136 (40% OFF)

One of the best sets of earbuds you can buy, these refurbished buds from Jabra are like-new. They have active noise cancelling, has a smart chip and a comfortable design. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
$200 $180 (10% OFF)

The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$249 $190 (24% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
$800 $549 (31% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Woot
$549 $470 (14% OFF)

This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADPHONES FOR IPHONES

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
$230 $178 (23% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
$35 $23 (34% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

