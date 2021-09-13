Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Some of Our Favorite Danner Hikers, Sony's Best Headphones & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
sony headphones
Sony

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoe
Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$160 $120 (25% OFF)

Thanks to a supportive build, breathable mesh in the upper and a Vibram sole for traction, these hiking shoes from Danner are our pick for the best hiking shoes you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

The predecessor to our current top pick for noise-cancelling headphones, the WX1000-MX3 is the ideal set of headphones to get you through the workday, whether you're drowning out office noise or the sounds of WFH life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $459 (39% OFF)

With both GPS and cellular data capability, this is one of the most powerful and versatile Apple Watches you can buy. It is also swim-proof and can monitor your heart rate or take an ECG. 

READ ABOUT APPLE WATCH TIPS AND TRICKS

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

A staple in the style world, a trucker jacket from Levi's is a must-have for any guy who wants to complete his wardrobe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$170 $120 (29% OFF)

This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
SAVE NOW

$239 $179 (22% OFF)

This is our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy. It is great for rooms of any size and provides some of the best air purification power that you can get at this price point. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike Air Tailwind 79
SAVE NOW

$90 $77 (14% OFF)

The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.  

READ ABOUT SUMMER SNEAKERS

Taylor Stitch Dispatch Jacket
Taylor Stitch Dispatch Jacket
SAVE NOW

$188 $150 (20% OFF)

Made from soft 9-ounce corduroy, the Dispatch jacket from Taylor Stitch is designed with trucker jackets of the first half of the 20th century in mind but upgraded with modern features. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

This duffel is basically a Patagonia Black Hole in disguise — and it is cheaper. It is perfect for weekend getaways and even has a dry bag end cap to keep wet and dirty gear separate. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES


HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Industry West Mulholland Occasional Chair
Industry West Mulholland Occasional Chair
Industry West
SAVE NOW

$1,575 $1,197 (24% OFF)

This laid-back lounge chair from Industry West just begs to be nestled into thanks to its plush cushions and throwback caning on the sides.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart
SHOP NOW

$500 $299 (40% OFF)

Kamodo Joe makes some of our favorite charcoal grills, perfect for grilling all of your favorites to perfection. This will be the perfect home addition for the fall. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$239 $179 (22% OFF)

This is our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy. It is great for rooms of any size and provides some of the best air purification power that you can get at this price point. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen
SAVE NOW

$75 $60 (20% OFF W/ CODE LABOR)

Some of the softest, quickest-drying towels you can buy, these towels from Onsen use a Supima cotton waffle weave to keep things light and airy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
SAVE NOW

$995 $895 (10% OFF)

One of the best couches you can buy online, Burrow's Nomad series comes in a handful of colors and can be customized in a bunch of ways that will match any interior design. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COUCHES

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper
SAVE NOW

$2,095 $1,781 (15% OFF)

The Casper Nova Hybrid is made with zoned support to protect your spine, technology that keeps you cool and a top layer that cradles you to sleep. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVEN

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $473 (37% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
REI
SAVE NOW

$30 $19 (37% OFF)

Equipped with vacuum tech to keep whatever you're drinking cold (or hot) for as long as you need it to be, this easy-sipping bottle from Camelbak is the ideal companion for any adventure. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Kershaw Cryo II
Kershaw Cryo II
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$60 $37 (38% OFF)

One of our favorite pocket knives, the Cryo II from Kershaw features SpeedSafe assisted opening and was designed as a collab with custom knifemaker, Rick Hinderer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoe
Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$160 $120 (25% OFF)

Thanks to a supportive build, breathable mesh in the upper and a Vibram sole for traction, these hiking shoes from Danner are our pick for the best hiking shoes you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Alps Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket - Double
Alps Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket - Double
REI
SAVE NOW

$100 $74 (26% OFF)

Perfect for fall adventures, this insulated blanket from Alps Mountaineering will keep you warm by the fire or be the ideal layer to sit on for a picnic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes
Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$110 $80 (27% OFF)

Whether you're hitting some light trails in the woods or just cruising the city streets, these hikers from Adidas are ready to take it on.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler
Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$100 $65 (35% OFF)

Add a pop to your beach days or trips to the lake with this shiny silver cooler from Stoic. It is soft-sided for easy transportation and can hold 30 cans — enough for any crew to have a good day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$220 $154 (30% OFF)

This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JACKETS FOR FALL

Snow Peak Mini Hozuki Lantern
Snow Peak Mini Hozuki Lantern
Verishop
SAVE NOW

$43 $39 (9% OFF)

The soft, candle-like light emitted by this battery-powered lantern is perfect for keeping the campsite vibes just right. It also doubles as a reading light when you're at home. 

READ ABOUT GEAR YOU SHOULD HAVE IN YOUR BUGOUT BAG

Backcountry Teo Hybrid Down Jacket
Backcountry Teo Hybrid Down Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This jacket features a lightweight 800-fill down in the chest for warmth and synthetic insulation in the arms and back to dry quickly and stay warm when wet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

This duffel is basically a Patagonia Black Hole in disguise — and it is cheaper. It is perfect for weekend getaways and even has a dry bag end cap to keep wet and dirty gear separate. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Warm-Up Jacket
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Warm-Up Jacket
L.L. Bean
SAVE NOW

$99 $80 (19% OFF)

This fleece-lined jacket takes us straight back to the old days. Perfect for three seasons, you'll be ready for whatever weather hits.

READ MORE ABOUT LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Rab Kangri GTX Jacket
Rab Kangri GTX Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$350 $262 (25% OFF)

Get started on your winter adventures early by picking up your new favorite jacket, which features Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, tons of pockets and reflective details.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Ecoflow Delta 1300 Power Station
Ecoflow Delta 1300 Power Station
Wellbots
SAVE NOW

$1,399 $1,099 (21% OFF)

Whether you need a power station for outdoor hangs, car camping or just for emergencies, this is an excellent no-emission option that is also super quiet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE POWER

Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
END
SAVE NOW

$105 $69 (35% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes some of the best-looking outdoor gear around, but it also performs when you need it and is made from 100% recycled polyester. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS

Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$80 $52 (35% OFF)

This sturdy sleeping pad is the reliable option you need for car camping — complete with an easy-flow air valve and foam cushions for insulation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAGS

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$199 $129 (35% OFF)

One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains. 

 READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

FITNESS DEALS

Nike Sportswear Jersey Sweats
Nike Sportswear Jersey Sweats
Nike
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Add a bit of style to your workout regime with these sweats from Nike's Sportswear division. They are made with 100% recycled materials and are made with a thoughtful dyeing process that saves water.

READ MORE ABOUT STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Rhone Reign Tech Tee
Rhone Reign Tech Tee
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (31% OFF)

One of our favorite tees for working out, the Rhone Reign is light, comfortable and features a raglan construction for comfort.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TRX Home2 System
TRX Home2 System
TRX
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

If you like working out from home or are committed to working with just your body weight to get stronger, the TRX is perfect for you. There are a ton of different movements you can do with TRX that hit every part of your body, making for a complete workout. 

READ MORE ABOUT TRX

Janji 6-inch AFO-Vent Multi Short
Janji 6-inch AFO-Vent Multi Short
Janji
SAVE NOW

$74 $58 (22% OFF)

These shorts from Janji look great, for one, and also have a ton of pockets for all of your running accessories, like gels and snacks on long runs or just your keys and other tiny bits for everyday jogs. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHORTS

KraftGun Force
KraftGun Force
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$489 $370 (24% OFF)

This percussion massager has everything you need for recovery, including multiple speeds, three attachments and a battery that lasts 3.5 hours on one charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori
SAVE NOW

$89 $71 (20% OFF)

These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $91 (30% OFF)

If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
rei.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $140 (22% OFF)

If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $59 (41% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

STYLE DEALS

Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

OAS Terry Pant
OAS Terry Pant
SHOP NOW

$149 $97 (35% off)
The ultimate lounge pants.
MORE SWEATPANTS

Yuketen All-Handsewn Maine Guide Chukka
Yuketen All-Handsewn Maine Guide Chukka
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$372 $572 (35% off)
May as well have the very best.
MORE SHOES

Todd Snyder Bedford Cord Chore Coat
Todd Snyder Bedford Cord Chore Coat
SHOP NOW

$348 $249 (28% off)
Better than a blazer.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Paraboot Micka Velours in Rust
Paraboot Micka Velours in Rust
SHOP NOW

$456 $349 (23% off)
If you know, you know.
MORE SHOES

Shinola Guardian Watch
Shinola Guardian Watch
SHOP NOW

$750 $350 (53% off)
Act fast before it sells out — and check out others.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatshirt
SHOP NOW

$88 $62 (30% off)
Your go-to fall layer.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Wellen Easy Lounge Pant
Wellen Easy Lounge Pant
SHOP NOW

$88 $57 (35% off)
Comfier than chinos.
MORE CHINOS

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
SHOP NOW

$125 $100 (20% off)
Good with socks or without.
MORE SANDALS 

Flint and Tinder Quilted Flight Jacket
Flint and Tinder Quilted Flight Jacket
SHOP NOW

$188 $103 (55% off)
The perfect light layer.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Oliver Peoples Polarized Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples Polarized Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$531 $120 (77% off)
Like Wayfarers, but cooler.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Flint and Tinder French Terry Pocket Crew Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder French Terry Pocket Crew Sweatshirt
SHOP NOW

$88 $57 (35% off)
A classic style for less.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

TECH DEALS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$170 $105 (38% OFF)

Whether you have a Samsung smartphone or not, these futuristic-looking earbuds will get the job done, and then some thanks to active noise-cancellation and excellent sound quality.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

The predecessor to our current top pick for noise-cancelling headphones, the WX1000-MX3 is the ideal set of headphones to get you through the workday, whether you're drowning out office noise or the sounds of WFH life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7700
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7700
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200 $120 (40% OFF)

Keep your mouth fresh and your teeth sparkling white with this expert-level toothbrush from Philips Sonicare. To make it even better, it comes with a UV sanitizer to clean the brush heads.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES

Anker Wireless Power Bank
Anker Wireless Power Bank
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$36 $25 (31% OFF)

Keep this power bank on hand to charge all of your devices when an outlet isn't handy. Unlike most portable power sources, this charger can even charge wirelessly. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
Sennheiser
SAVE NOW

$2,500 $2,000 (20% OFF)

Looking to get the theater experience at home? This soundbar from Sennheiser will instantly give you immersive 3D sound that is powered by 13 high-end drivers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOLBY ATMOS SOUNDBARS

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset
Woot
SAVE NOW

$80 $50 (38% OFF)

This gaming headset features a sturdy aluminum frame and a noise-isolating microphone, so whether you're playing the latest FIFA or just spending your days making Zoom calls, this headset fits the bill. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
B&H
SAVE NOW

$699 $549 (21% OFF)

This version of the Series 6 has GPS and Cellular capability, plus has a retina display and pulse oximetry to measure your blood's oxygen levels and your VO2 Max.  

READ EVERYTHING AN APPLE WATCH WEARER SHOULD KNOW

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $190 (24% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
SAVE NOW

$800 $549 (31% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Woot
SAVE NOW

$549 $470 (14% OFF)

This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADPHONES FOR IPHONES

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $178 (23% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $23 (34% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

