Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Savings on Adjustable Kettlebells, Premium Luggage & More

By Gear Patrol
bowflex kettlebells
Bowflex

EDITOR'S PICKS

GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier
GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier
$150 $68 (55% OFF)

This 4-in-1 machine uses UV-C light to kill germs, traps 99.97% of germs and allergens in its HEPA filter and uses an activated charcoal filter to kill odors, all while staying quiet and out of the way.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Zero Halliburton 25-Inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton 25-Inch Spinner Travel Case
$695 $348 (50% OFF)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE ON SALE

Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Proof Graphene Down Jacket
$168 $101 (40% OFF W/ CODE GRAPHENE)

Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell
$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set. 

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife
Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife
$150 $115 (23% OFF)

Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a pakkawood handle and a proprietary VG-MAX super steel blade made to last.

READ MORE ABOUT KITCHEN KNIVES

Automatic Prospex King Turtle Green Silicone Strap Watch 45mm
Automatic Prospex King Turtle Green Silicone Strap Watch 45mm
$595 $446 (25% OFF W/ CODE VIP)

This special-edition diver's watch from Seiko is part of the wide-ranging Prospex series and features a drab green dial and magnified day/date window. 

READ MORE ABOUT SEIKO

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
$120 $93 (22% OFF)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD ROTATE RUNNING SHOES

Wallace & Barnes Chore Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Chore Jacket
$168 $118 (30% OFF W/ CODE MOREFALL)

While we see a lot of J.Crew deals, but we don't often see Wallace & Barnes discounted by 30 percent — especially a chore coat like this one, which is perfect for fall.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

Breville Precision Brewer
Breville Precision Brewer
$420 $240 (43% OFF)

Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS OF 2021

Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
$198 $129 (35% OFF)

This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
$299 $254 (15% OFF)

Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS


HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
Amazon
$150 $90 (40% OFF)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES

All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
Sur La Table
$225 $140 (38% OFF)

Normally, the only thing that deters us from All-Clad is the price tag. But when we find a deal this good, we jump on it immediately. These nonstick pans will be your favorite pans to cook in before you know it. 

READ WHY YOU DON'T NEED A CAST IRON SKILLET

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Sur La Table
$700 $600 (14% OFF) 

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Bormioli Rocco Stackable English Pub Pint Glasses, Set of 12
Bormioli Rocco Stackable English Pub Pint Glasses, Set of 12
Bespoke Post
$48 $36 (25% OFF)

$36 for 12 beer glasses? What could be better? This set will outfit your kitchen for ages, ensuring you always have a glass ready, whether you're just bad at dishes or hosting a party. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

iRobot Roomba i3
iRobot Roomba i3
Amazon
$400 $325 (19% OFF)

If vacuuming is the chore you hate the most, get a robot vacuum that can do it for you. The Roomba i3 combines powerful navigation with powerful suction for a total clean.

READ OUR ROOMBA GUIDE

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair
$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Petzl Bindi Headlamp
Petzl Bindi Headlamp
Moosejaw
$45 $34 (25% OFF)

Perfect for early morning and late evening running or for keeping handy for weekend camping trips, this lightweight, minimal headlamp from Petzl is the versatile piece you need for any adventure. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Huckberry
$168 $101 (40% OFF W/ CODE GRAPHENE)

Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer
Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer
REI
$75 $52 (31% OFF)

Perfect as a first layer for all of your cold-weather adventures or just by itself, this merino tee from Smartwool will keep you dry and comfortable year-round, hot or cold. 

READ ABOUT FALL'S BEST NEW GEAR

The North Face Saikuru Vest
The North Face Saikuru Vest
Backcountry
$179 $72 (60% OFF)

This is probably one of the best deals you'll find on an insulated puffer for fall and winter. Not only is it warm, but it has DWR to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle on you.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST INSULATED JACKETS

Backcountry Sherwood Full-Zip Fleece
Backcountry Sherwood Full-Zip Fleece
Backcountry
$130 $78 (40% OFF)

Temperatures are finally dropping in a lot of the country and if it isn't cool enough for a fleece yet, we're at least dreaming of throwing on a fleece like this affordable option from Backcountry.

READ MORE ABOUT FLEECE

The North Face Flyweight Packing Cubes
The North Face Flyweight Packing Cubes
REI
$69 $44 (36% OFF)

One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from The North Face are some of the best around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Merrell Ontario Waterproof Boot
Merrell Ontario Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom
$170 $85 (50% OFF)

As the seasons change, waterproof boots become essential. Whether you're just splashing through puddles or shoveling snow in the winter, you'll be glad you have a pair of boots like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face
$220 $154 (30% OFF)

This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JACKETS FOR FALL

Vuori Springs Rain Jacket
Vuori Springs Rain Jacket
REI
$158 $110 (30% OFF)

Made to tackle misty mornings and the sudden afternoon shower, this easygoing rain jacket eschews techy fabric and flashy colors to make a layer that actually looks good with the outfits you wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Sunski Treeline Glacier Goggles
Sunski Treeline Glacier Goggles
Huckberry
$89 $62 (30% OFF)

With removable magnetic shades on the temples and polarized lenses, these sunglasses are tailor-made to protect every angle of your eyes when scaling a mountain in the snow or tossing a line on the water. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Outdoor Voices Weekender Long Sleeve
Outdoor Voices Weekender Long Sleeve
Outdoor Voices
$68 $49 (28% OFF)

No matter what outdoor activities you're getting up to, a long jog on a Sunday, a quick evening hike or just a walk through the city, this Outdoor Voices tee will keep you cool and comfortable.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LONG SLEEVE TEES

The North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight Hiking Shoe
The North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
$159 $111 (30% OFF)

The North Face's new Vectiv shoe line made a splash when it was released earlier this year, promising comfort and stability to trail runners and hikers. This hiking shoe is waterproof, has 4mm lugs for grip and is abrasion-resistant. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE NORTH FACE VECTIV

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
Moosejaw
$25 $21 (16% OFF)

There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Mountain Hardwear Kor Cirrus Hybrid Hoody
Mountain Hardwear Kor Cirrus Hybrid Hoody
Moosejaw
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This hybrid insulated hoodie is lightweight and warm, while still giving you plenty of ability to move around and be pliable, no matter what activities you're getting up to. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
REI
$30 $19 (37% OFF)

Equipped with vacuum tech to keep whatever you're drinking cold (or hot) for as long as you need it to be, this easy-sipping bottle from Camelbak is the ideal companion for any adventure. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler
Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler
Backcountry
$100 $65 (35% OFF)

Add a pop to your beach days or trips to the lake with this shiny silver cooler from Stoic. It is soft-sided for easy transportation and can hold 30 cans — enough for any crew to have a good day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

FITNESS DEALS

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell
Amazon
$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set. 

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike
$120 $93 (22% OFF)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD ROTATE RUNNING SHOES

Stance Athletic Crew Socks 3-Pack
Stance Athletic Crew Socks 3-Pack
Stance
$40 $28 (30% OFF)

Upgrade your fitness gear for fall with some new socks from Stance, who knows how to make athletic socks. The brand has had deals with both the MLB and NBA to make the leagues' on-field socks. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY SOCKS

Nuun Energy: Electrolyte Drink Tablets
Nuun Energy: Electrolyte Drink Tablets
Amazon
$21 $17 (19% OFF)

Gatorade may taste great, but when it comes down to it, it isn't really the best recovery drink. Nuun Energy, however, is a clean, low-sugar drink that packs vitamins and Green Tea extract to help you recover and recharge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Lululemon License to Train Elite Shorts
Lululemon License to Train Elite Shorts
Lululemon
$98 $69 (30% OFF)

Designed for training but good for just about any fitness endeavor, the License to Train shorts feature a classic tapered fit and are made with abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Amazon Basics Enamel Cast Iron Kettlebell - 15 Pounds
Amazon Basics Enamel Cast Iron Kettlebell - 15 Pounds
Amazon
$28 $24 (13% OFF)

Remember early in the pandemic when kettlebells were a highly-coveted, often sold-out piece of equipment? Well, they're still in high demand, but at least they are in stock. This simple kettlebell from Amazon is affordable and durable. 

READ ABOUT ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELLS

Janji Circuit Crew Pullover
Janji Circuit Crew Pullover
Janji
$88 $66 (25% OFF)

Just because it is getting cold, doesn't mean you can stop running. This crew from Janji is an optimal second layer when temperatures drop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Nike Sportswear Jersey Sweats
Nike Sportswear Jersey Sweats
Nike
$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Add a bit of style to your workout regime with these sweats from Nike's Sportswear division. They are made with 100% recycled materials and are made with a thoughtful dyeing process that saves water.

READ MORE ABOUT STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Janji 6-inch AFO-Vent Multi Short
Janji 6-inch AFO-Vent Multi Short
Janji
$74 $58 (22% OFF)

These shorts from Janji look great, for one, and also have a ton of pockets for all of your running accessories, like gels and snacks on long runs or just your keys and other tiny bits for everyday jogs. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHORTS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
rei.com
$180 $140 (22% OFF)

If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

STYLE DEALS

Garrett Leight California Optics Harding X
Garrett Leight California Optics Harding X
$395 $257 (35% off)
All the style you need.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
$88 $62 (30% off)
Simple and on sale.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS 

Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
$88 $62 (30% off)
Mix and match comfort.
MORE SWEATPANTS

Rhythm Fleece Hoodie
Rhythm Fleece Hoodie
SHOP NOW

Great hoodie, better price.
MORE HOODIES

Mollusk Jeffrey Pant
Mollusk Jeffrey Pant
SHOP NOW

Stay casual, friends.
MORE CHINOS

Persol Round Sunglasses
Persol Round Sunglasses
$317 $120 (62% off)
A steal for Persols.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Wellen Dawn Patrol 1/2 Zip Pullover
Wellen Dawn Patrol 1/2 Zip Pullover
$138 $97 (30% off)
For checking morning waves or walking the dog.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Raen Aren Sunglasses
Raen Aren Sunglasses
$175 $123 (30% off)
Ideal everyday shades.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Ugg Neuland Chukka Boot
Ugg Neuland Chukka Boot
$170 $70 (58% off)
Ultimate fall comfort.
MORE SHOES

Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
$198 $129 (35% off)
A trucker with texture.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Hestra Torgil Gloves
Hestra Torgil Gloves
$170 $85 (50% off)
Don't skimp on great gloves.
MORE GLOVES

Astorflex Greenflex Rough
Astorflex Greenflex Rough
$175 $114 (35% off)
Like Clarks but made in Italy.
MORE SHOES

TECH DEALS

LG OLED Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
LG OLED Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
amazon.com
$2,500 $1,797 (28% OFF)

Our Senior Tech Writer says that this TV from LG is the best OLED TV for most people, thanks to a reasonable price point, excellent display and internet compatibility. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon
$450 $100 (78% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker from Harman Kardon. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

Bose Solo Soundbar II
Bose Solo Soundbar II
eBay
$199 $99 (50% OFF)

If you're looking for an affordable soundbar to take your home theater up a notch, this refurbished Solo soundbar from Bose is the ideal option: it is compact, has Bluetooth connectivity and boasts the sound quality that made Bose so well known. 

READ MORE ABOUT SOUNDBARS

Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos
$438 $419 (4% OFF)

So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem. 

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro
Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro
Woot
$249 $149 (40% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This refurbished pair makes them as cheap as we've ever seen them. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$249 $180 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Amazon
$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)

Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.

READ MORE ABOUT APPLE'S ANNOUNCEMENTS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Bespoke Post
$175 $105 (40% OFF)

A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon
$170 $128 (25% OFF)

Whether you have a Samsung smartphone or not, these futuristic-looking earbuds will get the job done, and then some thanks to active noise-cancellation and excellent sound quality.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
$800 $549 (31% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
$230 $167 (27% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
$35 $22 (34% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

