Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$268 $228 (15% OFF)
Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$379 $299 (21% OFF)
The Bose 700 are some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, thanks to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
$440 $300 (32% OFF)
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$1,895 $1,327 (30% OFF)
One of the best online mattress brands, Casper's spine-saving hybrid mattress is already a steal — and that was before it was discounted by this much.
$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.
$202 $150 (26% OFF)
Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)
Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $440 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$599 $399 (34% off)
What looks better: your meal or this dining table?
$229 $195 (15% off)
A coffee table with some added storage.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
So you want to talk About A Chair.
$
375 $319 (15% off)
You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.
$
2,562 $1,300 (49% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
195 $156 (20% off)
Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure."
$
400 $130 (68% off)
Sleep tight in a great deal.
$
895 $806 (10% off)
A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.
$
119 $107 (10% off)
If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?
OUTDOOR DEALS
$230 $196 (15% OFF)
These marvelous hiking sneakers boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.
$39 $31 (20% OFF)
Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
This travel-inspired pack is made with TPU-coated 1000D polyester and durable 840D ballistic nylon paneling, making it tough as nails. It also has plenty of other comfort- and organization-focused features.
$99 $75 (25% OFF)
Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. This recycled version is made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials.
$360 $270 (25% OFF)
Waterproof outside, warm and cozy inside, and with the ability to shed layers on the fly, this versatile jacket will get you from fall to spring and back again.
$800 $550 (31% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.
$350 $225 (36% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
$130 $104 (20% OFF)
Perfect for the gym, weekend trips and even longer travel, this durable, spacious, weatherproof duffel is the perfect way to haul all your gear and has some surprising organizational options.
$32 $24 (25% OFF)
A touch more refined than many of Gerber's offerings, this minimalist knife is great for everyday carry with its drop-point blade, machined aluminum handle and reliable liner lock.
$118 $94 (20% OFF)
Far more feature-rich than those cheap cotton farmer's market totes, this one is tougher, offers far better organization and security, and you won't be embarrassed to haul it around.
With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.
$200 $130 (35% OFF)
Designed to haul enough gear to survive a multi-day of-the-grid outing without weighing you down, this spacious hiking bag is every ounce-counting backpacker's best friend.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.
With a rucksack-inspired rolltop closure and a minimalist silhouette, this Osprey backpack transitions perfectly from the office to the trails and back again.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.
$110 $85 (22% OFF)
These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T.
FITNESS DEALS
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$149.99 $99.99 (33% OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$149.95 $99.95 (33% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$549.99 $399.99 (27% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$499.99 $279.99 (44% OFF)
Customize your weight training regimen with these adjustable dumbbells. Stack weight with 2.5 lb jumps within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell .
$499.99 $349.00 (30% OFF)
This affordable exercise bike is fully adjustable, features magnetic resistance that goes from 3-10 and includes an LCD Monitor with RPM cadence output, SPD compatible pedals, a tablet and water bottle holder, and transportation wheels for easy movement around your home.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
Performance and comfort meet in this ultra-light running shoe. No laces mean no hassles - you'll find the support you need in a stretchy knit upper with a band of elastic that wraps the arch. Neutral cushioning means this shoe works for most running styles.
$120 $92.97 (22% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $59.95 (40% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$72 $47 (35% off)
Your favorite polo, dressed down.
$800 $400 (50% off)
This will be gone soon.
$88 $62 (30% off)
The everyday sweatpants you need.
$90 $59 (33% off)
Off seasons are the best time to find sneaker deals.
$38 $69 (50% off)
Who wouldn't want this workshirt? Plus, it's half off.
$145 $58 (60% off)
Cashmere at a can't-miss price.
$158 $96 (43% off)
It's a polo you can wear in winter.
$135 $81 (40% off)
You still need sunglasses when it's cold out.
$158 $81 (51% off)
Herringbone joggers for just over half off.
$98 $59 (40% off)
A cold weather classic for nearly half off.
$90 $70 (23% off)
Snag some Uniqlo at even lower prices.
$285 $169 (41% off)
Don't sleep on this durable backpack.
TECH DEALS
$549 $469 ($79 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $199 ($50 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 6 is last year's flagship Apple Watch, but it's very similar to the Series 7 (save for its larger display).
$159 $120 ($39 off)
These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. (An extra $30 gets you a wireless charging case.)
WATCH DEALS
$89 $39 (56% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $213 (27.8% off)
We promise you'll love this one.
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$199 $139 (30% OFF)
This should be your new dress watch.
$27 $20 (26% off)
How cool is this!
$525 $420 (20% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$130 $83 (36% off)
Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$138 $60 (56% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$595 $476 (20% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $364 (18% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
$900 $585 (35% OFF)
Badass and tactical.
$292 $236 (19% off)
A simple and handsome dress watch.
$675 $330 (51% off)
A squarish watch that's not a Tank.
$295 $236 (20% off)
A Seiko chrono for under $300 — what's not to love?
$675 $506.25 (25% off)
Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more?
$395 $180 (54% off)
One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop.
$179 $107 (40% OFF)
Cheaper than the Apple Watch.
$128 $74 (42% off)
Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!
$125 $62.50 (50% OFF)
Bursting with style.
$249 $174 (30% OFF)
One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.
$80 $40 (50% OFF)
Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Handsome. Automatic. Affordable. 'Nuff said.
$60 $42 (30% OFF)
The OG Timex field watch beater.