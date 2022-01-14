Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Rare Outerknown Savings, L.L. Bean Slippers on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown Puffer
SAVE NOW

$248 $195 (21% OFF)

Still need a puffer for winter? Outerknown's lightweight puffer is super warm and made with 100% RDS-certified grey duck down and a PFOA-free DWR coating to keep the elements at bay.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE NEW DOWN JACKETS

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Slippers
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Slippers
SAVE NOW

$79 $58 (27% OFF)

These iconic slippers from L.L. Bean feature a suede upper and a cozy fur interior that will keep your feet warm all winter. Plus, a rubber sole makes them ideal for running to the mailbox or doing some winter grilling. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLIPPERS

Tanner Goods Layover Duffel
Tanner Goods Layover Duffel
SAVE NOW

$420 $294 (30% OFF)

This will end your search for the perfect weekender duffel bag. It features an adaptable design that lets you stuff it full like a traditional duffel or pack it flat to keep things in order and is finished with English Bridle leather accents.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Adidas Ultraboost 21
Adidas Ultraboost 21
SAVE NOW

$180 $135 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and running. While they go on sale often, 25% off is a good find.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug
Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug
SAVE NOW

$30 $22 (26% OFF)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This might be the perfect mug.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Apple Watch SE GPS
Apple Watch SE GPS
SAVE NOW

$279 $229 (18% OFF)

Save 18% on Apple's entry-level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2022 fitness goals.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SMARTWATCHES

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Dyson V10 Allergy
Dyson V10 Allergy
SAVE NOW

$480 $380 (21% OFF)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Therabody RecoveryAir Pro System
Therabody RecoveryAir Pro System
SAVE NOW

$1,299 $999 (23% OFF)

These are big savings on one of the best air compression recovery systems out there. Help get your fitness resolutions over the finish line with this clinically-proven method that increases circulation and reduces soreness. 

READ RECOVERY BOOT FAQS

L.L. Bean Bean Boots 8-inch
L.L. Bean Bean Boots 8-inch
SAVE NOW

$139 $119 (15% OFF)

Get a rare deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring.

READ MORE ABOUT DUCK BOOTS

Great Jones The Starting Lineup
Great Jones The Starting Lineup
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM


HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
2modern.com
SHOP NOW

$550 $439 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

MORE OFFICE CHAIRS

Humanscale eFloat One Table
Humanscale eFloat One Table
2modern.com
SHOP NOW

$650 $520 (20% off)

The novelty of the sit-to-stand desk will never wear off.

MORE STANDING DESKS

Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $80 (16% off)

Leaning ladder shelves are trending, and none are better than this one from Yamazaki (not the whisky brand).

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$2,463 $1,180 (53% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

MORE SOFAS

Mainstays Conrad Console Table
Mainstays Conrad Console Table
walmart.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $40 (50% off)

A cute place to throw all your crap. 

Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
article.com
SHOP NOW

$599 $499 (17% off)

Your new perfect reading chair is on sale.

MORE READING CHAIRS

Rove Concepts Elbow Outdoor Chair
Rove Concepts Elbow Outdoor Chair
roveconcepts.com
SHOP NOW

$449 $404 (10% off)

Yes, it's expensive, but it's totally worth it. 

Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$490 $416 (15% off)

Don't sleep on a good deal!

MORE BED FRAMES

Outer Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
Outer Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
liveouter.com
SHOP NOW

$2,400 $2,040 (15% off)

Some of our favorite outdoor furniture is on sale.

MORE OUTDOOR FURNITURE 

Floyd The Bed Frame
Floyd The Bed Frame
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$1,145 $995 (14% off)

Our favorite made-in-USA bed frame is on sale.

MORE BED FRAMES

Urban Outfitters Harvey Desk
Urban Outfitters Harvey Desk
urbanoutfitters.com
$199.99
SHOP NOW

$379 $100 (74% off)

We're still not sure why people haven't bought a desk for their home office yet. 

MORE DESKS

OUTDOOR DEALS

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With a completely waterproof exterior, a grippy Vibram outsole and style to spare, these are the great-looking rugged boots you've been looking for — get 'em while you can.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER ADVENTURE BOOTS

LifeStraw Water Filter
LifeStraw Water Filter
LifeStraw rei.com
$19.95
SHOP NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

SOG Flash AT Folding Knife
SOG Flash AT Folding Knife
SOG huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $60 (20% OFF)

Everyone needs a solid folding knife in their everyday carry. And this one has the benefit of a stupendous pedigree, rugged materials and an ambidextrous format for all you left-handers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Happy Hour Chair
Happy Hour Chair
ALPS Mountaineering backcountry.com
$55.96
SHOP NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Enjoying the outdoors isn't all rigorous hikes and stream crossings. For the relaxation that comes in-between, you can count on this chair with its supportive frame and cup holder.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Cyclone 60L Duffel
Cyclone 60L Duffel
Dakine backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $121 (60% OFF)

Not only is this bag plenty large enough for all your weekend getaway gear (and then some), but it also converts into a backpack for easier carry and it has a weatherproof exterior.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DURABLE TRAVEL DUFFELS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$232 $162 (30% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$800 $643 (19% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
SAVE NOW

$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POWER BANKS

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT FITNESS TRACKERS & SMARTWATCHES

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

FITNESS DEALS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Manastash Campers Sweatshirt
Manastash Campers Sweatshirt
SHOP NOW

$135 $101 (25% off)
Camping is a state of mind.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Yucca Ripper Beanie
Yucca Ripper Beanie
SHOP NOW

$25 $19 (25% off)
For dawn patrol or evening walks.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

G-Shock GBD100-1
G-Shock GBD100-1
SHOP NOW

$150 $120 (20% off)
The toughest available.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Universal Works Travail Shirt
Universal Works Travail Shirt
SHOP NOW

$299 $224 (25% off)
Believe us, there's a shirt in this photo.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Gramicci Fleece Jogger
Gramicci Fleece Jogger
SHOP NOW

$108 $81 (25% off)
Climbing-inspired sweats.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Greys Outdoor Slide
Greys Outdoor Slide
SHOP NOW

$88 $70 (20% off)
Not just for the house.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Sherpa Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Sherpa Jacket
SHOP NOW

$169 $129 (23% off)
Not your average fleece.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Converse Chuck 70 Recycled Canvas Low
Converse Chuck 70 Recycled Canvas Low
SHOP NOW

$85 $69 (18% off)
A solid deal on sneakers.
MORE SNEAKERS

Timex x Todd Snyder Maritime Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Maritime Watch
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (49% off)
An actually affordable diver.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Plaid Chamois Shirt
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Plaid Chamois Shirt
SHOP NOW

$149 $99 (33% off)
A classic, updated.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Cashmere Watch Cap
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Cashmere Watch Cap
SHOP NOW

$40 $29 (27% off)
Hard to beat this price.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Leather Bean Boots
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Leather Bean Boots
SHOP NOW

$319 $258 (19% off)
A modernized icon.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

TECH DEALS

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$549 $479 ($70 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Apple
SHOP NOW

$249 $197 ($52 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.  

Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,099.00 $1,044 ($55 off)

Some solid savings on a superb desktop.

Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $169 ($10 off)

Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. 

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$39.00 $34.00 ($5 off)

A great stocking stuffer at a great price.

WATCH DEALS

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $249 (30% OFF)

Solar-powered and ready for anything.

More Dive Watches

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
SHOP NOW

$89 $49 (44% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

More Timex

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
SAVE NOW

$295 $225 ($70 off)

We promise you'll love this one. (Use code FRIEND)

More Seiko

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SAVE NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

More Military Watches

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$27 $20 (26% off)

How nerd-cool is this!

More Digital Watches

Seiko Presage SRPF53 Automatic
Seiko Presage SRPF53 Automatic
SAVE NOW

$525 $394 (25% off)

Just look at that dial! (Use code FRIEND)

More Seiko

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
SAVE NOW

$130 $83 (36% OFF)

Tough Solar and positive display is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

More G-Shock

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$138 $75 (46% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

More Timex

Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph "Moonwatch"
Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph "Moonwatch"
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$550 $380 (31% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

More Lunar Pilot

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
SAVE NOW

$446 $357 (32% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

More Dive Watches

Bulova Sutton
Bulova Sutton
SAVE NOW

$292 $200 (32% off)

A simple and handsome dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$675  $506 (25% off)

Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more? 

More on Atomic Timekeeping

Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$395 $180 (54% off)

One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop. 

More Chronographs

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $74 (42% off)

Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!

More Todd Snyder

Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $47 (62% OFF) 

Bursting with style. (Use code FRIEND)

More Retro Watches

Timex Marlin Automatic
Timex Marlin Automatic
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.

More Automatic Watches

Timex Metropolitan
Timex Metropolitan
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $40 (50% OFF)

Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)

More Quartz Watches

Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Can't afford an IWC Portuguiser? Get this. 

More Dress Watches

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $440 (27% OFF)

One of the most full-function outdoor watches you can get.

More Rugged Watches

Casio G-Shock GBD100-1
Casio G-Shock GBD100-1
G-Shock huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $120 (20% OFF)

A G-Shock for workouts that synchs w/ your smartphone.

More G-Shock

Bulova Hack Automatic Watch
Bulova Hack Automatic Watch
bulova.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $306 (32% OFF)

One of the coolest reissued field watches.

More Bulova Hack

Bulova A-15 Pilot Watch
Bulova A-15 Pilot Watch
SAVE NOW

$695 $473 (32% OFF)

The automatic pilot's watch of your dreams.

More Pilot's Watches

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver GMT
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver GMT
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$525 $301 (43% OFF)

A tough, Japanese-made, solar-charging GMT dive watch. What more do you need?

More GMT Watches



