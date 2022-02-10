Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Savings on Lululemon Joggers, a Gerber Knife & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
gerber paraframe mini
Amazon

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Original Mattress
Original Mattress
SAVE NOW

$1,295 $1,166 (10% OFF W/ CODE PRESDAY22)

The mattress that started Casper down the path to the direct-to-consumer Hall of Fame turns out to also still be the brand's bestselling offer available. If you need an upgrade, you can't go wrong here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES ON SALE

Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS

Sony WHCH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WHCH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
SAVE NOW

$180 $98 (46% OFF)

With up to 35 hours of battery life, hands-free controls alongside voice assistant tech, smart noise-canceling and so much more, these headphones would be great even if they weren't such a steal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Taylor Stitch The Wharf Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Wharf Sweater
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$238 $142 (40% OFF)

With fisherman-inspired styling that's a timeless classic and a Merino wool construction for superb comfort, temperature regulating and even odor resistance, this is a sweater you'll come to rely on.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATERS FOR MEN

Gerber Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife
Gerber Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife
Gerber
SAVE NOW

$13 $9 (31% OFF)

Measuring up at 5.25" when deployed yet weighing just 1.6 ounces, this ultralight EDC knife is perfect for discreet carry and it comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can trust the quality.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket
Mountain Hardwear
SAVE NOW

$300 $210 (30% OFF)

One of our favorite insulated jackets, the Ghost Whisperer/2 features light, warm 800-fill down, ripstop fabric and a hydrophobic treatment to keep you dry if things get wet.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Bodum Tribute Coffee Press, Mug and Electric Coffee Grinder Set
Bodum Tribute Coffee Press, Mug and Electric Coffee Grinder Set
Bodum
SAVE NOW

$143 $60 (58% OFF)

This stylish combo has everything you need to make a delicious cup of coffee at home each morning, including a french press, an electric grinder and a travel mug.

READ MORE ABOUT COFFEE

Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen
SAVE NOW

$148 $111 (25% OFF)

Made with Seawool, a yarn created from pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles, this fisherman sweater not only ticks the boxes for comfort and style, but it makes a case for sustainable textiles being the way forward.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE AFFORDABLE SWEATERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR AIRPODS PRO REVIEW

Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Goplus 1HP Electric Folding Treadmill
Goplus 1HP Electric Folding Treadmill
Goplus walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $300 (66% OFF)

If you want to stay fit from the comfort of your home but don't have a lot of space, this well-reviewed folding treadmill might be the ideal option. It has 12 built-in workout programs and is only 9 x 23 x 51 inches when folded.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

FITNESS DEALS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
SHOP NOW

$148 $71 (52% off)
Use code EXTRA20.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Outerknown Paz Pants
Outerknown Paz Pants
SHOP NOW

$98 $31 (68% off)
Use code EXTRA20.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Roark Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket
Roark Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket
SHOP NOW

$130 $104 (20% off)
A classic by any other name.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Yuketen Bit Loafer
Yuketen Bit Loafer
SHOP NOW

$340 $255 (25% off)
Hand-sewn goodness.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Billy Reid Moleskin Jean
Billy Reid Moleskin Jean
$147.98
SHOP NOW

$228 $171 (25% off)
There's more than denim.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Rhodes Cooper Boot
Rhodes Cooper Boot
SHOP NOW

$198 $129 (35% off)
If you like Blundstones.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

G-Shock GBD100-1
G-Shock GBD100-1
SHOP NOW

$150 $120 (20% off)
The toughest available.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Greys Outdoor Slide
Greys Outdoor Slide
SHOP NOW

$88 $70 (20% off)
Not just for the house.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Timex x Todd Snyder Maritime Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Maritime Watch
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (49% off)
An actually affordable diver.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Plaid Chamois Shirt
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Plaid Chamois Shirt
SHOP NOW

$149 $99 (33% off)
A classic, updated.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Cashmere Watch Cap
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Cashmere Watch Cap
SHOP NOW

$40 $29 (27% off)
Hard to beat this price.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Leather Bean Boots
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Leather Bean Boots
SHOP NOW

$319 $258 (19% off)
A modernized icon.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Wellen Dawn Patrol Pullover
Wellen Dawn Patrol Pullover
Wellen
SHOP NOW

$138 $97 (30% off)
The fleece you need for less.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather
SHOP NOW

$188 $141 (25% off)
For winter's worst.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SHOP NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Swiss made for less.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

J.Crew Nordic Sherpa Jacket
J.Crew Nordic Sherpa Jacket
SHOP NOW

$218 $150 (31% off)
Perfect for keeping out the cold.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

TECH DEALS

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$549 $449 ($100 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Apple
SHOP NOW

$249 $180 ($69 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,099.00 $935 ($164 off)

Some solid savings on a superb desktop.

Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $169 ($10 off)

Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. 



