Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

EDITOR'S PICKS
$1,295 $1,166 (10% OFF W/ CODE PRESDAY22)
The mattress that started Casper down the path to the direct-to-consumer Hall of Fame turns out to also still be the brand's bestselling offer available. If you need an upgrade, you can't go wrong here.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.
$180 $98 (46% OFF)
With up to 35 hours of battery life, hands-free controls alongside voice assistant tech, smart noise-canceling and so much more, these headphones would be great even if they weren't such a steal.
$238 $142 (40% OFF)
With fisherman-inspired styling that's a timeless classic and a Merino wool construction for superb comfort, temperature regulating and even odor resistance, this is a sweater you'll come to rely on.
$13 $9 (31% OFF)
Measuring up at 5.25" when deployed yet weighing just 1.6 ounces, this ultralight EDC knife is perfect for discreet carry and it comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can trust the quality.
$300 $210 (30% OFF)
One of our favorite insulated jackets, the Ghost Whisperer/2 features light, warm 800-fill down, ripstop fabric and a hydrophobic treatment to keep you dry if things get wet.
$143 $60 (58% OFF)
This stylish combo has everything you need to make a delicious cup of coffee at home each morning, including a french press, an electric grinder and a travel mug.
$148 $111 (25% OFF)
Made with Seawool, a yarn created from pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles, this fisherman sweater not only ticks the boxes for comfort and style, but it makes a case for sustainable textiles being the way forward.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$99 $79 (20% OFF)
Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.
$900 $300 (66% OFF)
If you want to stay fit from the comfort of your home but don't have a lot of space, this well-reviewed folding treadmill might be the ideal option. It has 12 built-in workout programs and is only 9 x 23 x 51 inches when folded.
$298 $224 (25% OFF)
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
FITNESS DEALS
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$148 $71 (52% off)
Use code EXTRA20.
$98 $31 (68% off)
Use code EXTRA20.
$130 $104 (20% off)
A classic by any other name.
$340 $255 (25% off)
Hand-sewn goodness.
$228 $171 (25% off)
There's more than denim.
$198 $129 (35% off)
If you like Blundstones.
$150 $120 (20% off)
The toughest available.
$88 $70 (20% off)
Not just for the house.
$158 $79 (49% off)
An actually affordable diver.
$149 $99 (33% off)
A classic, updated.
$40 $29 (27% off)
Hard to beat this price.
$319 $258 (19% off)
A modernized icon.
$138 $97 (30% off)
The fleece you need for less.
$188 $141 (25% off)
For winter's worst.
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Swiss made for less.
$218 $150 (31% off)
Perfect for keeping out the cold.
TECH DEALS
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.
$549 $449 ($100 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $180 ($69 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$1,099.00 $935 ($164 off)
Some solid savings on a superb desktop.
$179 $169 ($10 off)
Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes.