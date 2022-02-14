Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 40% Off Le Creuset, $70 Off Powerbeats Pro & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

earbuds
Beats

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
SAVE NOW

$39 $31 (20% OFF W/ CODE VDAY22)

Shopping for a gear lover, car enthusiast or watch guy this Valentine's Day? Through February 14 you can save 20 percent on Gear Patrol Magazine subscriptions and standalone issues.

READ WHERE TO FIND GP MAGAZINE

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get, especially with Apple's H1 chip included. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven
Le Creuset williamssonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $180 (40% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ ABOUT LE CREUSET'S DUTCH OVENS

Seiko 5 Automatic Strap Watch
Seiko 5 Automatic Strap Watch
Seiko
SAVE NOW

$295 $213 (28% OFF W/ CODE VDAY)

Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.

READ MORE ABOUT THE SEIKO 5

Coleman Powersports CT200U-B Gas Powered Trail Mini-Bike
Coleman Powersports CT200U-B Gas Powered Trail Mini-Bike
Coleman Powersports
SAVE NOW

$750 $675 (10% OFF)

Great for scooting around the backyard, campsite and everywhere in-between, this 6.5-horsepower mini bike can hit up to 20 mph, making for a super fun ride for all ages.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MOTORCYCLES FOR SHORT RIDERS

Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS

Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

One of the most popular Outerknown products among Gear Patrol readers, the Sur Sweatshirt is made from a comfy, hard-wearing cotton/hemp blend French terry that will get better with age.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Floyd Bed Frame
Floyd Bed Frame
Floyd
SAVE NOW

$1,145 $973 (15% OFF W/ CODE VOTEFLOYD)

This modular bed frame from Floyd assembles with no tools, has a handful of add-on options and can grow with you thanks to its handy expansion kits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED FRAMES

Original Mattress
Original Mattress
SAVE NOW

$1,295 $1,166 (10% OFF W/ CODE PRESDAY22)

The mattress that started Casper down the path to the direct-to-consumer Hall of Fame turns out to also still be the brand's bestselling offer available. If you need an upgrade, you can't go wrong here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES ON SALE

Hamilton Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO Titanium Watch
Hamilton Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO Titanium Watch
Hamilton nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$1,845 $1,476 (20% OFF)

Rarely ever discounted, this stealthy, high-performance, Swiss-made tactical timepiece has a practically indestructible titanium case that's water-resistant to 1,000 meters and helps protect its reliable automatic movement.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO HAMILTON WATCHES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR AIRPODS PRO REVIEW

DJI FPV Drone
DJI FPV Drone
DJI
SAVE NOW

$1,299 $999 (23% OFF)

With an acceleration quick enough to best an F1 race car, DJI's FPV Drone is one of the most thrilling UAVs you can buy. It also has a 4k onboard camera rig, a 6.2-mile transmission distance and so much more.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUY A DRONE


HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
2modern.com
SHOP NOW

$550 $439 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

MORE OFFICE CHAIRS

Humanscale eFloat One Table
Humanscale eFloat One Table
2modern.com
SHOP NOW

$650 $520 (20% off)

The novelty of the sit-to-stand desk will never wear off.

MORE STANDING DESKS

Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $80 (16% off)

Leaning ladder shelves are trending, and none are better than this one from Yamazaki (not the whisky brand).

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$2,463 $1,180 (53% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

MORE SOFAS

Mainstays Conrad Console Table
Mainstays Conrad Console Table
walmart.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $40 (50% off)

A cute place to throw all your crap. 

Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
article.com
SHOP NOW

$599 $499 (17% off)

Your new perfect reading chair is on sale.

MORE READING CHAIRS

Rove Concepts Elbow Outdoor Chair
Rove Concepts Elbow Outdoor Chair
roveconcepts.com
SHOP NOW

$449 $404 (10% off)

Yes, it's expensive, but it's totally worth it. 

Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$490 $416 (15% off)

Don't sleep on a good deal!

MORE BED FRAMES

Outer Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
Outer Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
liveouter.com
SHOP NOW

$2,400 $2,040 (15% off)

Some of our favorite outdoor furniture is on sale.

MORE OUTDOOR FURNITURE 

Floyd The Bed Frame
Floyd The Bed Frame
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$1,145 $995 (14% off)

Our favorite made-in-USA bed frame is on sale.

MORE BED FRAMES

Urban Outfitters Harvey Desk
Urban Outfitters Harvey Desk
urbanoutfitters.com
$199.99
SHOP NOW

$379 $100 (74% off)

We're still not sure why people haven't bought a desk for their home office yet. 

MORE DESKS

OUTDOOR DEALS

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With a completely waterproof exterior, a grippy Vibram outsole and style to spare, these are the great-looking rugged boots you've been looking for — get 'em while you can.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER ADVENTURE BOOTS

LifeStraw Water Filter
LifeStraw Water Filter
LifeStraw rei.com
$19.95
SHOP NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

SOG Flash AT Folding Knife
SOG Flash AT Folding Knife
SOG huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $60 (20% OFF)

Everyone needs a solid folding knife in their everyday carry. And this one has the benefit of a stupendous pedigree, rugged materials and an ambidextrous format for all you left-handers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Happy Hour Chair
Happy Hour Chair
ALPS Mountaineering backcountry.com
$55.96
SHOP NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Enjoying the outdoors isn't all rigorous hikes and stream crossings. For the relaxation that comes in-between, you can count on this chair with its supportive frame and cup holder.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Cyclone 60L Duffel
Cyclone 60L Duffel
Dakine backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $121 (60% OFF)

Not only is this bag plenty large enough for all your weekend getaway gear (and then some), but it also converts into a backpack for easier carry and it has a weatherproof exterior.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DURABLE TRAVEL DUFFELS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$232 $162 (30% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$800 $643 (19% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
SAVE NOW

$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POWER BANKS

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT FITNESS TRACKERS & SMARTWATCHES

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

FITNESS DEALS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
SHOP NOW

$148 $71 (52% off)
Use code EXTRA20.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Outerknown Paz Pants
Outerknown Paz Pants
SHOP NOW

$98 $31 (68% off)
Use code EXTRA20.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Outerknown Alta Beanie
Outerknown Alta Beanie
SHOP NOW

$68 $24 (65% off)
Use code EXTRA20.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
Wellen
SHOP NOW

$98 $83 (15% off)
Subtle.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Jogger
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Jogger
SHOP NOW

$98 $83 (15% off)
Prioritize your comfort.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Deso Supply Co. Calif Bucket Cap
Deso Supply Co. Calif Bucket Cap
SHOP NOW

$36 $27 (25% off)
Whether on land or at sea.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Roark Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket
Roark Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket
SHOP NOW

$130 $104 (20% off)
A classic by any other name.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Oliver Peoples Bordea Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples Bordea Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$531 $90 (83% off)
Don't miss out.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Yuketen Bit Loafer
Yuketen Bit Loafer
SHOP NOW

$340 $255 (25% off)
Hand-sewn goodness.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Alex Mill Brushed Wool Fleece
Alex Mill Brushed Wool Fleece
SHOP NOW

$145 $116 (20% off)
Give wool a chance.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Alex Mill French Terry Field Chino
Alex Mill French Terry Field Chino
SHOP NOW

$125 $94 (25% off)
Sweatpants sans slouch.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Quoddy Dorm Boot
Quoddy Dorm Boot
SHOP NOW

$199 $159 (20% off)
Comfort and function.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

TECH DEALS

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$549 $449 ($100 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Apple
SHOP NOW

$249 $180 ($69 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,099.00 $935 ($164 off)

Some solid savings on a superb desktop.

Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $169 ($10 off)

Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. 

WATCH DEALS

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $249 (30% OFF)

Solar-powered and ready for anything.

More Dive Watches

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
SHOP NOW

$89 $49 (44% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

More Timex

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
SAVE NOW

$295 $225 ($70 off)

We promise you'll love this one. (Use code FRIEND)

More Seiko

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SAVE NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

More Military Watches

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$27 $20 (26% off)

How nerd-cool is this!

More Digital Watches

Seiko Presage SRPF53 Automatic
Seiko Presage SRPF53 Automatic
SAVE NOW

$525 $394 (25% off)

Just look at that dial! (Use code FRIEND)

More Seiko

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
SAVE NOW

$130 $83 (36% OFF)

Tough Solar and positive display is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

More G-Shock

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$138 $75 (46% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

More Timex

Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph "Moonwatch"
Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph "Moonwatch"
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$550 $380 (31% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

More Lunar Pilot

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
SAVE NOW

$446 $357 (32% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

More Dive Watches

Bulova Sutton
Bulova Sutton
SAVE NOW

$292 $200 (32% off)

A simple and handsome dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$675  $506 (25% off)

Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more? 

More on Atomic Timekeeping

Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$395 $180 (54% off)

One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop. 

More Chronographs

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $74 (42% off)

Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!

More Todd Snyder

Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $47 (62% OFF) 

Bursting with style. (Use code FRIEND)

More Retro Watches

Timex Marlin Automatic
Timex Marlin Automatic
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.

More Automatic Watches

Timex Metropolitan
Timex Metropolitan
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $40 (50% OFF)

Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)

More Quartz Watches

Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Can't afford an IWC Portuguiser? Get this. 

More Dress Watches

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $440 (27% OFF)

One of the most full-function outdoor watches you can get.

More Rugged Watches

Casio G-Shock GBD100-1
Casio G-Shock GBD100-1
G-Shock huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $120 (20% OFF)

A G-Shock for workouts that synchs w/ your smartphone.

More G-Shock

Bulova Hack Automatic Watch
Bulova Hack Automatic Watch
bulova.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $306 (32% OFF)

One of the coolest reissued field watches.

More Bulova Hack

Bulova A-15 Pilot Watch
Bulova A-15 Pilot Watch
SAVE NOW

$695 $473 (32% OFF)

The automatic pilot's watch of your dreams.

More Pilot's Watches

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver GMT
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver GMT
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$525 $301 (43% OFF)

A tough, Japanese-made, solar-charging GMT dive watch. What more do you need?

More GMT Watches



