Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$175 $140 (20% OFF)
With its unique-yet-useful silhouette, titanium frame lock handle, Sandvik S35vn steel blade and smooth flipper opening, the WESN Allman is an everyday carry knife that begs to be carried and used over and over and over again.
$415 $248 (40% OFF W/ CODE LASTCHANCE)
Wolverine's 1000 Mile boots are named as such because they're built so sturdy, they should last for a trek of that distance or more. They also happen to be remarkably handsome, classic and make a great addition to every man's wardrobe — especially at a rare discount.
$90 $54 (40% OFF W/ CODE SHOPSPRING)
Classic, timeless and comfortable as all get-out, this iconic pullover hoodie is sure to become one of your go-to wardrobe staples all year long. And with six handsome colorways to choose from, you could also score one for almost every day of the week.
$5,500 $2,449 (55% OFF)
Boasting mind-blowing 8K capabilities, this 65-inch television produces images that are so realistic, real-life might start to look a little drab. It also has integrated speakers, Alexa voice assistance capabilities and so much more.
$18 $12 (35% OFF)
With nearly 23,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall score, this didn't become Amazon's bestselling hot sauce by accident. If you like spicy sauces and you haven't tried this one, this deal is a must-buy — you might never go back to plain old Tabasco again.
$41 $35 (15% OFF)
Designed to take up about the same amount of space as a pocket knife, the Gerber Armbar comes with 8+ built-in tools ranging from a knife blade to a two-sided driver and much more. If you want a toolbox that can easily fit in your pocket, this might be the EDC for you.
$6,999 $6,499 (7% OFF)
Discounted by a whopping $500, this electric bike is fully street-legal, can hit speeds of 30mph and travel distances of up to 75 miles per charge. Plus, it is made to go both on- and off-road, making it the perfect hybrid option for commuters-turned-weekend-warriors.
$600 $500 (17% OFF)
With LEDs good for a whopping 60 years, auto-adjusting tech that changes the light to match the time of day (and light temperature), motion-sensing to save on power and much more, this is one of the all-time best desk lamps around — and it is rarely, if ever, on sale.
$30 $15 (50% OFF)
Small enough to slip into your pocket, this personal water filter could literally save your life on the trails courtesy of its ability to remove 99.99% of everything (particulates, bacteria, etc.) from just about any water source.
$118 $94 (20% OFF)
One of Huckberry's all-time bestsellers, these semi-casual pants come in numerous colors, slim and straight versions and, should you be smart enough to snag this deal, they'll become one of your favorite go-to pairs for everyday wear.
$25 $20 (20% OFF)
This Bluetooth tracker fits easily on your keychain or can be attached to a bag, has a 250-foot range and boasts two-way tracking — meaning it's the perfect sidekick for anyone that often misplaces their things, be that your smartphone, wallet, keys and/or whatever else.
$75 $45 (40% OFF)
With lofty goose-down insulation and a durable rubberized outsole, these slippers are like puffer jackets for your feet that you can take camping. Of course, they're also just as cozy and stylish at home if you prefer your relaxation to be a bit more domestic.
$59 $42 (30% OFF)
Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.
$895 $450 (50% OFF)
Pair time-tested Swiss horological precision with clean, timeless styling and you'll start to get an idea of what this Alpina watch has to offer. It's a relatively simple timepiece, but that also makes it incredibly versatile and able to pair with pretty much any wardrobe.
$199 $99 (50% OFF)
This lightweight jacket packs warmth in a small package. Thanks to an innovative metallic nano-coating, you will get the warmth of a much heavier jacket without the bulk. It is also waterproof and easy to throw on, making it the ideal spring companion.
$895 $761 (15% OFF)
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
$188 $122 (35% OFF)
Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.
$169 $152 (10% OFF)
With weights of 10, 15 and 20 pounds, the Casper Weighted Blanket is suited to help anyone stay calm this winter. Pick the weight closest to 10% of your body weight and feel the anxiety wash away.
$290 $130 (55% OFF)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$70 $42 (40% OFF)
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
FITNESS DEALS
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$150 $52 (65% off)
A crazy steal on a cool jacket.
MORE JACKETS
$128 $69 (47% off)
These will be great in spring.
MORE PANTS
$35 $21 (40% off)
These cheap classic slides just got even cheaper.
MORE SANDALS
$128 $102 (20% off)
A limited edition hoodie, on sale now.
MORE HOODIES
$78 $55 (30% off)
A comfortable long-sleeve for light workouts.
MORE TRAINING GEAR
$161 $97 (40% off)
Save on these iconic summer shades.
MORE SUNGLASSES
$130 $78 (40% off)
These are rare Free Runs.
MORE SNEAKERS
$70 $25 (65% off)
Excellent swim trunks, on sale now.
MORE BOARDSHORTS
$175 $88 (50% off)
All of Adsum's hoodies are half off.
MORE HOODIES
$188 $128 (35% off)
Score on this lightweight, super-soft option.
MORE FLEECE JACKETS
$135 $81 (40% off)
There isn't a better summer sandal.
MORE SUMMER FOOTWEAR
$345 $172 (50% off)
This rare collab rarely goes on sale.
MORE SNEAKERS