Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Bean Boots Are 15% Off, AirPods Pro Are on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
boots
L.L. Bean

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

L.L. Bean Bean Boots
L.L. Bean Bean Boots
L.L. Bean
SAVE NOW

$129 $110 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING15)

Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for the rainy and muddy spring

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat. This is the lowest price we've seen in a while.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Staub Cast Iron Plancha/Double Burner Griddle
Staub Cast Iron Plancha/Double Burner Griddle
Staub
SAVE NOW

$265 $180 (32% OFF)

Take advantage of big savings on this Made-in-France griddle from Staub, one of our favorite cookware brands. Made from heavy cast iron, the griddle is an ideal way to make your stove even more versatile.

READ MORE ABOUT HOME ESSENTIALS

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 512 GB 2021
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 512 GB 2021
Apple
SAVE NOW

$2,000 $1,750 (13% OFF)

This is the cheapest the 2021 MacBook Pros have ever been. If you want to pick up a new laptop for a killer deal, take advantage of $250 off while you can, because this never happens. Both the 512 GB and the 1 TB models are marked down.

READ ABOUT THE 2021 MACBOOKS

Birkenstock Arizona Black Smooth Leather
Birkenstock Arizona Black Smooth Leather
Birkenstock
SAVE NOW

$99 $60 (40% OFF)

On this, the first day of spring, pick up the iconic Birkenstock Arizonas for a rare 40% off and enjoy them for the next 6 months (or longer with socks).

READ OUR BIRKENSTOCK GUIDE

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool spring mornings as well as mountain adventures in the summertime. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

WESN Allman Titanium Folding Knife
WESN Allman Titanium Folding Knife
WESN
SAVE NOW

$175 $140 (20% OFF)

With its unique-yet-useful silhouette, titanium frame lock handle, Sandvik S35vn steel blade and smooth flipper opening, the WESN Allman is an everyday carry knife that begs to be carried and used over and over and over again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Wolverine 1000 Mile Moc-Toe Classic Boot
Wolverine 1000 Mile Moc-Toe Classic Boot
Wolverine
SAVE NOW

$415 $248 (40% OFF W/ CODE LASTCHANCE)

Wolverine's 1000 Mile boots are named as such because they're built so sturdy, they should last for a trek of that distance or more. They also happen to be remarkably handsome, classic and make a great addition to every man's wardrobe — especially at a rare discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORK BOOTS

Gerber Armbar Multi-Tool
Gerber Armbar Multi-Tool
Gerber
SAVE NOW

$41 $36 (11% OFF)

Designed to take up about the same amount of space as a pocket knife, the Gerber Armbar comes with 8+ built-in tools ranging from a knife blade to a two-sided driver and much more. If you want a toolbox that can easily fit in your pocket, this might be the EDC for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw
SAVE NOW

$30 $15 (50% OFF)

Small enough to slip into your pocket, this personal water filter could literally save your life on the trails courtesy of its ability to remove 99.99% of everything (particulates, bacteria, etc.) from just about any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52
SAVE NOW

$59 $42 (30% OFF)

Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Alpina Alpiner Swiss Quartz Sport Watch
Alpina Alpiner Swiss Quartz Sport Watch
Alpina
SAVE NOW

$895 $450 (50% OFF)

Pair time-tested Swiss horological precision with clean, timeless styling and you'll start to get an idea of what this Alpina watch has to offer. It's a relatively simple timepiece, but that also makes it incredibly versatile and able to pair with pretty much any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST QUARTZ WATCHES

Loll Designs Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs
SAVE NOW

$895 $761 (15% OFF)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub
SAVE NOW

$290 $130 (55% OFF)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

FITNESS DEALS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$170.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

District Vision Theo Shell Jacket
District Vision Theo Shell Jacket
SHOP NOW

$305 $195 (36% off)
District Vision doesn't usually go on sale.
MORE RUNNING GEAR

Shinola Brakeman Duffle Bag
Shinola Brakeman Duffle Bag
SHOP NOW

$650 $380 (41% off)
A simple bag done well.
MORE DUFFLE BAGS

Birkenstock Arizona
Birkenstock Arizona
SHOP NOW

$99 $60 (40% off)
Everyone's favorite summer sandal, on sale now.
MORE SANDALS

Nike Killshot OG Sneakers
Nike Killshot OG Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$95 $57 (40% off)
The classic Killshot, on sale now.
MORE NIKE

Champion Heritage Team Tee
Champion Heritage Team Tee
SHOP NOW

$36 $12 (67% off)
A hell of a steal on this heritage inspired tee.
MORE CHAMPION

Best Made N-1 Deck Jacket
Best Made N-1 Deck Jacket
SHOP NOW

$150 $52 (65% off)
A crazy steal on a cool jacket.
MORE JACKETS

Lululemon ABC Cropped Pull-On Pant
Lululemon ABC Cropped Pull-On Pant
SHOP NOW

$128 $69 (47% off)
These will be great in spring.
MORE PANTS

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides
SHOP NOW

$35 $21 (40% off)
These cheap classic slides just got even cheaper.
MORE SANDALS

Taylor Stitch The Shackleton Hoodie
Taylor Stitch The Shackleton Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$128 $102 (20% off)
A limited edition hoodie, on sale now.
MORE HOODIES

Rhone Reign Long Sleeve Performance T-Shirt
Rhone Reign Long Sleeve Performance T-Shirt
SHOP NOW

$78 $55 (30% off)
A comfortable long-sleeve for light workouts.
MORE TRAINING GEAR

Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$161 $97 (40% off)
Save on these iconic summer shades.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Nike Free Run Trail sneakers
Nike Free Run Trail sneakers
SHOP NOW

$130 $78 (40% off)
These are rare Free Runs.
MORE SNEAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
