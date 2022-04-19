Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$315 $179 (43% OFF)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. Plus the all-black colorway looks damn good.
$179 $107 (40% OFF)
It's rare to see a deal like this from Patagonia — saving 40 percent on a stylish three-season jacket is hard to beat. Lined with Patagonia's fleece, you can toss this on over a tee in the spring or layer it up in the winter for warmth without the bulk.
$275 $179 (35% OFF)
Our pick for the best upgrade running sunglasses, these feature a lightweight, durable TR90 polymer frame, a grippy, adjustable nosepiece, double-jointed sidearms — so you don't have to be too dainty with them — and a rugged protective case to keep your specs safe in-between workouts.
$148 $104 (30% OFF)
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw
$795 $556 (30% OFF)
Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss's Matt Hooper character in Jaws, the Alsta Nautoscaph is a classic dive watch that packs everything you want from a diver: a screw-down stainless steel crown, stainless steel bracelet, 300m of water resistance and a powerful automatic movement.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
$550 $399 (27% OFF)
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. Plus, it keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future.
$155 $120 (23% OFF)
Not only does this bundle include one of the most visually pleasing bongs presently on the market, but it also scores you an equally stunning and unique pipe — right on time for 420.
$549 $379 (27% OFF)
Adjustable from 5-52.5 pounds each and with an included year membership to the brand's JRNY on-demand fitness app, these dumbbells are an excellent addition to any home gym and make for a versatile, relatively compact piece of fitness equipment.
$90 $63 (30% OFF)
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it all spring over a tee, pop it on during cool summer nights, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.
$300 $240 (20% OFF W/ FREE MEMBER SIGNUP)
Yeti gear, including the outstanding soft-sided Hopper Flip cooler, rarely goes on sale. But, if you sign up for a free Backcountry Expedition Perks membership, you can get any single full-priced Yeti item for 20 percent off.
$1,375 $1,169 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING22)
Our pick for the best modular bed frame, Floyd's elevated and simply-named frame is perhaps the most versatile bed frame around, as they're made to grow with you — meaning you could turn a queen into a king, should you so desire. And that makes this a very sound investment.
$349 $313 (10% OFF)
Apple has consistently set the pace in the smart wearables industry with the Apple Watch. This, the 7th generation, is the latest and greatest and comes with onboard GPS, an ECD function and everything else you've come to expect (and much more).
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$190 $133 (30% OFF)
The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$315 $180 (43% off)
Serious savings on a sick Seiko.
$198 $66 (67% off)
All sizes still in stock. Use code 'FLASH.'
$98 $40 (60% off)
Save for summer with code 'FLASH.'
$128 $50 (60% off)
Use code 'FLASH.'
$70 $27 (62% off)
You can't go wrong with a classic gray sweatshirt.
$148 $104 (30% off)
A versatile, year-round shirt from Outerknown.
$70 $28 (60% off)
Save using code 'FLASH.'
$14 $11 (20% off)
One of our favorite socks, on sale now.
$45 $27 (40% off)
Cop some classic workout wear.
$195 $100 (49% off)
A loud loafer can make dressing up feel fun.
$228 $171 (25% off)
Save using code 'FLANNEL.'
$32 $20 (37% off)
These retro socks add flair.
