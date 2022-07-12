Today's Top Stories
Here Are the Biggest Money-Saving Deals of Prime Day

From bedding to jeans to an at-home gym machine, here are the massive deals that you won't want to miss.

By Grace Cooper
jeans, fire pit, headphones
Courtesy

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

While you may find that most Prime Day deals fall in the discount range of 20 percent or less, there are a few deals during the two-day event that boast bigger savings — both in terms of money saved and the percent discounted. It's just a matter of knowing where to look. Lucky for you, we've been combing the internet since the early hours to find the biggest and best deals during the two-day sale. From fitness equipment to kitchen appliances, here are the money-saving deals you won't want to miss this year.

Levi's Men 501 Original Fit Jeans, Dark Stonewash, 32W x 32L
Levi's
SAVE NOW

$80 $32 (60% OFF)

There's a reason Levi's 501s are so classic. From the fit to the range of styles, these iconic jeans could work for almost anyone — especially at 60% off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S JEANS

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats
SAVE NOW

$350 $175 (50% OFF)

Although an older model, these Beats are still going strong. They have great Apple compatibility, and the noise cancellation automatically adjusts to your environment.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$400 $220 (45% OFF)

If you’ve been wanting to invest in one of Solo Stove’s revolutionary portable fire pits, then here’s the deal for you. The Bonfire is easy to light and clean, plus it comes with its own carrying case.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE

Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle
Instant Pot
SAVE NOW

$130 $70 (46% OFF)

If you never committed to buying an Instant Pot, then here's your chance. At less than $100, this appliance is a steal and comes with a few accessories including a steam rack.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Meta Portal Smart Video Calling for the Home with 10” Touch Screen Display
Meta Portal
SAVE NOW

$179 $35 (80%)

If you've been needing another screen for streaming or vide calling, then this smart home device is for you. It has a built in Alexa and a smart camera that adjusts to your movement so you're always in frame.

READ MORE ABOUT BUILDING A SMART HOME ON A BUDGET

Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$188 $84 (55% OFF)

It may be summer, but with a fleece jacket deal as great as this you'll be ready for fall. This vintage-inspired sherpa is not only stylish and functional, but also super cozy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

8-Inch Fry Pan
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$140 $60 (57% OFF)

If you're in need of new cookware, then All-Clad's Factory Seconds sale is the place to go. After all, it's not every day that you get a fry pan of this quality for almost 60% off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE FOR EVERY KIND OF COOK

CLMBR Connected Full-Body Resistance Indoor Fitness Machine
CLMBR
SAVE NOW

$2,799 $1,420 (49% OFF)

There's been a lot of innovation in the home gym world, like this full body cardio machine that simulates climbing. It has a high-definition screen for playing on-demand classes when you tack on the monthly subscription. Plus, you'll save almost $1,400 with this deal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

European Linen Sheet Set
Quince
SAVE NOW

$254 $130 (49% OFF)

For luxury linen on a budget, these sheets fit the bill, especially at almost 50% off. They're crisp, cool and comfortable but have a nice weight to them thanks to the linen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LINEN SHEETS

Refurbished Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
SAVE NOW

$400 $220 (45% OFF)

In case you missed the memo, KitchenAid offers discounts on used and refurbished appliances, so you can get one of their classic stand mixers or another item you've been eyeing for a fraction of the price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

