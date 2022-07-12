Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Here Are the Biggest Money-Saving Deals of Prime Day
From bedding to jeans to an at-home gym machine, here are the massive deals that you won't want to miss.
While you may find that most Prime Day deals fall in the discount range of 20 percent or less, there are a few deals during the two-day event that boast bigger savings — both in terms of money saved and the percent discounted. It's just a matter of knowing where to look. Lucky for you, we've been combing the internet since the early hours to find the biggest and best deals during the two-day sale. From fitness equipment to kitchen appliances, here are the money-saving deals you won't want to miss this year.
$80 $32 (60% OFF)
There's a reason Levi's 501s are so classic. From the fit to the range of styles, these iconic jeans could work for almost anyone — especially at 60% off.
$350 $175 (50% OFF)
Although an older model, these Beats are still going strong. They have great Apple compatibility, and the noise cancellation automatically adjusts to your environment.
$400 $220 (45% OFF)
If you’ve been wanting to invest in one of Solo Stove’s revolutionary portable fire pits, then here’s the deal for you. The Bonfire is easy to light and clean, plus it comes with its own carrying case.
$130 $70 (46% OFF)
If you never committed to buying an Instant Pot, then here's your chance. At less than $100, this appliance is a steal and comes with a few accessories including a steam rack.
$179 $35 (80%)
If you've been needing another screen for streaming or vide calling, then this smart home device is for you. It has a built in Alexa and a smart camera that adjusts to your movement so you're always in frame.
$188 $84 (55% OFF)
It may be summer, but with a fleece jacket deal as great as this you'll be ready for fall. This vintage-inspired sherpa is not only stylish and functional, but also super cozy.
$140 $60 (57% OFF)
If you're in need of new cookware, then All-Clad's Factory Seconds sale is the place to go. After all, it's not every day that you get a fry pan of this quality for almost 60% off.
$2,799 $1,420 (49% OFF)
There's been a lot of innovation in the home gym world, like this full body cardio machine that simulates climbing. It has a high-definition screen for playing on-demand classes when you tack on the monthly subscription. Plus, you'll save almost $1,400 with this deal.
$254 $130 (49% OFF)
For luxury linen on a budget, these sheets fit the bill, especially at almost 50% off. They're crisp, cool and comfortable but have a nice weight to them thanks to the linen.
$400 $220 (45% OFF)
In case you missed the memo, KitchenAid offers discounts on used and refurbished appliances, so you can get one of their classic stand mixers or another item you've been eyeing for a fraction of the price.