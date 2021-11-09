Today's Top Stories
The 16 Best Travel Gifts for Jet-Setters

Everything they'll need on their transient lifestyle, unpacked.

By Gerald Ortiz
tech roundup
Courtesy

Traveling these days can be ... complicated. Border restrictions, health risks and anxiety turned up to 11 make flying even more stressful than it already was before the pandemic. That means it's more imperative now to have your travel gear in order. If there was ever a time and place to feel try and feel comfortable, it's during these trying times and it's on a plane. These are the goods to get.

Dr. Bronner's Hand Sanitizer
Dr. Bronner's
$12 AT AMAZON

Hand sanitizer imbued with calming lavender to offset the alcohol fumes.

LiquiSnugs Silicone Travel Bottles (three-pack)
Amazon
TravelSnugs
$13 AT AMAZON

The travel section at the corner drug store will never have the right shampoo and soap. Instead, he should bring his own and these travel-sized bottles are ideal. They're spill-proof and shatterproof and reusable.

Mophie Powerstation Plus External Battery
Amazon
mophie
Now 10% off
$63 AT AMAZON

This battery pack from Mophie is ideal for travel. It's slim, powerful and it comes with an integrated cable — hard to beat that.

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press
Amazon
Aeropress
$32 AT AMAZON

He may not be near his neighborhood cafe, but he can bring this handy coffee brewing kit with him and bring his beans of choice.

Kinto Travel Tumbler
Kinto
$32 AT AMAZON

Don't pack single-use plastic bottles when you're on the go. Invest in a great reusable tumbler like this one from Japanese brand Kinto.

Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill
Amazon
Hario
$29 AT AMAZON

Compact enough to throw in a tight suitcase, this little guy can grind its way to a beautiful morning mug, wherever he goes.

Travelrest Nest Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow
Amazon
Travelrest
$40 AT AMAZON

He's gotta get his sleep where he can. That's hard to do in a car or a plane. This neck pillow makes that possible thanks to the soft memory foam and plush microfiber cover. It sits flush against the seat head rest, compresses easily into a carrying pouch and even comes with a set of ear plugs to achieve REM bliss.

Paravel Recycled Nylon Packing and Shoe Cubes
Food52
Paravel
$55 AT FOOD52

Packing cubes are a huge headache-saver. Belongings stay organized in-transit and are easily unpacked once he finally gets to his destination. These packing cubes from Paravel are made using lightweight but durable nylon made from recycled water bottles and feature two-way zippers and corner window for easy access.

Slip Embroidered Silk Eye Mask
Mr Porter
Slip
$55 AT MR PORTER

With Slip's Eye Mask, he can shut out the lights in silky luxury and maybe even have some good dreams. It's made from 100 percent silk and features a comfortable elastic band to fit anyone.

Tom Ford Oud Wood Travel Spray
Sephora
Tom Ford
$65 AT SEPHORA

This modern classic cologne from Tom Ford balances notes of vanilla, oud wood and Chinese pepper for a warm and sophisticated scent. The travel size means its TSA-approved and that he doesn't have to worry about how his musk will be received by fellow travelers. 

Bellroy Sling Mini
Bellroy
Bellroy
$89 AT BELLROY

It's nice to carry your essentials close if everything else is packed away. This mini sling bag has enough space to store your phone, wallet, key and other daily necessities.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Sandals
Birkenstock
Birkenstock
$145 AT ZAPPOS

Going through airport security is always a scramble, especially when it comes time to throw all your belongings in the plastic bins. Birkenstock's Boston clogs are perfect airport shoes for this exact reason.

Away Bigger Carry-On
Away
$245 AT AWAY

Good travel starts with good luggage. Give him a good start with Away's Bigger Carry-On. It's made from lightweight, yet durable polycarbonate material for the shell, has even more space than the regular Carry-On (he's a frequent traveler, after all), and even includes a battery so he can charge his devices quickly and easily.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
Sony
$348 AT AMAZON

There's enough noise out there. These headphones cancel all that and help him rock out to Rush or knock out to Gigi Masin.

Rugged Twill Travel Kit
Courtesy
Filson
$125 AT FILSON

Filson didn't have to build a dopp kit as over-engineered as this. But they did. It's built with rugged twill, bridle leather, brass hardware and a waterproof nylon lining and will likely outlast him.

Beard Trimmer by Bevel, Clippers for Men, Limited Edition, Cordless, Rechargeable, 8 Hour Battery Life, ToolFree, Zero Gap Dial, High Power, 6Mo Standby, Black, 1 Count
Bevel
$200 AT AMAZON

When on the road, your grooming doesn't have to suffer. This beard trimmer from Bevel gives you over four hours of use on a single charge and it's incredibly easy to clean.

