Corduroy shirts are made for cool weather. Thanks to their construction, they're warmer and more durable than shirt made with traditional fabrics. The cords are made by inserting yarns into the fabric from the back side. Those yarns are then shorn, velvety vertical lines on the surface of the shirt. The cords actually help trap heat better and add another layer of protection.

Whether you're looking to get your first corduroy shirt, or just add another to your rotation, we've got you covered. These are the best corduroy shirts available now.

L.L.Bean Lakewashed Corduroy Shirt

Best Overall Corduroy Shirt

Made with midweight 14-wale corduroy, this shirt is washed for an already-broken-in feel. It features two button-front chest pockets and triple-needle stitching throughout for added durability.

          Price: $60

          Outerknown Townes Corduroy Shirt

          Best Upgrade Corduroy Shirt

          This lightweight 16-wale corduroy is made completely from organic cotton. It include chest pockets, split side seams, corozo buttons and double-needle stitching throughout.

          Price: $128

          Uniqlo Corduroy Shirt

          Best Affordable Corduroy Shirt

          This midweight shirt is made from 21-wale corduroy. It features a single chest pocket and comes in six colors and sizes XS to 3XL.

          Price: $30 $15

          Everlane Corduroy Shirt

          Made from 18-wale corduroy fabric, this shirt has a little added stretch for comfort (2 percent elastane blended into the cotton). It features a button-down collar, standard fit and it's available in sizes XS to XXL.

          Price: $68

          Buck Mason Pincord One Pocket Work Shirt

          Made from 6.2-ounce 16-wale corduroy, this work shirt has a full fit intended for layering. It features a single chest pocket, a curved hem and double-needle stitching throughout. It's available in two versatile colors and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

          Price: $105

          Carhartt WIP Madison Corduroy Shirt

          This shirt is made from thick 8-wale corduroy and features a regular fit. It has a button-down collar, single-button cuffs and an embroidered logo on the chest.

          Price: $115

          Taylor Stitch Jack Shirt

          Made from 6-ounce micro corduroy, this shirt is more nuanced that other options. It features a button-down collar, natural buttons and double-needle stitching throughout.

          Price: $125

          Gitman Vintage Corduroy Shirt

          Made in America, this shirt features a tailored fit through the body and sleeves. The collar and cuffs are unlined, creating a softer silhouette as well. It is available in sizes S through XXL.

          Price: $210

          Battenwear 5 Pocket Canyon Shirt

          Made in the USA from 8-wale corduroy, this overshirt features four front pockets and a small fifth pocket inside the right waist pocket big enough for credit or metro cards. It features a square hem and button-placket, and it's available in sizes S through L.

          Price: $279

          Post Imperial Ikeja Jacket

          Made from deadstock ribbed chenille cotton, this shirt was hand dyed in the Southwest region of Nigeria. It features a chest pocket, seam pockets and an extended lining with a drawstring.

              Price: $325

