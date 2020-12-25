The Best Shoes, Boots and Sandals that Came Out in 2020

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2020. For more stories like this, click here .

In 2020, people stayed at home much more than ever before and we saw many new shoes, boots and sandals that prioritized comfort. But we also saw footwear that was highly functional — built well and made for a purpose. There were countless eye-catching releases, but these are the most important footwear drops of the year.

Celine "Z" Trainer CT-01 Sneaker

Courtesy

Hedi Slimane's first complete sneaker collection with Celine — the "Z" Trainers — are a thing of beauty. Made from 100 percent calfskin, they feature a classic hightop silhouette, bold side trims and the Celine logo at the heel and tongue.

Price: $790

SHOP NOW

Vans x Anderson .Paak Old Skool

Courtesy

Anderson .Paak and Vans are infusing a bit of color into your wardrobe with its latest release. Made up of bucket hats, sneakers, a chore coat and a backpack, the collection ranges in price from $45 to $150 (and includes kids sizes).

Price: $90

SHOP NOW

Organiclab.zip x Salomon Advanced XA-PRO 1

Courtesy

Outdoor-centric Instagram page Organiclab.zip released a collab with Salomon this week. According to a post, "From its 2001 release, the XA-PRO became the vehicle for outdoor sporting lives and one perennial link to nature. Now selected as the medium for the Organiclab.zip and Salomon collaboration, its timely arrival offers access to symbiotic propositions in a world of diverse biomes." If you missed the December 10 pre-release, it will be available December 15 at Salomon and other retailers.

Price: $220

SHOP NOW

Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II

Courtesy

The fifth collab between Crocs and Post Malone is already sold out. The Duet Max Clog II came in both pink and black colors, and featured a chunky outsole, pivotable backstrap and Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips.

Price: Sold Out

SHOP NOW

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit A.I.R. Chaz Bundick

Courtesy

The creative force behind Toro y Moi released his first collection with Nike, complete with shorts, shirts, shoes and a hat emblazoned with the Bundick's immediately recognizable graphic art.

Price: $170

SHOP NOW

Aime Leon Dore x Clarks Originals Wallabees

Aime Leon Dore

With a co-sign from Nas, these smackin' stompers will have your fit nailed down (if you're quick enough to get them before they sell out).

Price: $260

SHOP NOW

Roark x Danner Ridge Boot

Roark

A black-suede version of a tried-and-true classic.

Price: $380

SHOP NOW

Nike ACG Mountain Fly Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Sneaker

Nordstrom

Waterproof kicks designed for extremely rocky terrain.

Price: $220

SHOP NOW

Blackstock and Weber Ellis Loafer

Blackstock & Weber

The next 'it' shoe of New York ain't a sneaker.

Price: $295

SHOP NOW

White's Perry Boot

Courtesy White's

The moc-toe boot to end all others. Read our full review here.

Price: $270

SHOP NOW

Brain Dead x Reebok Beatnik

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The much-loved L.A. streetwear brand iterates on a '90s classic sandal.

Price: $120

SHOP NOW

Paraboot Chimey

Courtesy Paraboot

Approved by both Gear Patrol editors and your steezy grandpa.

Price: ~ $503

LEARN MORE

Everlane Forever Sneaker

Courtesy Everlane

Everlane's latest sneaker is evergreen in more ways than one.

Price: $58

SHOP NOW

Red Wing Boots From the Vault

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Red Wing is reaching back into its archives to release a boot every week. For the kickoff (had to do it), it's an original pair of Pecos boots from 1977. Yee haw.

LEARN MORE

Snow Peak Hita Sandal

Snow Peak

Is this it? The end-all home shoes we’ve been looking for?

Price: $79

SHOP NOW





Filson Roper Boots

Filson

This Western boot style is made with thick, oiled leather and has a 10-inch shaft for protection in the field. For traction on uneven terrain, the boot has a Vibram Kletterlift outsole with EVA cushioning for added comfort.

Price: $398

SHOP NOW

Nike x Sacai LDWaffle Sneakers

Nike

Nike’s continued collaboration with avant-garde Japanese brand Sacai is one of the hardest sneakers to get. If you’re reading this, it’s too late (unless you go to StockX).

Price: $160

SHOP NOW

Stampd Ugg Lace Up

Ugg

This après-snow boot features the cozy warmth you'd expect from Ugg with some technical upgrades. The boot is made with water-repellent materials, includes two removable rubber shoe guards and a lace-up, down-insulated upper.

Price: $300

SHOP NOW

Ground Cover 8-Eye Work Boot

Courtesy

Ground Cover proves you don’t have to sacrifice style for lifestyle. Its 8-Eye Work Boot is free from animal products and a far cry from the vegan boots of yesteryear. Its textured pineapple- based upper performs similarly to heavyweight canvas. Designed to be rebuilt, the Goodyear-welted style features a lug sole, microfiber liner, cork insole and steel shank.

Price: $480

SHOP NOW

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio x Snow Peak Niobium Concept 1

Courtesy

New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio collaborated with Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak to produce a shoe that’s essentially a transformer on your feet. Taking a modular approach, the indoor slipper can be worn as is or zipped into a rugged outsole and shell to make an outdoor sandal. Waterproof booties can be swapped for the slippers, altering the style to an off-road stomper.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io