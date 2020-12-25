The Best Shoes, Boots and Sandals that Came Out in 2020

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2020. For more stories like this, click here.
In 2020, people stayed at home much more than ever before and we saw many new shoes, boots and sandals that prioritized comfort. But we also saw footwear that was highly functional — built well and made for a purpose. There were countless eye-catching releases, but these are the most important footwear drops of the year.
Hedi Slimane's first complete sneaker collection with Celine — the "Z" Trainers — are a thing of beauty. Made from 100 percent calfskin, they feature a classic hightop silhouette, bold side trims and the Celine logo at the heel and tongue.
Anderson .Paak and Vans are infusing a bit of color into your wardrobe with its latest release. Made up of bucket hats, sneakers, a chore coat and a backpack, the collection ranges in price from $45 to $150 (and includes kids sizes).
Outdoor-centric Instagram page Organiclab.zip released a collab with Salomon this week. According to a post, "From its 2001 release, the XA-PRO became the vehicle for outdoor sporting lives and one perennial link to nature. Now selected as the medium for the Organiclab.zip and Salomon collaboration, its timely arrival offers access to symbiotic propositions in a world of diverse biomes." If you missed the December 10 pre-release, it will be available December 15 at Salomon and other retailers.
The fifth collab between Crocs and Post Malone is already sold out. The Duet Max Clog II came in both pink and black colors, and featured a chunky outsole, pivotable backstrap and Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips.
This Western boot style is made with thick, oiled leather and has a 10-inch shaft for protection in the field. For traction on uneven terrain, the boot has a Vibram Kletterlift outsole with EVA cushioning for added comfort.
This après-snow boot features the cozy warmth you'd expect from Ugg with some technical upgrades. The boot is made with water-repellent materials, includes two removable rubber shoe guards and a lace-up, down-insulated upper.
Ground Cover proves you don’t have to sacrifice style for lifestyle. Its 8-Eye Work Boot is free from animal products and a far cry from the vegan boots of yesteryear. Its textured pineapple- based upper performs similarly to heavyweight canvas. Designed to be rebuilt, the Goodyear-welted style features a lug sole, microfiber liner, cork insole and steel shank.
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio x Snow Peak Niobium Concept 1
Courtesy
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio collaborated with Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak to produce a shoe that’s essentially a transformer on your feet. Taking a modular approach, the indoor slipper can be worn as is or zipped into a rugged outsole and shell to make an outdoor sandal. Waterproof booties can be swapped for the slippers, altering the style to an off-road stomper.
