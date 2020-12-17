Our Most-Shopped Style Guides of 2020

Over the past year, we published countless style buying guides with well-researched recommendations on footwear, clothing, accessories and more. Our most-shopped guides reflect the challenges of 202o and our reader's interest in functional, quality goods. Check out the top 10 below — there's still time to shop before the end of the year.
The Best Lightweight and Breathable Face Masks
Breathe easy and stay cool with these options.
In the world of outerwear, the hoodie embodies versatility. These are the 18 best options for men in both zip-up and pullover styles.
Apparel brands are answering the call for face masks in the fight against coronavirus.
This guide to the best boots for men covers ten categories, including work boots, Chelseas, chukkas and more.
The crew neck sweatshirt is perfect for a light summer layer or a winter layering piece. These are the best on the market.
An ideal transitional layer, the overshirt will keep you warm on chilly evenings and crisp mornings.
The best plain t-shirts you can buy, from the multi-packs to the one-off grails.
From Everlane's Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim to Chimala's generously style, these are the best jeans for most guys to wear every day.
From Minnetonka, Ugg, Haflinger and more.
Aluminum carry-ons seem purpose-built for protecting your belongings -- and for making other travelers jealous. Here are the five best.
The Best Style Deals of the Week
Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
$385 $100 (74% off) It's time to update your Wayfarers.
Goldwin Down Cardigan Jacket
Goldwin
$400 $172 (57% off)Is your old puffer jacket seeming less puffy?
Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's
Levi's Vintage Clothing Bay Meadows Sweatshirt
Levi's
$165 $89 (46% off) A classic crew neck at a solid price.
Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker
$255 $105 (59% off)"Variations on a Theme by Levi's"
Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder
$138 $99 (28% off) Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.
Todd Snyder Wool Plaid Hat
Todd Snyder
$58 $24 (58% off)
Is your hat ready for winter?
Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis
$325 $154 (52% off) No Country for Old Men.
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex
$158 $129 (18% off)A cool 41mm.
Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour
$760 $388 (49% off)Weatherproof style, reimagined.
Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
adidas
$220 $154 (30% off)Not your typical trainers.
Billy Reid Bellow Pocket Blazer
Billy Reid
$595 $72 (87% off) Now's the best time to invest in a good blazer.
NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07
$144 $70 (51% off) Step-up your layering game.
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Double-Knee Carpenter Pant
J.Crew
$128 $39 (70% off)Double knees for over half off.
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
$380 $120 (68% off)Not your dad's Ray-Bans.
Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's
$98 $40 (59% off) Your favorite jacket, winterized.
Steve Madden Evanne Buckle Sandal
Steve Madden
$50 $30 (40% off) Pair with chunky socks until summer.
Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Madewell
$148 $74 (50% off)Your new favorite coat.
Tom Ford Clubmaster Sunglasses
Tom Ford
$560 $160 (71% off)Ray-Bans but classier.
Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder
$298 $164 (44% off) When you want something lighter than a sweater.
F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann
$98 $64 (34% off) Essential maintenance tools for your shoes.
Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder
$118 $64 (45% off)Invest in your comfort.
Onio Michael Space Dye Hoodie
Onia
$110 $55 (50% off)For those who like texture.
Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
GUCCI
$305 $140 (54% off) Can't see her with this pitch black Gucci frames on...
Engineered Garments Velvet Leopard Tote
Engineered Garments
$90 $51 (43% off) A different kind of reusable grocery bag.
Yuketen Blucher Kiltie Shoe
Yuketen
$484 $360 (26% off)These shoes are wild.
District Vision Takeyoshi Altitude Master Sunglasses
District Vision
$200 $130 (30% off) Made in Japan for high performance.
Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo
$30 $20 (33% off)Drop a Jackson on this fleece jacket.
Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye
$60 $40 (33% off) Your reusable bags don't have to be boring.
Snow Peak Takibi Duck Pants
Snow Peak
$355 $170 (52% off)Fire-resistant work pants from Japan.
Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
$45 $38 (16% off) A subtle twist on a classic.
Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
TIMEX
$119 $60 (49% off) 40mm of goodness.
Battenwear Battenpack
$189 $125 (34% off)
A throwback bag, made in America.
Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour
$415 $185 (55% off)An iconic jacket for a steal.
J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew
$70 $24 (66% off) A cashmere beanie for 24 bucks? Get this before they realize what they've done.
