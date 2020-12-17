Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Most-Shopped Style Guides of 2020

Boots, hoodies, jeans and more.

By John Zientek
most shopped style
Courtesy

Over the past year, we published countless style buying guides with well-researched recommendations on footwear, clothing, accessories and more. Our most-shopped guides reflect the challenges of 202o and our reader's interest in functional, quality goods. Check out the top 10 below — there's still time to shop before the end of the year.

The Best Lightweight and Breathable Face Masks

there different types of face mask
Courtesy

Breathe easy and stay cool with these options.

LEARN MORE

The 18 Best Hoodies for Men

model wearing grey hoodie
Courtesy Huckberry

In the world of outerwear, the hoodie embodies versatility. These are the 18 best options for men in both zip-up and pullover styles.

LEARN MORE

The Best Everyday Face Masks Available Now

best mask refresh gear patrol lead full
Joe Tornatzky

Apparel brands are answering the call for face masks in the fight against coronavirus.

LEARN MORE

The 50 Best Boots for Men

best boots for men
Gear Patrol

This guide to the best boots for men covers ten categories, including work boots, Chelseas, chukkas and more.

LEARN MORE

The 17 Best Sweatshirts for Men

man wearing sweatshirt
Huckberry

The crew neck sweatshirt is perfect for a light summer layer or a winter layering piece. These are the best on the market.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Overshirts Men

overcoats gear patrol full lead
Taylor Stitch

An ideal transitional layer, the overshirt will keep you warm on chilly evenings and crisp mornings.

LEARN MORE

The 21 Best Basic T-Shirts You Can Buy

man sitting wearing jeans and green t shirt
Courtesy Huckberry

The best plain t-shirts you can buy, from the multi-packs to the one-off grails.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Jeans for Men

best jeans for men
Standard & Strange

From Everlane's Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim to Chimala's generously style, these are the best jeans for most guys to wear every day.

LEARN MORE

The 13 Best Slippers to Wear at Home

quoddy slippers
Quoddy

From Minnetonka, Ugg, Haflinger and more.

LEARN MORE

The 5 Best Aluminum Suitcases Worth Your Money

5 aluminum carry ons gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Aluminum carry-ons seem purpose-built for protecting your belongings -- and for making other travelers jealous. Here are the five best.

LEARN MORE

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$385 $100 (74% off)
It's time to update your Wayfarers.

Goldwin Down Cardigan Jacket
Goldwin Down Cardigan Jacket
Goldwin ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $172 (57% off)
Is your old puffer jacket seeming less puffy?

Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $149 (23% off)
Todd Snyder's sale scarf selection has the perfect gift for you or someone else.

Levi's Vintage Clothing Bay Meadows Sweatshirt
Levi's Vintage Clothing Bay Meadows Sweatshirt
Levi's ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $89 (46% off)
A classic crew neck at a solid price.

Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$255 $105 (59% off)
"Variations on a Theme by Levi's"

Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.

Todd Snyder Wool Plaid Hat
Todd Snyder Wool Plaid Hat
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$58 $24 (58% off)

Is your hat ready for winter?

Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$325 $154 (52% off)
No Country for Old Men.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $129 (18% off)
A cool 41mm.

Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$760 $388 (49% off)
Weatherproof style, reimagined.

Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
adidas eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $154 (30% off)
Not your typical trainers.

Billy Reid Bellow Pocket Blazer
Billy Reid Bellow Pocket Blazer
Billy Reid nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$595 $72 (87% off)

Now's the best time to invest in a good blazer.

NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$144 $70 (51% off)
Step-up your layering game.

J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Double-Knee Carpenter Pant
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Double-Knee Carpenter Pant
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $39 (70% off)
Double knees for over half off.

Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$380 $120 (68% off)
Not your dad's Ray-Bans.

Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $40 (59% off)
Your favorite jacket, winterized.

Steve Madden Evanne Buckle Sandal
Steve Madden Evanne Buckle Sandal
Steve Madden nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Pair with chunky socks until summer.

Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $74 (50% off)
Your new favorite coat.

Tom Ford Clubmaster Sunglasses
Tom Ford Clubmaster Sunglasses
Tom Ford nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$560 $160 (71% off)
Ray-Bans but classier.

Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $164 (44% off)
When you want something lighter than a sweater.

F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (34% off)
Essential maintenance tools for your shoes.

Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $64 (45% off)
Invest in your comfort.

Onio Michael Space Dye Hoodie
Onio Michael Space Dye Hoodie
Onia huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $55 (50% off)
For those who like texture.

Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $140 (54% off)
Can't see her with this pitch black Gucci frames on...

Engineered Garments Velvet Leopard Tote
Engineered Garments Velvet Leopard Tote
Engineered Garments ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $51 (43% off)
A different kind of reusable grocery bag.

Yuketen Blucher Kiltie Shoe
Yuketen Blucher Kiltie Shoe
Yuketen urbanoutfitters.com
SHOP NOW

$484 $360 (26% off)
These shoes are wild.

District Vision Takeyoshi Altitude Master Sunglasses
District Vision Takeyoshi Altitude Master Sunglasses
District Vision ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $130 (30% off)
Made in Japan for high performance.

Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $20 (33% off)
Drop a Jackson on this fleece jacket.

Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye urbanoutfitters.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $40 (33% off)
Your reusable bags don't have to be boring.

Snow Peak Takibi Duck Pants
Snow Peak Takibi Duck Pants
Snow Peak
SHOP NOW

$355 $170 (52% off)
Fire-resistant work pants from Japan. 

Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $38 (16% off)
A subtle twist on a classic.

Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $60 (49% off)
40mm of goodness.

Battenwear Battenpack
Battenwear Battenpack
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$189 $125 (34% off)

A throwback bag, made in America.

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $185 (55% off)
An iconic jacket for a steal.

J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $24 (66% off)
A cashmere beanie for 24 bucks? Get this before they realize what they've done. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
Our Most Shopped Fitness Guides of 2020
The 14 Best Kitchen Knives You Can Buy in 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Should You Buy an OLED Laptop?
The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2020
The 25 Best Kitchen Gifts Under $25
The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her
Our Most-Shopped Outdoor Gear Guides of 2020
Best Digital Watches That Aren't the Apple Watch
Last-Minute Home Gifts That Aren't From Amazon
Why You Shouldn't Buy Cloth Bath Mats