Our Most-Shopped Style Guides of 2020

Over the past year, we published countless style buying guides with well-researched recommendations on footwear, clothing, accessories and more. Our most-shopped guides reflect the challenges of 202o and our reader's interest in functional, quality goods. Check out the top 10 below — there's still time to shop before the end of the year.

The Best Lightweight and Breathable Face Masks

Courtesy

Breathe easy and stay cool with these options.

The 18 Best Hoodies for Men

Courtesy Huckberry

In the world of outerwear, the hoodie embodies versatility. These are the 18 best options for men in both zip-up and pullover styles.

The Best Everyday Face Masks Available Now

Joe Tornatzky

Apparel brands are answering the call for face masks in the fight against coronavirus.

The 50 Best Boots for Men

Gear Patrol

This guide to the best boots for men covers ten categories, including work boots, Chelseas, chukkas and more.

The 17 Best Sweatshirts for Men

Huckberry

The crew neck sweatshirt is perfect for a light summer layer or a winter layering piece. These are the best on the market.

The 12 Best Overshirts Men

Taylor Stitch

An ideal transitional layer, the overshirt will keep you warm on chilly evenings and crisp mornings.

The 21 Best Basic T-Shirts You Can Buy

Courtesy Huckberry

The best plain t-shirts you can buy, from the multi-packs to the one-off grails.

The 12 Best Jeans for Men

Standard & Strange

From Everlane's Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim to Chimala's generously style, these are the best jeans for most guys to wear every day.

The 13 Best Slippers to Wear at Home

Quoddy

From Minnetonka, Ugg, Haflinger and more.

The 5 Best Aluminum Suitcases Worth Your Money

Chandler Bondurant

Aluminum carry-ons seem purpose-built for protecting your belongings -- and for making other travelers jealous. Here are the five best.

