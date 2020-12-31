Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Grooming Products Released in 2020

From D.S & Durga, Aesop, Grown Alchemist and more.

By John Zientek
coure
Courtesy

This year caused many to change grooming routines overnight. Hair cuts, shaving and fragrances were off the table for those working from home or in high-risk areas. But that doesn't mean brands stopped offering great grooming products. These are our favorite new grooming releases of the year.

D.S. & Durga Big Sur After Rain Hand Sanitizer

gp100 style
Courtesy

Purell and generic alcohol-based sanitizers will get the job done, but they often smell overtly clinical and can be harsh on the skin. Enter Big Sur After Rain hand sanitizer from D.S. & Durga, a spray that makes the experience less like you’re visiting the doctor and more like you’re at the spa.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

Maison Francis Kurkdjian L'Homme à la Rose

gp100 style
Courtesy

Francis Kurkdjian put the iconic floral scent front and center with essence of Damask rose from Bulgaria and absolute of Centifolia rose from Grasse. L'Homme à la Rose is balanced with green, citrusy top notes and a dark, woody base, making for a masculine fragrance that challenges outdated conventions about who can, or can't, wear rose.

Price: $165+

SHOP NOW

Elysium Matter

gp100 health
Courtesy

Matter, which was developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, slows the atrophy in the brain that is associated with memory decline in older people. The B-vitamin complex is enhanced by EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids that are up to four times more bioavailable than fish oil capsules. And, Matter also includes bilberry extract which provides strong antioxidant support, proven to support cognitive health.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Ritual Essential for Men

gp100 health
Courtesy

Ritual’s Essential vitamins deliver 10 micronutrients (tested for purity by a third-party lab) in delayed-response capsules that are gentle on an empty stomach. The pills are designed to support heart health, brain health, muscle function and immune function. And each bottle includes a mint tab to keep the goods fresh, so staying healthy is as easy as popping a Tic Tac.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

Harry's Anti-Dandruff 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner

harrys
Harry's

Everyone’s favorite razor brand started offering a shampoo and conditioner for men dealing with dandruff. This 14-ounce bottle relieves itching and flaking and leaves the scalp feeling soothed and smelling good.

Price:$7

SHOP NOW

Aesop Citrus Melange Body Cleanser

grooming
Courtesy

Aesop’s newest body cleanser has a fresh citrus scent and a purifying blend of botanical extracts. It’s a low-foaming gel suitable for all skin types.

Price: $17

SHOP NOW

Bulgari Man Glacial Essence Eau de Parfum

grooming
Courtesy

This fragrance is dedicated to the power of nature and explores the scent of frozen mountains. It’s a woody Fougere fragrance, crystallized by ice, with notes of juniper berry and Australian sandalwood.

Price: $113

SHOP NOW

Lumin Hydrating Hand Balm

grooming
Courtesy

Made with a mixture of shea butter, sunflower seed oil and jojoba seed oil, this balm nourishes your hands without leaving a greasy residue. Utilizing plant-based extracts packed with antioxidants, it will help with dryness year-round.

Price: $18

SHOP NOW

Mineral Hydrate Facial Oil

grooming
Courtesy

This hydrating facial oil is packed with Vitamin A, antioxidants from hemp and CDG and CBG to enhance microcirculation and reduce fine lines. Ideal for all skin types, it will not cause breakouts, but it will stimulate collagen production.

Price: $90

SHOP NOW

Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream

grooming
Courtesy

This hand cream is made with cactus flower extract, an Omega-7 rich ingredient that promotes collagen production and minimizes wrinkles and fine lines. The cream also includes Tri-Hyaluronan Complex to deliver intensive hydration to deep layers of the skin and cedarwood atlas to calm irritation.

Price: $33

SHOP NOW

Malin + Goetz Resurfacing Face Serum

grooming
Courtesy

This 3-in-1 gel serum synthesizes AHAs and vitamin C to smooth, clarify and brighten the skin. A blend of glycolic acid and lactic acids improves skin texture and reduces oil while vitamin C strengthens and protects the skin.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$465 $140 (69% off)
Not all aviators are metal.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $50 (17% off)
Too good to pass up.

Q Timex Reissue
Q Timex Reissue
Timex huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $116 (35% off)
Hard to beat this.

Filson Logger Cap
Filson Logger Cap
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $19 (58% off)
Corduroy isn't just a style thing.

Naadam Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Naadam Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Naadam naadam.co
SHOP NOW

$135 $54 (60% off)
An alternative to your hoodie.

Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $60 (52% off)
Field-tested, built for the long haul.

Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$385 $100 (74% off)
Not your average shades.

Mollusk Jeffrey Pants
Mollusk Jeffrey Pants
Mollusk huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$84 $63 (25% off)
All-day comfort.

Filson Camo Down Cruiser Vest
Filson Camo Down Cruiser Vest
filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $100 (63% off)
Made with goose down and wind- and water-repellent Cover Cloth.

Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$325 $154 (52% off)
No Country for Old Men.

Rototo Scarf
Rototo Scarf
Rototo toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$39 $29 (25% off)
There's still a long winter ahead.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$240 $192 (20% off)
Your all-season outerwear.

Blunt Umbrellas Metro
Blunt Umbrellas Metro
Blunt Umbrellas huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $39 (35% off)
One of the best umbrellas you can buy.

Filson Quilted Pack Vest
Filson Quilted Pack Vest
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $75 (50% off)
Wear over a sweatshirt or under your jacket.

Pendleton Crossroads Blanket
Pendleton Crossroads Blanket
Pendleton huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$269 $188 (30% off)
See you at the crossroads...

Everlane Trainer
Everlane Trainer
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $39 (60% off)
Cheap thrills.

Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
Bonobos bonobos.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $38 (44% off)
For those who prefer polos.

Studebaker Workshop Brass Cuff
Studebaker Workshop Brass Cuff
Studebaker huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$58 $38 (35% off)
It'll go with any outfit.

Marrakshi Life Single-Pleat Trousers
Marrakshi Life Single-Pleat Trousers
matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$328 $164 (50% off)
Dressing up doesn't have to be stuffy.

N/A Tie Dye Socks
N/A Tie Dye Socks
N/A huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$16 $12 (25% off)
No more boring socks.

Alex Mill Work Jacket in Fine Wale Corduroy
Alex Mill Work Jacket in Fine Wale Corduroy
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $107 (35% off)
Not just for chores.

Ugg Terrell Hoodie
Ugg Terrell Hoodie
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $50 (41% off)
Because you can never have too many hoodies.

Salomon XT-4 Advanced Trainers
Salomon XT-4 Advanced Trainers
Salomon matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $125 (50% off)
A gradient for trails and streets.

Topo Designs Corduroy Cap
Topo Designs Corduroy Cap
Topo Designs huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$32 $22 (31% off)
Winter textures.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban eastdane.com
$144.00
SHOP NOW

$144 $72 (50% off)
Iconic shades for a steal.

NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$144 $70 (51% off)
Step-up your layering game.

Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$32 $26 (20% off)
Cool Japanese socks for less.

Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $149 (23% off)
Todd Snyder's sale scarf selection has the perfect gift for you or someone else.

Ugg Neumel Flex Boot
Ugg Neumel Flex Boot
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $80 (38% off)
Pull-on coziness for your feet.

Carhartt WIP Vest
Carhartt WIP Vest
Carhartt WIP ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$190 $122 (36% off)
Loved by French winemakers, baristas, carpenters and more.

Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $100 (67% off)
It's time to upgrade your Wayfarers.

Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.

Holubar Mustang BU15 Jacket
Holubar Mustang BU15 Jacket
Holubar ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$615 $332 (46% off)
Not just for mountaineering.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $129 (18% off)
A cool 41mm.

Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$760 $304 (60% off)
Weatherproof style, reimagined.

Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
adidas eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $154 (30% off)
Not your typical trainers.

Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $40 (59% off)
Your favorite jacket, winterized.

Champion Power Fleece Sweatshirt
Champion Power Fleece Sweatshirt
Champion nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $20 (50% off)
A classic for a Jackson.

Crocs Coast Clog
Crocs Coast Clog
Crocs zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $35 (22% off)
A guilty pleasure.

Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $53 (64% off)
Your new favorite coat.

Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $164 (44% off)
When you want something lighter than a sweater.

F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (34% off)
Essential maintenance tools for your shoes.

Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $64 (45% off)
Invest in your comfort.

Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye urbanoutfitters.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $40 (33% off)
Your reusable bags don't have to be boring.

Sorel Caribou Storm Waterproof Mellow Boots
Sorel Caribou Storm Waterproof Mellow Boots
Sorel eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$235 $165 (30% off)
If it gets snowy where you live.

Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $38 (16% off)
A subtle twist on a classic.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best New Gear
The 14 Coolest Camper Vans and Trailers of 2020
All of the Best Camping Gear Releases of 2020
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 10 Best New Food & Drink Products of 2020
The Best New Home Office Products of 2020
These Are the Watch Accessories to Own in 2020
The 10 Best New Style Releases of 2020
The Best Overlanding Innovations of 2020
11 Coffee Products From 2020 That Gave Us Jitters
The Adventure-Ready Watches of 2020
The 10 Best New Wellness Products of 2020