The Best Grooming Products Released in 2020

This year caused many to change grooming routines overnight. Hair cuts, shaving and fragrances were off the table for those working from home or in high-risk areas. But that doesn't mean brands stopped offering great grooming products. These are our favorite new grooming releases of the year.

D.S. & Durga Big Sur After Rain Hand Sanitizer

Purell and generic alcohol-based sanitizers will get the job done, but they often smell overtly clinical and can be harsh on the skin. Enter Big Sur After Rain hand sanitizer from D.S. & Durga, a spray that makes the experience less like you’re visiting the doctor and more like you’re at the spa.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian L'Homme à la Rose

Francis Kurkdjian put the iconic floral scent front and center with essence of Damask rose from Bulgaria and absolute of Centifolia rose from Grasse. L'Homme à la Rose is balanced with green, citrusy top notes and a dark, woody base, making for a masculine fragrance that challenges outdated conventions about who can, or can't, wear rose.

Elysium Matter

Matter, which was developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, slows the atrophy in the brain that is associated with memory decline in older people. The B-vitamin complex is enhanced by EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids that are up to four times more bioavailable than fish oil capsules. And, Matter also includes bilberry extract which provides strong antioxidant support, proven to support cognitive health.

Ritual Essential for Men

Ritual’s Essential vitamins deliver 10 micronutrients (tested for purity by a third-party lab) in delayed-response capsules that are gentle on an empty stomach. The pills are designed to support heart health, brain health, muscle function and immune function. And each bottle includes a mint tab to keep the goods fresh, so staying healthy is as easy as popping a Tic Tac.

Harry's Anti-Dandruff 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner

Everyone’s favorite razor brand started offering a shampoo and conditioner for men dealing with dandruff. This 14-ounce bottle relieves itching and flaking and leaves the scalp feeling soothed and smelling good.

Aesop Citrus Melange Body Cleanser

Aesop’s newest body cleanser has a fresh citrus scent and a purifying blend of botanical extracts. It’s a low-foaming gel suitable for all skin types.

Bulgari Man Glacial Essence Eau de Parfum

This fragrance is dedicated to the power of nature and explores the scent of frozen mountains. It’s a woody Fougere fragrance, crystallized by ice, with notes of juniper berry and Australian sandalwood.

Lumin Hydrating Hand Balm

Made with a mixture of shea butter, sunflower seed oil and jojoba seed oil, this balm nourishes your hands without leaving a greasy residue. Utilizing plant-based extracts packed with antioxidants, it will help with dryness year-round.

Mineral Hydrate Facial Oil

This hydrating facial oil is packed with Vitamin A, antioxidants from hemp and CDG and CBG to enhance microcirculation and reduce fine lines. Ideal for all skin types, it will not cause breakouts, but it will stimulate collagen production.

Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream

This hand cream is made with cactus flower extract, an Omega-7 rich ingredient that promotes collagen production and minimizes wrinkles and fine lines. The cream also includes Tri-Hyaluronan Complex to deliver intensive hydration to deep layers of the skin and cedarwood atlas to calm irritation.

Malin + Goetz Resurfacing Face Serum

This 3-in-1 gel serum synthesizes AHAs and vitamin C to smooth, clarify and brighten the skin. A blend of glycolic acid and lactic acids improves skin texture and reduces oil while vitamin C strengthens and protects the skin.

