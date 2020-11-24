Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Why We Love the Original Blundstone, New Fitness Products Worthy of Your Wishlist & More

blundstone boots 500
Blundstone

This Iconic Pair of Boots Belongs In Your Wardrobe
sponsored product note blundstone 11 24
Blundstone

When it comes to iconic boots, Blundstone knows them best. Its Original #500 boot is the gold standard of beautiful footwear that can be worn anywhere — from urban cityscapes to off-road wilderness adventures. Constructed with premium water-resistant leather, the pair offers a classic Chelsea boot silhouette, but backs it up with serious performance worthy of outdoor adventure. Its heel is ergonomically engineered to provide a seamless toe spring and combined with XRD® Technology, allows you to wear yours for hundreds of miles. In a nutshell, the #500 is extremely comfortable, versatile, forever iconic and built to last.

LEARN MORE

13 New Fitness Products You Should Put on Your Holiday Wish List
new fitness products
Gear Patrol

Caffeinated drink mix, fast running shoes, smart dumbbells and more.

LEARN MORE
Joe Biden Has Surprisingly Good Taste in Watches
us politics vote 2020 democrats debate
SAUL LOEBGetty Images

Biden, his time.

LEARN MORE

The Best Laptop Stands for a More Comfortable Home Office
best laptop stands
Courtesy

A laptop stand can help you be work more comfortably and efficiently, and it's a great accessory for any work-from-home office. These are our favorites.

LEARN MORE

Three Instagram Accounts for Watch Lovers to Follow in November, 2020
watch accounts to follow november 2020
Gear Patrol

@longbeachvintagewatchclub has your vintage watch needs covered, @thedialartist can make you a one-off piece of art, and @thenortherndial hoards horological ephemera.

LEARN MORE

These 5 Brands Have the Most Reliable New Cars
mazda cx9
Mazda

Consumer Reports has published its annual new car reliability rankings. Here are the brands that topped the list.

LEARN MORE
The 10 Best Bathrobes to Lounge in at Home
best bathrobes
Huckberry

The coziest, comfiest and most plush bathrobes you can buy.

LEARN MORE

Floyd's New Standing Desk and 7 More Home and Design Releases
best home releases
Courtesy

Just like your productivity, this desk goes up and down.

LEARN MORE
If You Can Only Buy One Chronograph, Buy This One
jgt omega speedmaster professional
Hodinkee Shop

The Omega Speedmaster is the prototypical chrono for a reason. Quit dilly-dallying and just pull the trigger.

LEARN MORE

This Packable Camp Bench Is Just Insanely Handy
helinox
Helinox

An underrated part of a respectable camp setup is seating. Helinox has the perfect solution.

LEARN MORE

The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2020
outdoors guide
Courtesy

Waterproof canisters, armless sunglasses, a fireproof blanket and more.

LEARN MORE

Essential Winter Motorcycle Gear for Cold Weather Rides
a snow covered mount washington looms large in the background as a motorcyclist rides over the crest
Portland Press HeraldGetty Images

From the helmet and top layers to toasty heated base layers, these are some of the essentials you’ll want when you ride through the coldest months of the year.

LEARN MORE
The Best Gifts for Your Dad's Garage
dads garage gifts
Courtesy

Having trouble finding a gift for your father this year? Get him something to help him improve his garage.

LEARN MORE

This Could Be Our Best Look Yet at the New Toyota Tundra
new tundra
@cars_secrets

Toyota has a new full-size pickup coming next year. Naturally, photos of it have apparently leaked on the Internet.

LEARN MORE

Introducing the First-Ever Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Collaboration
taylor stitch x gp site post
Taylor Stitch

We teamed up with our good friends at Taylor Stitch for special versions of two of the brand's most distinguished garments.

LEARN MORE

