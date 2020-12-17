Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Glashütte Original's Take on a Dive Watch, Tech Products We Hope to See in 2021 & More

By Gear Patrol
glashütte original seaq
Glashütte Original

Glashütte Original's Take on a Dive Watch Is Ultra Premium
glashütte original seaq
Glashütte Original

It has long been accepted in the watch community that dive watches make excellent everyday watches. They are rugged, highly legible and supremely waterproof. The downside however is that most dive watches lack a certain, style. Good thing the Glashütte Original SeaQ Panorama Date is not most dive watches. It features an automatic 36-13 movement, a red gold case with a rotating red gold bezel with ceramic inlay, a centrally screwed sapphire glass case back and a galvanic black dial with sunray finish and Super-LumiNova appliques. To top it off, the SeaQ Panorama Date comes on an ultra classic black rubber dive strap. Call it the ultimate watch for everyday wear.

LEARN MORE
The Best Cheap Car Sold in America Is Going Away, And It's All Your Fault
vw golf 2020
VW

Got a crossover parked in your driveway? Then yeah, you're the problem.

LEARN MORE

The Tech Products We're Hoping to See in 2021
2021 tech products
Analogue

We've rounded up a few of the long-rumored about gadgets, from Sonos headphones to a Pixel smartwatch, that we're looking for to in 2021.

LEARN MORE

Lamborghini Just Created Its Craziest Car Ever: the SC20
lamborghini roadster aventador
Lamborghini

And this is Lamborghini we're talking about here.

LEARN MORE

The Best Smartwatches of 2021
best smart watches 2020
Courtesy

Before buying a smartwatch, there are few vital things to know as well.

LEARN MORE

Miller High Life's Champagne-Sized Bottles Are Back for the Holidays
a champagne of beers toast
Miller High Life

The literal Champagne of Beers.

LEARN MORE

5 Great Alternatives to Apple's AirPods Max
airpods max alternatives
Courtesy

And they'll save you a few bucks as well.

LEARN MORE

8 Gift Ideas That Support BIPOC-Owned Businesses
bipoc gifts
Courtesy

Spread extra cheer by supporting BIPOC-owned brands and businesses in the final stretch of holiday shopping.

LEARN MORE

Our Most Shopped Fitness Guides of 2020
most shopped
Courtesy

Gym shorts and running shoes and yoga mats, oh my.

LEARN MORE

Two of Our Favorite Camping Trailers Are Now Prepped for Overlanding
tiger moth trailer
Taxa Outdoors

Taxa Outdoors produces some quirky, space-inspired trailers. And two of them have new Overland Editions.

LEARN MORE

Our Most-Shopped Style Guides of 2020
most shopped style
Courtesy

Boots, hoodies, jeans and more.

LEARN MORE

Need Your Gift by Christmas? Here Are a Few Key Shipping Cutoff Dates
black friday online shopping
Future PublishingGetty Images

Now is a busy time for you and for shipping carriers. Order by these dates to get your gifts in time for the holidays.

LEARN MORE

This Nissan GT-R Is the Coolest, Weirdest Concept Car We've Seen This Year
nissan gt r x 2050 concept
Nissan

A Nissan design intern came up with a wearable GT-R from the year 2050

LEARN MORE

The Best Whiskey to Gift a Serious Bourbon Drinker? This One, for Nearly a Decade
elijah craig barrel proof bourbon
Courtesy

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is the panacea for all whiskey-related gifting quandaries.

LEARN MORE

Wait Too Long to Buy a Gift? These Are Some of Our Favorite Gift Card Options
gift card
Buck Mason

If you couldn't decide what to get or you just waited too long, a gift card is a great option.

LEARN MORE

The Best Men's Gifts for Every Budget
best gifts for men for every budget
Courtesy

Coming up with the goods for the man in your life is easier said than done. Here are some ideas.

LEARN MORE

