Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

6 Awesome Foreign Cars You Can Import for the First Time in 2021 TVR Like the Spice Girls' song "Wannabe," these cool cars are now 25 years old. LEARN MORE

Thursday Boots Joined with an Unlikely Partner on Its Newest Product Thursday Boot Co. The NY-based boot manufacturer joined forces with serial entrepreneur Rande Gerber on an awesome new motorcycle boot. LEARN MORE

5 Cool Things to Know About the Jeep Grand Cherokee's New McIntosh Stereo McIntosh McIntosh had held off from partnering with an automaker on a premium sound option...until now. LEARN MORE

The Ultimate Bathroom Upgrade? Waffle Knit Bath Towels Parachute These aren't your regular plush bath towels, but that's why they're so great. LEARN MORE

Here’s What CES Tells Us About the Rest of 2021 Courtesy Here are a few of the trends we spotted at this year’s CES that are bound to ripple out through the rest of 2021. LEARN MORE

These Are the Best Watches You Can Buy Under $500 Gear Patrol You don’t have to drop a ton of money in order to get a great watch that, with a little TLC, could potentially last a lifetime. LEARN MORE

The Camera on Samsung's New Flagship Phone Is Utterly Insane Samsung Samsung has officially three new Galaxy S21 smartphones, the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, and a new pair wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro. Here's what you need to know. LEARN MORE

The Best Fitness Tech of CES 2021 Bose Surprise: lots of innovation for helping you shape up and stay healthy in and out of the house. LEARN MORE

The 2021 Ford Bronco Offers Hundreds of Accessories. We Picked Out the Coolest Ones Ford Ford promised a ton of customization options for the Bronco. A leaked dealer list suggests they more than delivered. LEARN MORE

The Best Pants for Winter Hiking Courtesy From snowstorms to a below-zero temperatures, these 10 pants will keep you trekking through the year's coldest months. LEARN MORE

The Best Things We've Seen Out of CES 2021 Gear Patrol Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech. LEARN MORE

The Porsche Boxster is 25 Years Old, So Lust Over This Throwback Version Porsche Yes, you're old. LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers You Can Drink in 2021 Chandler Bondurant Non-alcoholic beers have come a long way since the days of Prohibition. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io