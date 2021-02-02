Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A New Airstream, the Best Men's Hoodies & More
Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Start here.
The 2499 is one of the most perfect watches ever made. If you need four of 'em, you've come to the right place.
The work-from-home era arrives at Airstream, and it's glorious.
Coming up with the goods for the man in your life is easier said than done. Here are some ideas.
Is there a more powerful Golf R engine than the 315-hp one currently found in the car? Well, the owner's manual shows one.
Gallop much more than six feet away from other humans with these aggressive off-road options.
The Hydro Flask 22L Soft Cooler Pack is an unbeatable $50 off right now.
All the cases that you should consider.
The factory settings worth diving into the menu maze to change.
The best coffee maker is the one that fits your kitchen, budget and style, but never compromises on excellent coffee.
Quality zip-ups and pullovers. See what made our list.
Reports from Japan offer new details about what to expect when the Land Cruiser finally launches in September.
Before it rolls out its spring and summer collection, Patagonia is discounting tons of gear by up to 40 percent.
A folding ski, a talking beacon and other highlights from Europe's biggest sporting goods trade show.