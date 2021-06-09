Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Hi-Fi Audio Solution You've Been Waiting For, Great Gifts for Dads & More

Cambridge Audio’s Evo Series Presents a Perfectly Sleek Hi-Fi Solution
cambridge audio
Cambridge Audio

If you're looking for hi-fi sound with a low barrier to entry, it would be exceedingly difficult to beat Cambridge Audio's new Evo 150 and Evo 75 models. The just-add-speakers systems are perfect for streaming the best quality sound from TIDAL with MQA, Roon, Qobuz and even Spotify. Cambridge Audio's equipment is designed and engineered in London, and like the rest of the brand's products, the Evo 150 and 75 each feature a minimal and timeless design — in fact, the units come with two options for side panels so you can match your own personal style. The Evo 150 also presents an easy way to connect your turntable to a quality set of bookshelf speakers, so it's easy to cover your vintage hi-fi bases as well. If you have been searching for a streamlined hi-fi solution, Cambridge Audio's great British sound is tough to beat.

Price: $2,250+

SHOP NOW

This Is the Perfect Compromise Between Dive and Field Watch
unimatic u4 watch
Zen Love

Reviewed: the military-inspired U4 from Italian cult brand Unimatic that checks all the right boxes.

LEARN MORE

The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $250
father day gifts
Courtesy

Does dad deserve a bit of a splurge gift this year for Father’s Day? Absolutely.

LEARN MORE

This Is How to Get the Best Prices on Amazon
man using laptop and holding credit card closeup
Westend61Getty Images

With CamelCamelCamel, you'll never have to wonder if you're getting the best price for a product on Amazon.

LEARN MORE

There Are No Rules. Wear Makeup and Nail Polish
hims the blur stick
Hims

Gender norms begone. Cosmetic products pointed toward men are here to stay — and better than ever.

LEARN MORE

The 16 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers
best gifts for whiskey lovers
Courtesy

Skip the actual whiskey and get them a whiskey-adjacent gift — something the whiskey lover will use every time they go for a dram.

LEARN MORE

The Best Gifts for the New Dad
best dad gifts
Courtesy

Fatherhood is a journey. Here are some great gifts to help that bewildered new dad on his way.

LEARN MORE

The 60+ Best Father's Day Gifts
fday
Courtesy

Scouring to find the perfect gift for dad for Father’s Day? We’ve got a full roundup of the best stuff to get your dad this year.

LEARN MORE

The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100
angels envy straight bourbon
Angel's Envy

It doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to make your old man happy this Father’s Day.

LEARN MORE

The Best Wireless Earbuds Under $100
sony
Tucker Bowe

Don't want to spend $159 on AirPods? No problem. We've rounded up the best true wireless earbuds that cost less than $100.


LEARN MORE
The Complete Guide to Sony's Wireless Headphones and Earbuds
sony wh1000m4 headphones
Sony

Sony makes some of most popular headphones you can buy, but its naming convention is extremely confusing. Here's what you need to know.

LEARN MORE

Does the Ford Bronco Owner's Manual Reveal the Hybrid Bronco?
2021 ford bronco sasquatch
Ford

The Ford Bronco owner's manual references a feature not available on the current vehicle...yet.

LEARN MORE

The Best Camping Gear You Can Buy for Less Than $50
the view from inside a tent of a group of people sitting around a stone fire pit
Wellax

Camping essentials like a tent and sleeping bag may cost well over $100, but the rest shouldn’t have to.

LEARN MORE

Surf Brand Gotcha Is Back. Check Out Its Collab With Brain Dead
style
Courtesy

The pioneering Laguna Beach label was founded by late surf legend Michael Tomson.

LEARN MORE

This Famous, Utterly Unique Watch Design Has Finally Returned
watch
Courtesy

Watchmaker Louis Erard and designer Alain Silberstein teamed up on the newest version of a captivating timepiece.

LEARN MORE

Evil's New Insurgent Mountain Bike Proves 27.5 Isn't Dead After All
evil insurgent
MINDSPARK

The overlooked wheel size can deliver loads of fun in the right package, such as this revamped ride.

LEARN MORE

GM Will Remove a Very Annoying Feature from Trucks and SUVs, But Only for a Little While
2020 chevrolet silverado custom trail boss
Chevrolet

GM has announced another response to the microchip shortage, and it's one many truck and SUV buyers will appreciate.

LEARN MORE

The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running and Working Out
jaybird vista
Jaybird

It’s time to swap out your basic buds for a pair that goes the extra mile.

LEARN MORE

8 Stylish Running Hats That Won’t Make You Look Like A Dork
three hats for running
Courtesy

Enhance your miles with style and shade.

LEARN MORE

The Dyson V12 Vacuum Is Out There. Here's What We Know
dyson v12 vacuum
Dyson

Dyson went straight from the V11 to the V15 Detect. Now, the V12 has surfaced — just not in the U.S.

LEARN MORE

If You Only Buy One Dress Watch, Buy This One
junghans max bill handwinding watch
Junghans

The Junghans Max Bill Hand-Winding has been an horological staple since the 1960s, and there's good reason for it.

LEARN MORE

