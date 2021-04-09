Today's Top Stories
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

Tesla fans gave a Mustang Mach-E owner death threats, and Porsche's 911 GT3 takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin'.

By Tyler Duffy
bng cars
Courtesy

It was an exciting time at the Gear Patrol motoring desk this week. The all-new Toyota GR 86 finally launched, as did the new Hummer EV SUV; meanwhile, Chevy announced they will take the pickup wars electric. We looked at the 2021 Q1 sales numbers to look at 10 cars selling really well and another 10 that aren't — and even touched on why the new Subaru Outback Wilderness may not be ideal for road trips.

But, as always, we didn't have time to get around to all the juicy news nuggets that make the rounds in a given week. Here's a quick roundup of noteworthy items we didn't get to write about yet.

Porsche puts the 911 GT3 through a brutal testing regime
holger maske juli 2020
Porsche

Consistency and durability are an essential part of Porsche performance. Their goal is not just to deliver capability but to make it repeatable. How durable is the new Porsche 911 GT3? Very, it turns out.

Porsche drove the GT3 more than 3,100 miles straight at 186 mph on the Nardo Ring, a giant circle, only stopping for brief refuelings as needed. That's about the length of a 24 Hours of Le Mans race, or driving from San Francisco to Boston — going flat out the entire way.

The upshot? Now we know the 911 GT3 will handle whatever you put it through.

LEARN MORE

Toyota appears to have a new sub-brand for us
toyota bz logo
Toyota

Toyota is going electric. And the automotive industry's unwritten rule in 2021 is that any new venture must involve a sub-brand, especially if it's related to EVs. Naturally, Toyota filed a trademark application in Europe for a "Beyond Zero" sub-brand with a BZ logo.

The application includes model names for BZ1-BZ5 as well as X variants, potentially delineating all-wheel-drive, for each one. Two Toyota EVs will debut this year and hit the market in 2022.

LEARN MORE

We'll have to wait even longer for Alfa Romeo's next car
alfa romeo tonale
Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo last debuted a new car in 2016. The next one, a compact crossover based on the Tonale concept, will be delayed until next year. The reason? Injecting more performance into the PHEV version, reports claim.

LEARN MORE

Like the big BMW kidney grilles? There's a body kit to add them to older models
bmw m3 face
Taobao

Enthusiasts have found the grille on the new BMW M3 and M4 controversial — to put it charitably. But if you're one of the exceedingly rare souls who digs it, we have some news for you. Autoblog found a Chinese company that will retrofit that grille on the E60 5 Series (of 2004–2010), allowing you to get the flagrantly off-putting look for less money.

LEARN MORE

A Mach-E owner reportedly received death threats from Tesla fans
2021 ford mustang mach e red
Ford

Tesla has a spirited internet fan base, to put it mildly. And according to the Detroit Free Press, a Georgia-based Mustang Mach E owner received death threats from Tesla owners after praising his new ride online. The kicker? He also owns...a Tesla.

LEARN MORE

Enter to win this stunning electric Himalaya Defender
omaze defender
Omaze

Love the idea of a vintage Defender, but not so keen on the poor fuel economy? Well, Himalaya, one of the best custom Defender builders out there, built an electric one — and it's being given away in an Omaze sweepstakes. Every donation supports the African Community & Conservation Foundation.

Here's what the Lucid Air looks like in the wild

The Lucid Air should go into production very soon. But Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson took one on a test drive through Manhattan. Not the ideal setting to test the electric super sedan's capability.

Our early takeaways? The glass cockpit looks cool from the inside, but the touchscreen navigation does not appear as "intuitive" as Rawlinson says.

This company will convert old Vespas to electric scooters
retrospective scooter
Retrospective Scooters

Few things are chicer to tool around town in than a vintage Vespa. And now you can bring them into the modern era with an electric powertrain. This week, the New York Times profiled London-based company Retrospective Scooters who now offer electric motor conversion kits.

LEARN MORE

Get your Colorado weed plate to benefit a good cause
bong license plate
The Drive

Marijuana is legal in Colorado —and presumably, that means it's okay to reference the no longer illicit substance on vanity plates. Some of the more obvious weed-themed plates like "BONG" are being auctioned to benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The auction ends on, you guessed it, 4/20.

LEARN MORE

Dodge Charger drivers are the car world's Florida Man
dodge charger doing donuts
NBC 4 Washington

Some D.C. area nogoodniks brought traffic to a complete stop on the Capital Beltway Saturday evening so someone could do donuts. The "sports car" driver was hit with six different traffic citations and fined more than $1,800. And it's probably redundant to note the car he was driving was a 2020 Dodge Charger.

LEARN MORE

Genesis showed what billboards will look like in the future

Genesis is launching in China, and they marked this occasion with a light show involving 3,000 drones in Shanghai. It's cool now, but just wait 20 years for a swarm of nano drones to materialize and nudge you about that pair of socks you browsed five days ago while you're out walking your dog.

These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

