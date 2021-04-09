All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

Porsche puts the 911 GT3 through a brutal testing regime

Consistency and durability are an essential part of Porsche performance. Their goal is not just to deliver capability but to make it repeatable. How durable is the new Porsche 911 GT3? Very, it turns out.

Porsche drove the GT3 more than 3,100 miles straight at 186 mph on the Nardo Ring, a giant circle, only stopping for brief refuelings as needed. That's about the length of a 24 Hours of Le Mans race, or driving from San Francisco to Boston — going flat out the entire way.

The upshot? Now we know the 911 GT3 will handle whatever you put it through.

