All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
Tesla fans gave a Mustang Mach-E owner death threats, and Porsche's 911 GT3 takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin'.
It was an exciting time at the Gear Patrol motoring desk this week. The all-new Toyota GR 86 finally launched, as did the new Hummer EV SUV; meanwhile, Chevy announced they will take the pickup wars electric. We looked at the 2021 Q1 sales numbers to look at 10 cars selling really well and another 10 that aren't — and even touched on why the new Subaru Outback Wilderness may not be ideal for road trips.
But, as always, we didn't have time to get around to all the juicy news nuggets that make the rounds in a given week. Here's a quick roundup of noteworthy items we didn't get to write about yet.
Consistency and durability are an essential part of Porsche performance. Their goal is not just to deliver capability but to make it repeatable. How durable is the new Porsche 911 GT3? Very, it turns out.
Porsche drove the GT3 more than 3,100 miles straight at 186 mph on the Nardo Ring, a giant circle, only stopping for brief refuelings as needed. That's about the length of a 24 Hours of Le Mans race, or driving from San Francisco to Boston — going flat out the entire way.
The upshot? Now we know the 911 GT3 will handle whatever you put it through.
Toyota is going electric. And the automotive industry's unwritten rule in 2021 is that any new venture must involve a sub-brand, especially if it's related to EVs. Naturally, Toyota filed a trademark application in Europe for a "Beyond Zero" sub-brand with a BZ logo.
The application includes model names for BZ1-BZ5 as well as X variants, potentially delineating all-wheel-drive, for each one. Two Toyota EVs will debut this year and hit the market in 2022.
Alfa Romeo last debuted a new car in 2016. The next one, a compact crossover based on the Tonale concept, will be delayed until next year. The reason? Injecting more performance into the PHEV version, reports claim.
Enthusiasts have found the grille on the new BMW M3 and M4 controversial — to put it charitably. But if you're one of the exceedingly rare souls who digs it, we have some news for you. Autoblog found a Chinese company that will retrofit that grille on the E60 5 Series (of 2004–2010), allowing you to get the flagrantly off-putting look for less money.
Tesla has a spirited internet fan base, to put it mildly. And according to the Detroit Free Press, a Georgia-based Mustang Mach E owner received death threats from Tesla owners after praising his new ride online. The kicker? He also owns...a Tesla.
Love the idea of a vintage Defender, but not so keen on the poor fuel economy? Well, Himalaya, one of the best custom Defender builders out there, built an electric one — and it's being given away in an Omaze sweepstakes. Every donation supports the African Community & Conservation Foundation.
Few things are chicer to tool around town in than a vintage Vespa. And now you can bring them into the modern era with an electric powertrain. This week, the New York Times profiled London-based company Retrospective Scooters who now offer electric motor conversion kits.
Marijuana is legal in Colorado —and presumably, that means it's okay to reference the no longer illicit substance on vanity plates. Some of the more obvious weed-themed plates like "BONG" are being auctioned to benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The auction ends on, you guessed it, 4/20.
Some D.C. area nogoodniks brought traffic to a complete stop on the Capital Beltway Saturday evening so someone could do donuts. The "sports car" driver was hit with six different traffic citations and fined more than $1,800. And it's probably redundant to note the car he was driving was a 2020 Dodge Charger.
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.