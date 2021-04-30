All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
Elon Musk made billions, Rolls-Royce made a god-tier Phantom, and we learned the best color for resale value.
It was a prolific week here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. We reviewed the hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe (check out the GP podcast for a further breakdown), the Infiniti QX55 and the Volvo V60 Cross Country. We also looked at what you should know about the new Toyota Tundra, some cool new features for the Ford F-150, Toyota's new three-row SUV and a trail-ready minivan.
Alas, we're mortal. We couldn't quite around to everything. Here are some of the noteworthy items we missed, and a truly epic video involving a parking garage and a U Haul.
Elon Musk/Tesla news swamped the automotive media this week. The Technoking of Tesla is hosting Saturday Night Live in May. He also claimed the Model Y would be the world's best-selling vehicle by 2022...or 2023. And investors are tetchy because Tesla padded its profits with bitcoin speculation and selling pollution credits to other automakers. And there's the ongoing Tesla crash investigation in Texas.
But let none of those things distract you from Tesla's performance, which netted the great Elon stock option bonuses worth $11 billion.
We get it. You love the idea of a Ram TRX, but you need a bit more space for the kiddos and 702 horsepower is a bit pedestrian by your standards. Well, Hennessey has the
truck SUV for you with the Ram TRX-based, three-row Mammoth 1000 SUV.
The characteristically subtle Hennessey build delivers 1,012 horsepower and 969 lb-ft of torque from its 6.2-liter V8. It will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds — no word on estimated fuel economy. Hennessey plans to build 20 of them. And it can be yours for the low, low price of $375,000.
New car buyers prefer achromatic vehicles, with black, white, silver and gray being the most popular choices. But the best color for car resale value is a surprising one, yellow. An iSeeCars study showed yellow cars depreciated at only 54% of the average rate over three years. If you needed some justification to sell your significant other on a Nacho Clear Coat Jeep Gladiator, you're welcome.
Rolls-Royce and Hermès collaborated on the Phantom Oribe, a handcrafted bespoke build for Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. The car is finished in two-tone MZ Oribe Green and Cream paint for a look inspired by Japanese ceramics. He commissioned the build to be a "land jet" to match his actual private jet.
Volkswagen unveiled its performance-branded version of the ID.4 crossover, the ID.4 GTX. It appears to be a Europe-only thing for now. The GTX is all-wheel-drive, offers a little under 300 horsepower, and it doesn't appear to be much different from the all-wheel-drive ID.4 already coming to America.
If you like the look, you can upgrade an ID.4 Pro S with the Gradient Package and get red paint with a contrasting black roof for an extra $395.
Flying car startup NFT is now taking $5,000 pre-order deposits (fully refundable, thankfull) for its Aska flying car on track for 2026. The vehicle will have a 250-mile range, take off and land vertically, and have a 50-foot wingspan. The full price will be steep, starting at $789,000.
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.