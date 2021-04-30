Today's Top Stories
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

Elon Musk made billions, Rolls-Royce made a god-tier Phantom, and we learned the best color for resale value.

By Tyler Duffy
bng cars
Courtesy

It was a prolific week here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. We reviewed the hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe (check out the GP podcast for a further breakdown), the Infiniti QX55 and the Volvo V60 Cross Country. We also looked at what you should know about the new Toyota Tundra, some cool new features for the Ford F-150, Toyota's new three-row SUV and a trail-ready minivan.

Alas, we're mortal. We couldn't quite around to everything. Here are some of the noteworthy items we missed, and a truly epic video involving a parking garage and a U Haul.

Elon Musk made $11 billion this week, did some other stuff
elon musk
BRITTA PEDERSENGetty Images

Elon Musk/Tesla news swamped the automotive media this week. The Technoking of Tesla is hosting Saturday Night Live in May. He also claimed the Model Y would be the world's best-selling vehicle by 2022...or 2023. And investors are tetchy because Tesla padded its profits with bitcoin speculation and selling pollution credits to other automakers. And there's the ongoing Tesla crash investigation in Texas.

But let none of those things distract you from Tesla's performance, which netted the great Elon stock option bonuses worth $11 billion.

LEARN MORE

Meet the new Honda Civic

Honda unveiled the production version of the all-new 2022 Civic sedan. We'll be back with a full review after we drive it in a couple of weeks. Early takeaways? There's a more elevated design language, especially on the interior. And at least as of right now, in the base sedan form, there is no manual transmission option.

LEARN MORE

Hennessey made the Ram TRX into a 1,000 horsepower, 3-row SUV
hennessey performance mammoth suv
Hennessey Performance

We get it. You love the idea of a Ram TRX, but you need a bit more space for the kiddos and 702 horsepower is a bit pedestrian by your standards. Well, Hennessey has the truck SUV for you with the Ram TRX-based, three-row Mammoth 1000 SUV.

The characteristically subtle Hennessey build delivers 1,012 horsepower and 969 lb-ft of torque from its 6.2-liter V8. It will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds — no word on estimated fuel economy. Hennessey plans to build 20 of them. And it can be yours for the low, low price of $375,000.

LEARN MORE

The best color for car resale value is...yellow?
718 cayman gear patrol
Porsche

New car buyers prefer achromatic vehicles, with black, white, silver and gray being the most popular choices. But the best color for car resale value is a surprising one, yellow. An iSeeCars study showed yellow cars depreciated at only 54% of the average rate over three years. If you needed some justification to sell your significant other on a Nacho Clear Coat Jeep Gladiator, you're welcome.

LEARN MORE

The Most Important Pieces of Gear You Need for Car Camping
hero grill
Huckberry

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items make it even tastier.

LEARN MORE

This may be the most stunning Rolls-Royce we've ever seen
rolls royce phantom oribe
Oli Tennent

Rolls-Royce and Hermès collaborated on the Phantom Oribe, a handcrafted bespoke build for Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. The car is finished in two-tone MZ Oribe Green and Cream paint for a look inspired by Japanese ceramics. He commissioned the build to be a "land jet" to match his actual private jet.

LEARN MORE

Volkswagen unveiled a new sub-brand for its EV sub-brand
vw id 4 gtx
MAGROUND GmbH

Volkswagen unveiled its performance-branded version of the ID.4 crossover, the ID.4 GTX. It appears to be a Europe-only thing for now. The GTX is all-wheel-drive, offers a little under 300 horsepower, and it doesn't appear to be much different from the all-wheel-drive ID.4 already coming to America.

If you like the look, you can upgrade an ID.4 Pro S with the Gradient Package and get red paint with a contrasting black roof for an extra $395.

LEARN MORE

Here's a closer look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5

British YouTuber/journalist Jonny Smith drove the UK version of Hyundai's bold new Ioniq 5 electric car. We love the Ioniq 5's distinctive looks, spacious cabin and vehicle-to-load power capability. And we also feel better that we aren't the only ones who read Hyundai's new E-GMP electric vehicle platform as "E-Gimp."

You can now put a deposit down on your flying car
nft aska flying car
NFT

Flying car startup NFT is now taking $5,000 pre-order deposits (fully refundable, thankfull) for its Aska flying car on track for 2026. The vehicle will have a 250-mile range, take off and land vertically, and have a 50-foot wingspan. The full price will be steep, starting at $789,000.

LEARN MORE

A reminder: parking lot height restrictions are not suggestions

It's a timeless tale. People driving a U-Haul tried to park it in a garage, and drove right through the sign that informed them the vehicle was too tall. It goes about as poorly as you can imagine. Then you get to the end, and it somehow gets even worse.

These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 limited in smoked quartz tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

