Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

$400 $300 (25% OFF)
Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns.
$6,995 $5,946 (15% OFF)
There's not much to say that hasn't been said about the Eames lounge chair, this is an icon.
$699 $509 w/ code Gearpatrol (14% OFF)
The new 7002C2E from Z Grills packs plenty of cooking space (697 sq. inches) and packs the excellent heat retention Z Grills other pellet grills pack. It's already discounted $90 but with our exclusive code, you can save another $100.
$188 $122 (35% OFF)
After years of success with the flannel-lined version, Flint and Tinder made an all-season waxed jacket.
$178 $152 (14% OFF)
This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021.
$549 $479 (13% OFF)
This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now.
$20 $17 (15% OFF)
One of our favorite pieces of gear around, these pretty much always sell out when they go on sale, so buy now.
$169 $120 (29% OFF)
We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.
$68 $34 (50% OFF)
These moisture-wicking pants are so comfortable its like you're not even wearing pants at all.
$399 $329 (18% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$130 $75 (42% OFF)
These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price.
$415 $157 (62% OFF)
It turns out it is not that expensive to dress like a royal.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$20 $17 (15% OFF)
One of our favorite pieces of gear around, these pretty much always sell out when they go on sale, so buy now.
$95 $71 (25% OFF)
This high-quality pair of binoculars are easy to store and are made with sturdy, easy-to-grip rubber that will stand up to anything.
$120 $90 (25% OFF)
This insulated hoodie is perfect for brisk summer nights or for having on hand when the weather turns for the worst.
$60 $45 (25% OFF)
This tote is much more than your standard tote — it keeps some beers cold for the trip to the park or the mountains.
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
Looking to lounge in style at the campsite? Check out this camp chair with a footrest.
$165 $112 (32% OFF)
This outdoor-inspired travel briefcase is up for any adventure, from your next flight to a day in the mountains.
$145 $73 (50% OFF)
Looking for the pinnacle of performance in your boardshorts? Outerknown has done it with these.
$128 $50 (61% OFF)
This rain shell is the perfect layer for surprising summer showers.
$195 $137 (30% OFF)
When it comes to all-season comfort, there is no material better than merino wool.
$120 $90 (25% OFF)
The James Brand makes some of the best pocket knives you can buy, this one included.
$80 $64 (20% OFF)
Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack.
$349 $159 (54% OFF)
Packed with features, this jacket can do anything, from the city to the mountains.
$279 $94 (66% OFF)
Turns out summer might be the best time to pick up a new winter coat.
$25 $19 (24% OFF)
This lightweight camp chair is perfect for any adventure, whether you're backpacking or car camping.
$38 $25 (34% OFF)
Get a water bottle from a responsible brand that it's easy to get behind.
$35 $24 (31% OFF)
A solid pair of water shorts like these is your summer wardrobe's bread and butter.
FITNESS DEALS
$88 $62 (30% OFF)
A quarter-zip is the perfect mid-layer for workouts or just bouncing around town.
$399 $329 (18% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$160 $131 (18% OFF)
If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity.
$130 $75 (42% OFF)
These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price.
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$50 $35 (30% OFF)
Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.
$55 $42 (23% OFF)
While most running gear is a little bit vanilla, these shorts from Nike bring a touch of flair. This pair is made from a soft woven material, have a comfy brief lining and have an iPhone pocket.
STYLE DEALS
$58 $44 (24% off)
Casual cool.
$430 $160 (62% off)
All the class, half the price.
$3,295 $642 (80% off)
A Swiss-made automatic, highly reduced.
$30 $15 (50% off)
An homage to Cornell '77 — if you know, you know.
$88 $57 (35% off)
One of our favorite sweatshirts.
$70 $56 (20% off)
A classic, with or without socks.
$198 $127 (36% off)
Versatile and comfortable.
$675 $340 (49% off)
Don't sleep on this one.
$65 $43 (34% off)
Iconic kicks.
$178 $94 (47% off)
Not too dressy, not too casual.
$260 $100 (61% off)
Act fast.
TECH DEALS
$130 $99 (24% OFF)
This soundbar and Roku combination has everything to love about Roku and pairs it with an exceptional sound experience.
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
This case from Moment is ultra-thin to prevent lugging around a bulky phone and is MagSafe compatible.
$299 $249 (17% OFF)
As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50.
$230 $165 (28% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.
$549 $500 (9% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now.
$35 $20 (43% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Grow any small vegetable inside your home with a smart garden that automatically waters itself.
$23 $16 (30% OFF)
This simple alarm clock will help you keep your smartphone out of the bedroom, enabling you to get a better night's sleep.
$169 $120 (29% OFF)
We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.
$46 $37 (20% OFF)
Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this.
$230 $100 (57% OFF)
If you've got a small grassy patch that needs mowing, consider a compact, easy-to-use electric lawnmower.
$229 $129 (44% OFF)
As we inch closer to fire season in a huge chunk of the US, it is more important than ever to have an air purifier around.
$130 $111 (15% OFF)
Don't keep your favorite whiskey in the bottle, let it breathe in this awesome decanter that livens any bar cart.
$170 $95 (44% OFF)
From the makers of the internet's favorite pan, this knife set trio does everything you need in the kitchen.
$65 $46 (29% OFF)
If you're looking to spruce up the backyard, a set of Edison string lights will do the job.
$178 $150 (16% OFF)
This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021.
$90 $80 (11% OFF)
In the heat of the summer, it seems like every room needs a powerful fan like this one.