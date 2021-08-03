Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 28% off the Nike Air Tailwind 79, Big Patagonia Savings & More

By Gear Patrol
nike air tailwind
Courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker
Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker
SAVE NOW

$90 $65 (28% OFF)

After debuting at the Honolulu Marathon in the 70s, these are back as your new favorite sneaker for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WHITE SNEAKERS

Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
SAVE NOW

$129 $97 (25% OFF)

This hardy ripstop bag is perfect for weekend trips or outdoor adventures — it looks great, too. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

These athlete-inspired earbuds are one of our favorites for working out thanks to new features like SurroundSafe keep you protected and aware on the road or trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
SAVE NOW

$6,995 $5,946 (15% OFF)

There's not much to say that hasn't been said about the Eames lounge chair, this is an icon.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
SAVE NOW

$699 $509 w/ code Gearpatrol (14% OFF)

The new 7002C2E from Z Grills packs plenty of cooking space (697 sq. inches) and packs the excellent heat retention Z Grills other pellet grills pack. It's already discounted $90 but with our exclusive code, you can save another $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS

Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

After years of success with the flannel-lined version, Flint and Tinder made an all-season waxed jacket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $479 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$169 $120 (29% OFF)

We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN



HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$749.00
$522.27 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

$749 $522 (30% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather
$2,337.00
SHOP NOW

$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE SEMIANNUAL15)

This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money. 

READ MORE ABOUT INSIDE WEATHER

Nectar Mattress
Nectar Mattress
$799.00
SHOP NOW

$1,298 $899 (31% OFF)

This is the best foam mattress that we've tested. Plus you get $399 of free accessories when you buy a mattress. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$69 $55 (20% OFF W/ CODE SUMMER20)

Combining all the best properties from both cast iron and stainless steel, a carbon steel pan will elevate your cooking experience. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Click & Grow Smart Garden
Click & Grow Smart Garden
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Grow any small vegetable inside your home with a smart garden that automatically waters itself. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME GEAR

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW

$169 $120 (29% OFF)

We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$46 $37 (20% OFF)

Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

From Our Place Knife Trio
From Our Place Knife Trio
fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$170 $95 (44% OFF)

From the makers of the internet's favorite pan, this knife set trio does everything you need in the kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$178 $150 (16% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$129 $97 (25% OFF)

This hardy ripstop bag is perfect for weekend trips or outdoor adventures — it looks great, too. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

Never worry about the water you're drinking on your adventures thanks to Larq's internal UV light that kills 99.9% of germs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$150 $75 (50% OFF)

This fully waterproof and drip-proof cooler can hold up to 24 cans, making it the perfect addition to your summer and fall adventures. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX Mid Hiking Shoe
Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX Mid Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$185 $148 (20% OFF)

These hiking shoes from outdoor leader Arc'teryx feature a hard-wearing Vibram sole and Gore-Tex for waterproofing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Patagonia Lightweight Fjord Flannel
Patagonia Lightweight Fjord Flannel
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$79 $47 (41% OFF)

This flannel mid-layer from Patagonia is perfect for the change from summer to fall. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OVERSHIRTS

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$20 $17 (15% OFF)

One of our favorite pieces of gear around, these pretty much always sell out when they go on sale, so buy now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

The North Face AT Insulated Pullover
The North Face AT Insulated Pullover
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

This insulated hoodie is perfect for brisk summer nights or for having on hand when the weather turns for the worst. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

ALPS Mountaineering Kickback Chair
ALPS Mountaineering Kickback Chair
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$60 $48 (20% OFF)

Looking to lounge in style at the campsite? Check out this camp chair with a footrest. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP CHAIRS

Mystery Ranch 3-Way 22L Expandable Briefcase
Mystery Ranch 3-Way 22L Expandable Briefcase
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$165 $112 (32% OFF)

This outdoor-inspired travel briefcase is up for any adventure, from your next flight to a day in the mountains. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL BACKPACKS

Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal Zero avantlink.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF)

Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF THE SUMMER

Topo Designs Mountain Jacket
Topo Designs Mountain Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$349 $159 (54% OFF)

Packed with features, this jacket can do anything, from the city to the mountains. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

The North Face Sierra Down Anorak
The North Face Sierra Down Anorak
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$279 $94 (66% OFF)

Turns out summer might be the best time to pick up a new winter coat. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Stoic Lightweight Trail Chair
Stoic Lightweight Trail Chair
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$25 $19 (24% OFF)

This lightweight camp chair is perfect for any adventure, whether you're backpacking or car camping.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Stoic River Hike Shorts
Stoic River Hike Shorts
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$35 $24 (31% OFF)

A solid pair of water shorts like these is your summer wardrobe's bread and butter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

FITNESS DEALS

Rhone Courtside 1/4 Zip
Rhone Courtside 1/4 Zip
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF)

A quarter-zip is the perfect mid-layer for workouts or just bouncing around town. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF SUMMER

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $131 (18% OFF)

If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $75 (42% OFF)

These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price. 

THESE ARE THE BEST GYM SHOES YOU CAN BUY

Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
REI
SAVE NOW

$50 $35 (30% OFF)

Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Nike Flex Stride Wild Run
Nike Flex Stride Wild Run
Nike
SAVE NOW

$55 $42 (23% OFF)

While most running gear is a little bit vanilla, these shorts from Nike bring a touch of flair. This pair is made from a soft woven material, have a comfy brief lining and have an iPhone pocket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHORTS

STYLE DEALS


Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$99.90 $161.00 (38% off)
Classic sunglasses, slashed price.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT RAY-BAN

Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker
Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$90 $64.90 (28% off)
A vintage sneaker with modern sensibilities. 
CLASSIC SNEAKERS

Hedley and Bennett The Wake Up & Fight Mask 3 Pack
Hedley and Bennett The Wake Up & Fight Mask 3 Pack
SHOP NOW

$60 $36 (40% off)
A smart accessory at an even smarter price.
MORE MASKS

Wellen Hemp Polo
Wellen Hemp Polo
SHOP NOW

$58 $44 (24% off)
Casual cool.
MORE POLO SHIRTS

Tom Ford Beau Sunglasses
Tom Ford Beau Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$430 $160 (62% off)
All the class, half the price.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Gevril Yorkville Watch
Gevril Yorkville Watch
SHOP NOW

$3,295 $642 (80% off)
A Swiss-made automatic, highly reduced.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Levi's Grateful Dead Tee
Levi's Grateful Dead Tee
SHOP NOW

$30 $15 (50% off)
An homage to Cornell '77 — if you know, you know.
MORE GRATEFUL DEAD

Shinola Vinton Smokey Robinson Watch
Shinola Vinton Smokey Robinson Watch
SHOP NOW

$950 $430 (54% off)
38mm of goodness — don't wait.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Teva Hurricane XLT2
Teva Hurricane XLT2
SHOP NOW

$70 $56 (20% off)
A classic, with or without socks.
MORE SANDALS

Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown
$53.00
SAVE NOW

$88 $53 (40% off)
One of the best sweatshirts, reduced.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Shinola Omaha Watch
Shinola Omaha Watch
$319.97
SHOP NOW

$650 $320 (50% off)
This is practically a steal.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Astorflex Bitflex
Astorflex Bitflex
$126.98
SHOP NOW

$198 $127 (36% off)
Versatile and comfortable.
MORE CHELSEA BOOTS

TECH DEALS

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

These athlete-inspired earbuds are one of our favorites for working out thanks to new features like SurroundSafe keep you protected and aware on the road or trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR
Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR
Roku amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $99 (24% OFF)

This soundbar and Roku combination has everything to love about Roku and pairs it with an exceptional sound experience. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW GADGETS

Moment iPhone 12 Thin Case - MagSafe Compatible
Moment iPhone 12 Thin Case - MagSafe Compatible
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $48 (20% OFF)

This case from Moment is ultra-thin to prevent lugging around a bulky phone and is MagSafe compatible. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$299 $249 (17% OFF)

As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50. 

READ WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE NEXT BOSE

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $165 (28% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $500 (9% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $20 (43% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

