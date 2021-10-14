Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$85 $60 (29% OFF)
New Balance took the iconic 574 silhouette and upgraded it with a rugged sole and durable suede upper that feels at home in the fall and winter.
$500 $348 (30% OFF)
Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean during allergy season is a must.
$230 $200 (13% OFF)
Keeping your home under lock and key is immensely important, so why not add a layer of protection? This Wi-Fi-enabled lock from August is our pick for the best smart lock you can buy for your home.
$170 $119 (30% OFF)
These retro-inspired shades have been upgraded for modern times with polarized Carl Zeiss lenses and Zyl acetate frames made from renewable wood pulp and cotton fibers.
$78 $54 (31% OFF)
Made for active comfort, the Fundamental tee is ideal for getting out and about as the temperatures start to drop, whether you're heading out for an evening jog or are headed to the park for a tennis match.
$279 $199 (29% OFF)
This is the lowest price we've seen on Bose's flagship wireless earbuds, which have excellent hi-fi sound, battery life of 6 hours and can be charged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad.
$495 $421 (15% OFF W/ CODE STYLE)
These legendary boots from R.M. Williams are made to withstand the harsh working conditions of the Australian Outback and now make for the perfect Chelsea boot-Cowboy boot hybrid.
$90 $40 (56% OFF)
This lightweight twill shirt from J.Crew looks darn good and has an awesome texture that you won't find on every shirt. Toss it over a tee and get your fall layers right.
$199 $149 (25% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$600 $550 (20% OFF)
The Vitamix A3500 is one of the brand's best-sellers and accomplishes everything you'd expect out of a Vitamix.
$549 $449 (18% OFF)
With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $440 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$599 $399 (34% off)
What looks better: your meal or this dining table?
$229 $195 (15% off)
A coffee table with some added storage.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
So you want to talk About A Chair.
$
375 $319 (15% off)
You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.
$
2,562 $1,300 (49% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
195 $156 (20% off)
Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure."
$
400 $130 (68% off)
Sleep tight in a great deal.
$
895 $806 (10% off)
A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.
$
119 $107 (10% off)
If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?
OUTDOOR DEALS
$13 $8 (39% OFF)
This pocket knife may be tiny, but it is the ideal EDC option for opening packages, letters or just about anything else you'll need a knife for on a day-to-day basis.
$210 $157 (25% OFF)
Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect.
$26 $13 (50% OFF)
Ideal for car camping or backpacking, this lightweight cooking set is made by industry giants Stanley and was designed with durability and versatility in mind.
$89 $62 (30% OFF)
Ideal for fall and winter workouts and outdoor adventures, this fleece is made with stretch fabric to move with you and has a zip pocket on the side to hold valuables or snacks for the trail.
$55 $25 (55% OFF)
This multi-tool has nine different tools, including pliers, scissors and more. The best thing about this is that its TSA-compliant, meaning you can take it with you wherever you go.
$119 $71 (40% OFF)
Designed to keep wet gear away from your dry gear, but still ideal for everyday adventures, the Planing Divider Backpack from Patagonia is the bag you need if you spend your mornings on the water.
$135 $95 (30% OFF)
These retro-inspired boots call back to the early days of The North Face, combining heritage looks with modern comfort to be a boot you will look good in all winter long.
$150 $50 (66% OFF)
At a quick glance, this may appear to be your typical fleece jacket. It is actually 70% wool, one of the best thermoregulating materials you can buy. It combines the ruggedness and warmth of wool with good looks to be your go-to jacket for fall and winter.
$99 $74 (25% OFF)
Made with double-coated 1000D Cordura nylon and a laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch computer, this versatile bag is durable, spacious and ready for any adventure you can throw at it.
$110 $55 (50% OFF)
This is a rare deal on the perfect Carhartt jacket for fall and winter. It is made from durable duck cotton and lined with quilted flannel for warmth — everything you need for the most adventurous days in the outdoors.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
If you've been looking for the perfect winter slippers, for adventures to the cabin or brisk mornings emerging from your tent, these are the ones.
$170 $119 (30% OFF)
Designed for the toughest of alpine trips, this backpack from Mammut is made with all of the bells and whistles you need: ripstop fabric, loops and carry options for your snow gear and a rolltop.
$299 $164 (45% OFF)
The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.
$45 $34 (25% OFF)
Perfect for early morning and late evening running or for keeping handy for weekend camping trips, this lightweight, minimal headlamp from Petzl is the versatile piece you need for any adventure.
$168 $101 (40% OFF W/ CODE GRAPHENE)
Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.
$179 $72 (60% OFF)
This is probably one of the best deals you'll find on an insulated puffer for fall and winter. Not only is it warm, but it has DWR to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle on you.
FITNESS DEALS
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$52 $29 (44% off)
We all take pictures of sunsets.
$78 $43 (44% off)
For chilly mornings ahead.
$135 $101 (25% off)
Superior comfort at home or on the go.
$88 $57 (35% off)
Hoodie season is here.
$180 $126 (30% off)
Like Clarks but made in Italy.
$170 $119 (30% off)
Protect your eyes in the fall and winter, too.
$80 $50 (37% off)
Super soft, mega steal.
$148 $104 (30% off)
On sale for just 24 hours. Use code 'BLANKETS30' at checkout.
$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
$138 $60 (57% off)
A steal for this everyday watch.
$90 $49 (45% off)
Modern riffs on classics.
$70 $46 (35% off)
A layer for cooler nights.
WATCH DEALS
$89 $39 (56% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $212.40 (28% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$189 $132 (30% off)
The classic "Coke" colors.
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$35 $24.50 (30% off)
How cool is this!
$525 $378 (28% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$115 $80.50 (30% off)
Simple, affordable fashion.
$130 $83 (36% off)
Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$499 $434 (13% off)
40mm w/ GPS and cellular.
$138 $45 (67% off)
Hella savings on a stylish watch.
$138 $60 (56% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$595 $476 (20% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $415 (7% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
• Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) on Amazon — Save $50
• Apple Magnetic Charging Cable on Amazon — Save $5
• Apple Watch Sport Loop Band (40mm) on Amazon — Save $6
• Belkin Travel Stand Charger on Amazon — SAVE $2
• Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable on Amazon — SAVE $5
• Sport Loop band (40mm) on Amazon — SAVE $6
• Belkin iPhone Charging Dock + Apple Watch Charging Stand on Amazon — SAVE $19