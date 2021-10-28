Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Apple Pencils Are 20% off, Save on Riley Sheets & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
apple pencil
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
$99.99
$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Sometimes the best Apple-compatible accessories are those made by the brand themselves, which is the case with the easy-to-use, highly-responsive Apple Pencil 2nd Gen stylus.

Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Nordstrom
$125 $95 (24% OFF)

Combining a lightweight sneaker-like outsole, cushy insole, and tough leather upper, this hand-sewn comfy-meets-classic boot is a solid addition to any wardrobe.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Watch
Hamilton Jazzmaster Watch
$675 $399 (62% OFF)

Complete with a smart-looking minimalist dial, reliable automatic movement, stainless steel case, and handsome leather strap, this dress watch was a steal before it got deeply discounted.

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$175 $132 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS25)

Boasting a sporty v-stitched collar and subtle raglan sleeves, this 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater looks cool and casual but feels soft to the point of luxuriousness.

Percale Sheet Set
Percale Sheet Set
$99 $80 (20% OFF W/ CODE BEST20)

These 100% cotton percale-woven sheets are so cozy, cool and comfortable that you might never want to get out of bed again. In fact, they topped our list of the best bed sheets you can buy.

G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
$220 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

A reimagining of the brand's first-ever release, this modernized, feature-rich, all-metal G-Shock is a stylish, if somewhat subdued means of adding some ruggedness to your daily wardrobe.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
$180 $130 (27% OFF) 

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. And they don't go on sale very often.

Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Watch
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Watch
$335 $252 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
$129 $97 (25% OFF)

This convenient folding charger is one of Apple's best. It can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch, plus it is compatible with AirPods with a wireless charging case and other Qi-certified devices. 

J.Crew Camp Pant
J.Crew Camp Pant
$98 $44 (55% OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE)

Durable and versatile, these slub cotton camp pants from J.Crew are based on the look of 1940s military fatigues. They go with anything and can easily be dressed up or down. 

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $128 (20% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
raymourflanigan.com
$550 $440 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
crateandbarrel.com
$599 $399 (34% off)

What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

Mason Coffee Table
Mason Coffee Table
urbanoutfitters.com
$229 $195 (15% off)

A coffee table with some added storage.

Blu Dot Stash Desk
Blu Dot Stash Desk
bludot.com
$499 $399 (20% off)

Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.

MORE DESKS

Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
us.hay.com
$499 $399 (20% off)

So you want to talk About A Chair.

Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
allswellhome.com
$375.00
$375 $319 (15% off)

You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
$2,562 $1,300 (49% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
gravityblankets.com
$156.00
$195 $156 (20% off)

Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure." 

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
amazon.com
$400 $130 (68% off)

Sleep tight in a great deal. 

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
amazon.com
$895 $806 (10% off)

A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.

Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
schoolhouse.com
$119.00
$119 $107 (10% off)

If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?

West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
westelm.com
$140.00
SAVE NOW

$315 $252 (20% off)

Your bare floors could use a rug.

OUTDOOR DEALS

Coleman 2-Burner Fyre Champion Propane Stove
Coleman 2-Burner Fyre Champion Propane Stove
Backcountry
$150 $120 (20% OFF)

The Coleman camp stove has been a staple of car camping adventures for decades. This elevated version will take your campsite kitchen up a notch.

Kelty Outskirt 50L Internal Frame Pack
Kelty Outskirt 50L Internal Frame Pack
Dick's Sporting Goods
$110 $90 (18% OFF)

This top-loading bag is compatible with hydration reservoirs, features an internal frame and has shoulder straps and a back panel optimized for comfort and breathability.

Mammut Whitehorn Insulated Jacket
Mammut Whitehorn Insulated Jacket
REI
$239 $167 (30% OFF)

This jacket from Mammut features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish to stave off showers and hybrid insulation that utilizes synthetic and real down.

SOG Pent Arc Knife
SOG Pent Arc Knife
$133 $66 (50% OFF)

With its VG-10 blade, textured GRN handle scales, and formidable Arc lock, this lightweight folder is as sturdy and reliable as pocket knives get. It even has a lifetime warranty to back it up.

Columbia Big Ridge Boots
Columbia Big Ridge Boots
$110 $69 (37% OFF)

Equipped with weatherproof leather uppers and a Vibram outsole, these sturdy hikers will get you where you need to go safely and reliably every time.

Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Amazon
$60 $39 (35% OFF)

A knife can be good for a multitude of things, so we'd advise keeping one on hand when headed outdoors. This one from Kershaw is lightweight and strong yet slim and ergonomic for easy carrying.

Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes
Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes
REI
$110 $80 (27% OFF)

Ideal for quick weekend hikes and walks on light trails in the park, these Adidas Terrex hikers are made with lightweight mesh uppers and rugged, high-traction outsoles. 

Pendleton Adventure Sock
Pendleton Adventure Sock
$22 $17 (23% OFF)

These heavily cushioned wool socks made by Pendleton not only boast the brand's signature good looks but are sturdy enough to stand up to all of your winter adventures in town and on the mountain.

Stoic Fleece Hoodie
Stoic Fleece Hoodie
Backcountry
$80 $60 (25% OFF)

Ideal for cool evenings around the fire or heading out about the town, this fleece hoodie has a built-in gaiter for neck warmth and cinches at the hood and waist to keep warmth in. 

Camelbak Mule LR 15-liter Backpack
Camelbak Mule LR 15-liter Backpack
Backcountry
$150 $112 (25% OFF)

This hydration pack from Camelbak was made with mountain bikers in mind. It features a low center of gravity for stability, comes with a bike tool roll and has numerous pockets for spares and snacks. 

Merrell Altalight Hiking Shoes
Merrell Altalight Hiking Shoes
REI
$120 $90 (25% OFF)

These lightweight hikers from Merrell are great for easy hikes in the park or wearing around town when the weather starts to turn. 

Crankbrothers Multi Tool 19 Gold
Crankbrothers Multi Tool 19 Gold
$33 $21 (36% OFF)

With 19 tools, this multitool from Crankbrothers is the ideal companion for off-the-grid backcountry mountain bike adventures, bikepacking, bike camping and gravel riding. 

Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia
$60 $40 (33% OFF)

If you need a straightforward, simple rain shell that is lightweight and easy to store, this is an ideal pick at just $40. 

Houdini Airy Jacket
Houdini Airy Jacket
$190 $152 (20% OFF)

This breathable, quick-drying windbreaker will stand up to the harshest of winds and is the ideal layer for high-intensity activities that require an extra bit of protection from the elements. 

Salomon Outback 500 GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon Outback 500 GTX Hiking Boots
SAVE NOW

Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

The North Face Wayroute Full-Zip Fleece
SAVE NOW

Ideal for fall and winter workouts and outdoor adventures, this fleece is made with stretch fabric to move with you and has a zip pocket on the side to hold valuables or snacks for the trail. 

FITNESS DEALS

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

STYLE DEALS

Wythe New York Cotton Sweatshirt
Wythe New York Cotton Sweatshirt
$128 $77 (40% off)
Brighten up your layers.
Shinola Runwell Chronograph
Shinola Runwell Chronograph
$399.97
$800 $400 (50% off)
This will be gone soon.
Tom Ford Sunglasses
Tom Ford Sunglasses
$435 $160 (63% off)
Huge savings on an it brand.
La Paz Towel Sweatshirt
La Paz Towel Sweatshirt
$140 $91 (35% off)
Beach comfort for cooler days.
Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
$725 $365 (51% off)
Don't sleep on this deal.

Guanábana Belt
Guanábana Belt
$75 $59 (21% off)
Your belt doesn't need to be leather.
Knickerbocker Standard Hoodie
Knickerbocker Standard Hoodie
$149 $97 (35% off)
Big upgrade, big discount.
Wellen Easy Lounge Pant
Wellen Easy Lounge Pant
$88 $48 (45% off)
The sweatpant-chino hybrid you need.
Malibu Colony
Malibu Colony
$95.98
$175 $96 (45% off)
Coastal vibes, with or without socks.
Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket in Wool Beach Cloth
Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket in Wool Beach Cloth
$228 $198 (14% off)
The warmest trucker jacket around.
Shinola Guardian Watch
Shinola Guardian Watch
$675 $330 (51% off)
Act fast before it's gone.
J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
$70 $24 (76% off)
Use the code SHOPNOW for this incredible deal.
APPLE DEALS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
$469.98
$549 $469 ($79 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
$249 $199 ($50 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.  

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 6 is last year's flagship Apple Watch, but it's very similar to the Series 7 (save for its larger display). 

Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$159 $120 ($39 off)

These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. (An extra $30 gets you a wireless charging case.)

WATCH DEALS

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
$89 $39 (56% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
$295 $212.40 (28% off)

Use promo code "FALL"

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch Limited Edition
$189 $132 (30% off)

The classic "Coke" colors.

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
$35 $21.00 (40% off)

How cool is this!

Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko
$525 $393.75 (25% off)

Use promo code "FALL" 

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio
$130 $83 (36% off)

Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
$138 $60 (56% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova
$595 $476 (20% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
$446 $364 (18% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
Timex
$143.20
$179 $143 (20% off)

One of the coolest quartz watches on the market.

Men's Sutton Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Men's Sutton Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Bulova
$212.40
$292 $212 (22% off)

A simple and handsome dress watch.

The Guardian Leather Strap Watch
The Guardian Leather Strap Watch
$329.97
$675  $329 (50% off)

A squarish watch that's not a Tank.

SSB395 140th Anniversary Limited Edition Chronograph
SSB395 140th Anniversary Limited Edition Chronograph
Seiko macys.com
$221.25
$295  $221.25 (25% off)

A Seiko chrono for under $300 — what's not to love? 

