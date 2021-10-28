Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
Enjoy the holidays with your loved ones near and far with Facebook's all-new Portal+ and Portal Go. Get $100 off any two devices and have hands-free and hassle-free video calls all year long.
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
Sometimes the best Apple-compatible accessories are those made by the brand themselves, which is the case with the easy-to-use, highly-responsive Apple Pencil 2nd Gen stylus.
$125 $95 (24% OFF)
Combining a lightweight sneaker-like outsole, cushy insole, and tough leather upper, this hand-sewn comfy-meets-classic boot is a solid addition to any wardrobe.
$675 $399 (62% OFF)
Complete with a smart-looking minimalist dial, reliable automatic movement, stainless steel case, and handsome leather strap, this dress watch was a steal before it got deeply discounted.
$175 $132 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS25)
Boasting a sporty v-stitched collar and subtle raglan sleeves, this 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater looks cool and casual but feels soft to the point of luxuriousness.
$99 $80 (20% OFF W/ CODE BEST20)
These 100% cotton percale-woven sheets are so cozy, cool and comfortable that you might never want to get out of bed again. In fact, they topped our list of the best bed sheets you can buy.
$220 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
A reimagining of the brand's first-ever release, this modernized, feature-rich, all-metal G-Shock is a stylish, if somewhat subdued means of adding some ruggedness to your daily wardrobe.
$180 $130 (27% OFF)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. And they don't go on sale very often.
$335 $252 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.
$129 $97 (25% OFF)
This convenient folding charger is one of Apple's best. It can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch, plus it is compatible with AirPods with a wireless charging case and other Qi-certified devices.
$98 $44 (55% OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE)
Durable and versatile, these slub cotton camp pants from J.Crew are based on the look of 1940s military fatigues. They go with anything and can easily be dressed up or down.
$160 $128 (20% OFF)
These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $440 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$599 $399 (34% off)
What looks better: your meal or this dining table?
$229 $195 (15% off)
A coffee table with some added storage.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
So you want to talk About A Chair.
$
375 $319 (15% off)
You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.
$
2,562 $1,300 (49% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
195 $156 (20% off)
Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure."
$
400 $130 (68% off)
Sleep tight in a great deal.
$
895 $806 (10% off)
A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.
$
119 $107 (10% off)
If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?
OUTDOOR DEALS
$150 $120 (20% OFF)
The Coleman camp stove has been a staple of car camping adventures for decades. This elevated version will take your campsite kitchen up a notch.
$110 $90 (18% OFF)
This top-loading bag is compatible with hydration reservoirs, features an internal frame and has shoulder straps and a back panel optimized for comfort and breathability.
$239 $167 (30% OFF)
This jacket from Mammut features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish to stave off showers and hybrid insulation that utilizes synthetic and real down.
$133 $66 (50% OFF)
With its VG-10 blade, textured GRN handle scales, and formidable Arc lock, this lightweight folder is as sturdy and reliable as pocket knives get. It even has a lifetime warranty to back it up.
Equipped with weatherproof leather uppers and a Vibram outsole, these sturdy hikers will get you where you need to go safely and reliably every time.
$60 $39 (35% OFF)
A knife can be good for a multitude of things, so we'd advise keeping one on hand when headed outdoors. This one from Kershaw is lightweight and strong yet slim and ergonomic for easy carrying.
$110 $80 (27% OFF)
Ideal for quick weekend hikes and walks on light trails in the park, these Adidas Terrex hikers are made with lightweight mesh uppers and rugged, high-traction outsoles.
$22 $17 (23% OFF)
These heavily cushioned wool socks made by Pendleton not only boast the brand's signature good looks but are sturdy enough to stand up to all of your winter adventures in town and on the mountain.
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
Ideal for cool evenings around the fire or heading out about the town, this fleece hoodie has a built-in gaiter for neck warmth and cinches at the hood and waist to keep warmth in.
$150 $112 (25% OFF)
This hydration pack from Camelbak was made with mountain bikers in mind. It features a low center of gravity for stability, comes with a bike tool roll and has numerous pockets for spares and snacks.
$120 $90 (25% OFF)
These lightweight hikers from Merrell are great for easy hikes in the park or wearing around town when the weather starts to turn.
$33 $21 (36% OFF)
With 19 tools, this multitool from Crankbrothers is the ideal companion for off-the-grid backcountry mountain bike adventures, bikepacking, bike camping and gravel riding.
$60 $40 (33% OFF)
If you need a straightforward, simple rain shell that is lightweight and easy to store, this is an ideal pick at just $40.
$190 $152 (20% OFF)
This breathable, quick-drying windbreaker will stand up to the harshest of winds and is the ideal layer for high-intensity activities that require an extra bit of protection from the elements.
$210 $157 (25% OFF)
Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect.
$89 $62 (30% OFF)
Ideal for fall and winter workouts and outdoor adventures, this fleece is made with stretch fabric to move with you and has a zip pocket on the side to hold valuables or snacks for the trail.
FITNESS DEALS
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$128 $77 (40% off)
Brighten up your layers.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS
$800 $400 (50% off)
This will be gone soon.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000
$435 $160 (63% off)
Huge savings on an it brand.
MORE SUNGLASSES
$140 $91 (35% off)
Beach comfort for cooler days.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS
$725 $365 (51% off)
Don't sleep on this deal.
$75 $59 (21% off)
Your belt doesn't need to be leather.
MORE BELTS
$149 $97 (35% off)
Big upgrade, big discount.
MORE HOODIES
$88 $48 (45% off)
The sweatpant-chino hybrid you need.
MORE SWEATPANTS
$175 $96 (45% off)
Coastal vibes, with or without socks.
MORE SANDALS
$228 $198 (14% off)
The warmest trucker jacket around.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS
$675 $330 (51% off)
Act fast before it's gone.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000
$70 $24 (76% off)
Use the code SHOPNOW for this incredible deal.
MORE SUNGLASSES
APPLE DEALS
$549 $469 ($79 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $199 ($50 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 6 is last year's flagship Apple Watch, but it's very similar to the Series 7 (save for its larger display).
$159 $120 ($39 off)
These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. (An extra $30 gets you a wireless charging case.)
WATCH DEALS
$89 $39 (56% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $212.40 (28% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$189 $132 (30% off)
The classic "Coke" colors.
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$35 $21.00 (40% off)
How cool is this!
$525 $393.75 (25% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$130 $83 (36% off)
Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$138 $60 (56% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$595 $476 (20% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $364 (18% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
$179 $143 (20% off)
One of the coolest quartz watches on the market.
$292 $212 (22% off)
A simple and handsome dress watch.
$675 $329 (50% off)
A squarish watch that's not a Tank.
$295 $221.25 (25% off)
A Seiko chrono for under $300 — what's not to love?