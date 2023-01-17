Today's Top Stories
The Best New Outdoor Apparel, Hard Goods and Accessories of 2023 (So Far)

From ultra-durable outdoor staples to new and innovative items, these releases are the crème de la crème of the outdoors.

By Hayley Helms
collage of a woman wearing a red winter jacket, brown boots, and an orange kayak
Courtesy

For more outdoor gear releases and all of the best new products Gear Patrol covers, check out our collection of the best new gear of 2022.

The outdoors — and by association, the outdoor industry — is vast. Whether it's snowboarding apparel, hiking shoes, surf booties or sunhats, every season and every outdoor discipline are chock-full of new and exciting apparel, hard goods and accessories releases.

If you're a multi-hyphenate outdoor enthusiast with too many interests and not enough time, this collection of the newest and most exciting releases of the year is for you. In it, we'll keep tabs on the most innovative, newest outdoor items that can take your next adventure from dream to reality. Watch this space...

January

Ibex Woolies 1 Crew
Ibex Woolies 1 Crew
$105.00
SHOP NOW

The Woolies 1 baselayer just got a limited-edition revamp in both adult and kids sizes (4-14). Made with lightweight, breathable and insulating 100-percent merino rib knit the new Woolies 1 is available in Ibex’s iconic stripe pattern.

Proof Moonweight Hooded Puffer Jacket
Proof Moonweight Hooded Puffer Jacket
$198.00
SHOP NOW

Huckberry's in-house apparel line just introduced the Moonweight Collection: made from lightweight, durable nylon, recycled poly and infused with graphene, the collection is light, strong and lean.

Altra Lone Peak 7
Altra Lone Peak 7
$150.00
SHOP NOW

The new and improved Lone Peak trail runner features an upgraded, more durable MaxTrac compound that does better in wet conditions than previous versions, as well as an updated outsole design.

Oru Kayak Inlet | Orange Edition
Oru Kayak Inlet | Orange Edition
$999.00
$819.00 (18% off)
SHOP NOW

Oru Kayak dropped its first colored kayaks last year, and after the success of the Black, Green and Blue Editions, the brand is releasing its newest eye-catching color: Orange.

Pearl Izumi Horizons Pro Mesh Jersey
Pearl Izumi Horizons Pro Mesh Jersey
$150.00
SHOP NOW

Designed to celebrate the new year in color, Pearl Izumi's Horizons Collection is full of bright hues meant to elicit inspiration. The limited-edition capsule collection features men's and women's jerseys, bibs and a cycling cap.

Forloh Expedition Parka
Forloh Expedition Parka
$1,195.00
SHOP NOW

Forloh prides itself on crafting 100% Made in the U.S. technical outdoor gear, and its latest release continues its commitment. The Expedition Parka is 3-layer, fully seam-sealed and waterproof garment featuring the first-ever 800+ fill USA down.

Huckberry x Blundstone #1320 Chelsea Boot
Huckberry x Blundstone #1320 Chelsea Boot
Blundstone
$225.00
SHOP NOW

Huckberry and Blundstone's collaboration boots feature an exclusive colorway, a nature-inspired brown, that you won't find anywhere else. There are limited sizes still available, but expect this boot to sell out, fast.

Veilance Conduit Down Jacket
Veilance Conduit Down Jacket
$700.00
SHOP NOW

Made with 850 fill-power European goose down and constructed with a modern, oversized silhouette, this number is sure to get second looks on the trail or out on the town.

