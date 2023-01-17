The outdoors — and by association, the outdoor industry — is vast. Whether it's snowboarding apparel, hiking shoes, surf booties or sunhats, every season and every outdoor discipline are chock-full of new and exciting apparel, hard goods and accessories releases.
If you're a multi-hyphenate outdoor enthusiast with too many interests and not enough time, this collection of the newest and most exciting releases of the year is for you. In it, we'll keep tabs on the most innovative, newest outdoor items that can take your next adventure from dream to reality. Watch this space...
The Woolies 1 baselayer just got a limited-edition revamp in both adult and kids sizes (4-14). Made with lightweight, breathable and insulating 100-percent merino rib knit the new Woolies 1 is available in Ibex’s iconic stripe pattern.
Designed to celebrate the new year in color, Pearl Izumi's Horizons Collection is full of bright hues meant to elicit inspiration. The limited-edition capsule collection features men's and women's jerseys, bibs and a cycling cap.
Forloh prides itself on crafting 100% Made in the U.S. technical outdoor gear, and its latest release continues its commitment. The Expedition Parka is 3-layer, fully seam-sealed and waterproof garment featuring the first-ever 800+ fill USA down.
Huckberry and Blundstone's collaboration boots feature an exclusive colorway, a nature-inspired brown, that you won't find anywhere else. There are limited sizes still available, but expect this boot to sell out, fast.