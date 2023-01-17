For more outdoor gear releases and all of the best new products Gear Patrol covers, check out our collection of the best new gear of 2022.

The outdoors — and by association, the outdoor industry — is vast. Whether it's snowboarding apparel, hiking shoes, surf booties or sunhats, every season and every outdoor discipline are chock-full of new and exciting apparel, hard goods and accessories releases.

If you're a multi-hyphenate outdoor enthusiast with too many interests and not enough time, this collection of the newest and most exciting releases of the year is for you. In it, we'll keep tabs on the most innovative, newest outdoor items that can take your next adventure from dream to reality. Watch this space...

January