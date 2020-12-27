All the Best Clothing Released This Year

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2020. For more stories like this, click here .

This year saw numerous clothing trends drastically shift the style space. The COVID-19 pandemic placed a greater emphasis on comfort as many people were forced to spend more time at home — sweatpants, hoodies and fleece jackets became even more essential. Protest t-shirts, DIY-projects and function-forward clothing were also directly linked to the year's events. While there were many new pieces of clothing created, these are the best releases of the year.

Brain Dead x Blood Orange "We Are One" Tee

L.A.-based streetwear brand Brain Dead put out one of the most significant graphic tees of the year in collaboration with artist Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange) to raise funds for the Movement for Black Lives and the LGBTQ Freedom Fund. Brain Dead’s founder, Kyle Ng, is familiar with his limited-release wears selling out, but this release was far from limited. This social justice tee was released on a pre-order model, freeing it from the limitations of physical backstock and allowing it to generate even more money. This tee raised over a million dollars for Movement For Black Lives and the LGBTQ Freedom Fund.

Drop Ibara Slim Jeans

Drop had denim custom-woven for them using three different yarn sizes, creating a fabric with tons of character that feels heavier than it actually is. From there, the rest of the details are ones you’d only find on dungarees in high-end denim stores or on a trip to Japan. The denimhead details — filled belt loops, lined yokes, hidden rivets, a double-selvedge button fly and a natural vegetable-tanned lambskin patch — would command a $300 price tag in many boutiques, but Drop's jeans come in at a fraction of the price — just $129.

Price: $129 $70

Barbour Gold Standard Collection

Over its 126-year history, Barbour has become synonymous with hard-wearing waxed-cotton outerwear. This year, the iconic British brand launched Gold Standard, a luxury line made up of 10 jackets that up the ante to the nth degree. Inspired by the brand’s iconic styles, these pieces feature updated designs, oiled-leather trims and traditional soft quilt linings.

Price: $550+

Converse Shapes

Converse acknowledges that many people don’t identify as a man or a woman, but everyone does have a physical body. In traditional sizing, there are 14 sizes across men’s and women’s, but the brand's Shapes collection simplifies things by using just four sizes, labeled as I, II, III, and IIII, completely shedding the binary gender division. It also removes the stigma associated with letter sizing, helping to promote body positivity.

Price: $25-$70

Tombogo Convertible Double Knee Pants

This double knee is pulling double duty.

Price: $250

Uniqlo x Jil Sander +J Collection

Jil Sander and Uniqlo reunite once again — it's been about a decade too long.

JB Blunk Arch T-Shirt

If you can't go to the museum, wear it.

Price: $70

18 East FW20

Antonio Ciongoli is going for his, like, honorary fourth doctorate in fabric insanity. The latest drop includes all-cotton sherpa and block-printed vegan silk, among a slew of other wild textures and very relaxed silhouettes.

Filson Rail-Splitter Jeans

These jeans use an American woven indigo-dyed denim — in both raw and rinsed finishes — that weighs in at a sturdy 14.5 ounces as well as an Italian black denim that weighs 13 ounces. Each jean features 5-pocket construction, including double-lined rear pockets for durability. Forget about your wallet blowing through your pocket. They're also built with riveted reinforcements throughout, a metal shank button and zipper fly, thick leather patch and tucked belt loops for a cleaner look that's also longer-lasting. Read more here.

Price: $145

Our Legacy Workshop x Stussy

Our Legacy collabs with one of its major influences and delves into Stussy's archive of deadstock fabrics. If you're still reading this, it's probably already sold out.

Arvin Goods Plant Dyed Crew Socks

Yes, we're very into socks this week. But come on — these are dyed with plants! Since our designated hangout spot is the crib, socks are basically the new shoes.

Price: $14

Levi's Vintage Clothing 1966 501 Japan

The jeans are based off of the 1966 501, a mid-rise jean with regular fit and period-accurate details. The only difference is its Japanese provenance. From the 12-ounce selvedge denim fabric to the sewing, even the famed Levi’s Red Tab is written in Japanese katakana (not to mention all of the branded buttons and rivets). Read more here.

Drakes SS20 Collection

Didn't think dressing up would be something we'd desperately want to do this year.

Reese Cooper DIY Chore Coat

Reese Cooper’s DIY Chore Coat feels like a meal-delivery kit for clothes. It comes boxed up with all the necessary ingredients — fabric, patches and buttons — and invites you to actively participate in not just wearing it, but sewing it, too. Just read the instruction booklet, cut the fabric panels and assemble with a sewing machine. While some people learned how to make sourdough during lockdown, others learned how to construct a jacket.

18east x ALLCAPSTUDIO "Silence Is Violence" Tee

The T-shirt is screen printed by hand in Philadelphia, on natural, undyed, six-ounce cotton jersey. It was available at available 18east.co and allcapstudio.com and every penny of the profits were donated equally between Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and Covid Bail Out NYC. Read more here.

Snow Peak Yamai Collection Handwoven Cotton Silk

Snow Peak’s entire Yamai collection is stellar, using natural dyes like indigo and calligraphy ink and traditional dyeing techniques. The result is something that we need in our closet right now.

Post-Imperial Ijebu Shirt

Made from Nigerian adire-dyed funtua cotton, this shirt is cut and sewn in Kenya and features a triple wave pattern. It has an oversized fit, corozo nut buttons and side vents.

Evan Kinori x Lady White Co. Hooded Sweatshirt

Half hemp, half cotton and the only the perfect sweatshirt for laid-back days.

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Scenic Print Long Puffer Jacket

Some bucolic heat by way of the Bean and New York's favorite menswear designer. The whole collection was worth spending on.

Price: $650

