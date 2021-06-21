Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on electronics, gadgets, Apple gear and more. Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.
The Best Deals on Apple Gear
$549 $522 ($27 OFF)
Apple's expensive-but-elite noise-canceling headphones are slightly discounted for Prime Day. All five colors are $27 off.
$159 $119 ($40 OFF)
Apple's entry-level AirPods are cheaper than ever this Prime Day. This model's charging case does not wirelessly charge.
$249 $190 ($49 OFF)
Apple's noise-canceling AirPods are the best wireless earbuds that Apple offers. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.
$399 $329 ($70 OFF)
The Series 6 is the Apple's flagship smartwatch. It has an always-on display, a new blood oxygen sensor and an electrical heart sensor (can take an ECG).
$179 $169 ($10 OFF)
The just-released Apple TV 4K with the brand-new Siri Remote is on sale for Prime Day. Both the 32 GB (shown) and 64GB model are $10 off.
$1,299 $1,100 ($199 OFF)
Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M1 chip that was released this past December is cheaper than ever. Save almost $200 on both the 256 GB and 512 GB models.
$2,399 $2,249 ($150 OFF)
Apple has yet to release an M1 version of its 16-inch MacBook Pro, so you still have to get the Intel version for this big boy.
$799 $749 ($50 OFF)
Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off if you get the entry-level Wi-Fi-only model. There's no deal on the cellular model.
$599 $520 ($79 OFF)
The 10.9-inch iPad Air looks very similar to the 11-inch iPad Pro, and can actually do most of the same things.
The Best Headphone Deals
$350 $248 ($102 OFF)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and they're cheaper than ever for Prime Day.
$399 $299 ($100 OFF)
The Headphones 700 are Bose's flagship noise-canceling headphones. This is the cheapest they've ever been.
$249 $174 ($75 OFF)
The UE Fits are unique wireless earbuds because they form a custom mold to your ear. They're one of our favorite wireless earbuds for running. (To get the deal, check the coupon box!)
$120 80 ($40 OFF)
Amazon's newest wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation are cheaper than ever. (The models with the wireless charging case are also $40 off.)
$200 $170 ($30 OFF)
The Powerbeats Pro are some of our favorite sport-focused wireless earbuds. They are $30 off for Prime Day. Available in several different colors.
$250 $138 ($112 OFF)
Released in early 2019, The Jabra Elite 85h are excellent noise-canceling headphones and a cheaper alternative to Bose's and Sony's flagship models.
$140 $120 ($20 OFF)
Cambridge Audio is best know for its expensive hi-fi music systems, but the Melomania 1+ are arguably the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy.
$349 $249 ($100 OFF)
The beloved QuietComfort 35 II are still some of the best and most comfortable noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$200 $78 ($122 OFF)
Released in 2020, the WH-CH710N are Sony's budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones. This is the cheapest they've ever been.
$200 $88 ($112 OFF)
The Sony WF-SP800N are the company’s mid-range wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been.
$248 $118 ($130 OFF)
Released in mid-2019, the WH-XB900N are wireless noise-canceling headphones that are in Sony's "Extra Bass" line.
$60 $40 ($20 OFF)
The Belkin SoundForm are budget-friendly wireless earbuds that are only $40 for Prime Day. (Just check the coupon box to get the discount!)
$50 $38 ($12 OFF)
The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is a solid pair of budget noise-canceling headphones. Normally $50, you can stag a pair for $12 off.
The Best Speaker Deals
$349 $262 (25% OFF)
The Q Acoustics 3020i are some of our favorite passive bookshelf speakers. They are 25-percent off for Prime Day.
$499 $360 ($139 OFF)
The Klipsch R-51PM are powered bookshelf speakers with a number of analog inputs, plus they have built-in Bluetooth for streaming.
$299 $179 ($120 OFF)
The SoundLink Revolve Plus is a 360-degree portable speaker that’s splashproof and comes with a nice handle for carrying around.
$250 $198 ($52 OFF)
The Sony SRS-XB43 is the company's powerful and portable wireless speaker. It's available in a number of different colors.
$99 (Refurbished)
Amazon doesn't have any deals on Sonos speakers for Prime Day, but you can get a refurbished version of the original Play:1 for less than $100 from Sonos's website
$350 $150 ($200 OFF)
The JBL Xtreme 2 is still a fan-favorite and one of the best rugged portable speakers you can buy. It's over half off for Prime Day.
$140 $98 ($42 OFF)
The Klipsch R-41M are small passive bookshelf speaker that are ideal for integrating in a home theater setup.
$50 $25 ($25 OFF)
Amazon's newest (and redesigned) Echo Dot smart speaker is half off for Prime Day.
$100 $60 ($40 OFF)
Amazon's new Echo smart speaker, which is roughly twice the size of the Echo Dot, is almost half off for Prime Day.
$350 $251 ($99 OFF)
The ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 are some of the best budget passive bookshelf speakers you can buy, and they're extra cheap for Prime Day.
The Best TV Deals
$450 $300 ($150 OFF)
The 4-Series is TCL's most entry-level line of 4K TVs. It supports some HDR technologies, such as HDR10 and HLG, but not support Dolby Vision. (The 43" model is also on sale.)
$1,800 $1,497 ($303 OFF)
This is a rare deal on one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. This 55-inch model is over $300 off.
$480 $360 ($120 OFF)
The Toshiba 55LF621U21 is a 4K smart TV that supports Dolby Vision. It's Fire Edition TV, so it works will with Amazon's Alexa smart ecosystem.
$499 $350 ($150 OFF)
Released in 2021, this 4K Fire TV that supports HDR 10 and comes with Alexa Voice Remote. It's on sale in a number of different sizes.
$600 $478 ($122 OFF)
The Frame is a 4K that looks like a framed piece of art hanging on your wall. The 32-inch model is the smallest The Frame TV that Samsung makes.
$2,200 $1,698 ($502 OFF)
Released in 2020, the Samsung TU9000 is a 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa. This model is 86-inches — so it's huge.
The Best Gadget Deals
$46.99 $24.49 ($22.50 off)
A Wi-fi range extender is the most affordable way to fix up any blind spots in your home network, and with a discount it's even more of a no-brainer
$99.99 $49.99 ($50.00 off)
A good USB-C hub is essentially mandatory for transforming a laptop into a decent stationary workspace. With USB-A ports, an HDMI port and an SD card slot, this Belkin hub has everything you should need.
$39.99 $27.99 ($12.00 off)
This 65W USB-C port with support for Programmable Power Supply is beefy enough to charge phones, tablets, and even laptops at full speed.
$199.99 $78.00($121.99 off)
Sony's affordable ANC headphone are already a great deal at $200, but at a steep discount they are an absolute no-brainer.
$279.99 $209.99 ($70 off)
Amazon's top-tier Kindle has screen with adjustable white-balance to stay easy on the eyes and is waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath, on the beach, or by the pool.
$29.99 $17.99 ($12.00 off)
Amazon's Fire Stick Lite is one of the most affordable ways to turn any TV into a smart TV.
$199.99 $171.07 ($29 off)
Don't wanna think too hard about which Bluetooth speaker to get? Ultimate Ears' MEGABOOM 3 is our pick to just get. Loud and waterproof, it won't let you down.
$299.00 $209.00 ($90.00 off)
A mesh Wi-Fi system is a router upgrade that will make your home network stronger, further-reaching, and easier to use. Google's kit is a great option to make it happen.
The Best Smart Home Deals
$80 $50 ($30 OFF)
The Blink Indoor is a battery-powered smart home camera that you can place anywhere in your home. It works with Amazon Alexa.
$279 $181 ($98 OFF)
A three-pack of Eero's latest mesh router system is the cheapest it has ever been.
$35 $20 ($15 OFF)
The Blink Mini is a powered smart home camera that works with Amazon Alexa. It's one of best cheap smart home cameras you can buy.
$250 $180 ( $70 OFF)
The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is an easy-to-install smart lock that works with all major smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit.
$200 $100 ($100 OFF)
The Belkin SoundForm Elite is 2-in-1 gadget that works as a Alexa smart speaker and wireless charging pad.
$170 $136 ($34 OFF)
The SimpliSafe Doorbell is an easy-to-install video doorbell that works with other SimpliSafe smart home devices. It isn't compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant.
$72 $49 ($23 OFF)
This is one of the best smart dimming switches and it works with all major smart ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
$50 $25 ($25 OFF)
Amazon's newest (and redesigned) Echo Dot smart speaker is half off for Prime Day.
$100 $60 ($40 OFF)
Amazon's new Echo smart speaker, which is roughly twice the size of the Echo Dot, is almost half off for Prime Day.
The Best Laptop Deals
$1,299 $1,100 ($199 OFF)
Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M1 chip that was released this past December is cheaper than ever. Save almost $200 on both the 256 GB and 512 GB models.
$2,399 $2,249 ($150 OFF)
Apple has yet to release an M1 version of its 16-inch MacBook Pro, so you still have to get the Intel version for this big boy.
$1,499.99 $949.99 ($550.00 off)
The Razer Blade is one of the best (and slickest-looking) gaming laptops out there. This base model doesn't sport a 4K screen, but it's still a beast.
$259.99 $189.99 ($70.00 off)
HP's 11-inch Chromebook is a durable and affordable mid-range performer. Great for students or as a backup device when a keyboard is essential.
$900 $750 ($150 off)
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is a great capable-but-entry-level devices great for students or anyone else who wants an affordable device that still runs Windows 10