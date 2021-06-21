amazon prime day 2021 gear patrol

Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on electronics, gadgets, Apple gear and more. Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

    The Best Deals on Apple Gear

    Apple AirPods Max
    Apple AirPods Max
    $549 $522 ($27 OFF)

    Apple's expensive-but-elite noise-canceling headphones are slightly discounted for Prime Day. All five colors are $27 off. 

    READ OUR REVIEW ON THE AIRPODS MAX 

    Apple AirPods
    Apple AirPods
    $159 $119 ($40 OFF)

    Apple's entry-level AirPods are cheaper than ever this Prime Day. This model's charging case does not wirelessly charge.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS FOR RUNNING

    Apple AirPods Pro
    Apple AirPods Pro
    $249 $190 ($49 OFF)

    Apple's noise-canceling AirPods are the best wireless earbuds that Apple offers. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST ANC WIRELESS EARBUDS

    Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS Only)
    Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS Only)
    $399 $329 ($70 OFF)

    The Series 6 is the Apple's flagship smartwatch. It has an always-on display, a new blood oxygen sensor and an electrical heart sensor (can take an ECG).

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SMARTWATCHES

    Apple TV 4K (2021)
    Apple TV 4K (2021)
    $179 $169 ($10 OFF)

    The just-released Apple TV 4K with the brand-new Siri Remote is on sale for Prime Day. Both the 32 GB (shown) and 64GB model are $10 off. 

    SHOULD YOU UPGRADE TO THE NEW APPLE TV?

    Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip (2020)
    Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip (2020)
    $1,299 $1,100 ($199 OFF)

    Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M1 chip that was released this past December is cheaper than ever. Save almost $200 on both the 256 GB and 512 GB models.

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE M1 MACBOOK PRO 

    Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)
    Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)
    $2,399 $2,249 ($150 OFF)

    Apple has yet to release an M1 version of its 16-inch MacBook Pro, so you still have to get the Intel version for this big boy. 

    APPLE'S NEXT MACBOOK PRO COULD BE A GAME CHANGER

    Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (2021)
    Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (2021)
    $799 $749 ($50 OFF)

    Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off if you get the entry-level Wi-Fi-only model. There's no deal on the cellular model. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST TABLETS TO BUY

    Apple iPad Air (2020)
    Apple iPad Air (2020)
    $599 $520 ($79 OFF)

    The 10.9-inch iPad Air looks very similar to the 11-inch iPad Pro, and can actually do most of the same things. 

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE 2020 IPAD AIR

    The Best Headphone Deals

    Sony WH-1000XM4
    Sony WH-1000XM4
    $350 $248 ($102 OFF)

    The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and they're cheaper than ever for Prime Day.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO SONY HEADPHONES

    Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
    Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
    $399 $299 ($100 OFF)

    The Headphones 700 are Bose's flagship noise-canceling headphones. This is the cheapest they've ever been. 

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BOSE HEADPHONES 700

    Ultimate Ears Fits
    Ultimate Ears Fits
    $249 $174 ($75 OFF)

    The UE Fits are unique wireless earbuds because they form a custom mold to your ear. They're one of our favorite wireless earbuds for running. (To get the deal, check  the coupon box!) 

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE UE FITS

    Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
    Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
    $120 80 ($40 OFF)

    Amazon's newest wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation are cheaper than ever. (The models with the wireless charging case are also $40 off.)

    HOW DO NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES ACTUALLY WORK?

    Beats Powerbeats Pro
    Beats Powerbeats Pro
    $200 $170 ($30 OFF)

    The Powerbeats Pro are some of our favorite sport-focused wireless earbuds. They are $30 off for Prime Day. Available in several different colors.

    The Best Wireless Earbuds of 2021

    Jabra Elite 85h
    Jabra Elite 85h
    $250 $138 ($112 OFF)

    Released in early 2019, The Jabra Elite 85h are excellent noise-canceling headphones and a cheaper alternative to Bose's and Sony's flagship models.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE JABRA ELITE 85H

    Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+
    Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+
    $140 $120 ($20 OFF)

    Cambridge Audio is best know for its expensive hi-fi music systems, but the Melomania 1+ are arguably the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy. 

    THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS UNDER $100

    Bose QuietComfort 35 II
    Bose QuietComfort 35 II
    $349 $249 ($100 OFF)

    The beloved QuietComfort 35 II are still some of the best and most comfortable noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

    Sony WH-CH710N
    Sony WH-CH710N
    $200 $78 ($122 OFF)

    Released in 2020, the WH-CH710N are Sony's budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones. This is the cheapest they've ever been. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO SONY HEADPHONES

    Sony WF-SP800N
    Sony WF-SP800N
    $200 $88 ($112 OFF)

    The Sony WF-SP800N are the company’s mid-range wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS FOR RUNNING

    Sony WH-XB900N
    Sony WH-XB900N
    $248 $118 ($130 OFF)

    Released in mid-2019, the WH-XB900N are wireless noise-canceling headphones that are in Sony's "Extra Bass" line. 

    WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PASSIVE AND ACTIVE NOISE-CANCELLATION?

    Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds
    Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds
    $60 $40 ($20 OFF)

    The Belkin SoundForm are budget-friendly wireless earbuds that are only $40 for Prime Day. (Just check the coupon box to get the discount!) 

    THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS UNDER $100

    Anker Soundcore Life Q20
    Anker Soundcore Life Q20
    $50 $38 ($12 OFF)

    The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is a solid pair of budget noise-canceling headphones. Normally $50, you can stag a pair for $12 off. 

    WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CHEAP AND EXPENSIVE ANC HEADPHONES?

    The Best Speaker Deals

    Q Acoustics 3020i
    Q Acoustics 3020i
    $349 $262 (25% OFF)

    The Q Acoustics 3020i are some of our favorite passive bookshelf speakers. They are 25-percent off for Prime Day. 

    5 GREAT SPEAKER-AND-AMP PAIRINGS

    Klipsch R-51PM
    Klipsch R-51PM
    $499 $360 ($139 OFF)

    The Klipsch R-51PM are powered bookshelf speakers with a number of analog inputs, plus they have built-in Bluetooth for streaming. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

    Bose SoundLink Revolve+
    Bose SoundLink Revolve+
    $299 $179 ($120 OFF)

    The SoundLink Revolve Plus is a 360-degree portable speaker that’s splashproof and comes with a nice handle for carrying around. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST PORTABLE SPEAKERS

    Sony SRS-XB43
    Sony SRS-XB43
    $250 $198 ($52 OFF)

    The Sony SRS-XB43 is the company's powerful and portable wireless speaker. It's available in a number of different colors. 

    WHAT IS 360 REALITY AUDIO?

    Sonos Play:1 (Refurbished)
    Sonos Play:1 (Refurbished)
    $99 (Refurbished)

    Amazon doesn't have any deals on Sonos speakers for Prime Day, but you can get a refurbished version of the original Play:1 for less than $100 from Sonos's website

    READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO SONOS SPEAKERS

    JBL Xtreme 2
    JBL Xtreme 2
    $350 $150 ($200 OFF)

    The JBL Xtreme 2 is still a fan-favorite and one of the best rugged portable speakers you can buy. It's over half off for Prime Day.

    THIS IS WHAT EACH IP RATING MEANS

    Klipsch R-41M
    Klipsch R-41M
    $140 $98 ($42 OFF)

    The Klipsch R-41M are small passive bookshelf speaker that are ideal for integrating in a home theater setup. 

    Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
    Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
    $50 $25 ($25 OFF)

    Amazon's newest (and redesigned) Echo Dot smart speaker is half off for Prime Day. 

    THE SIMPLE TRICK TO MAKE YOUR SMART SPEAKERS SOUND BETTER 

    Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
    Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
    $100 $60 ($40 OFF)

    Amazon's new Echo smart speaker, which is roughly twice the size of the Echo Dot, is almost half off for Prime Day.

    WHICH $99 SMART SPEAKER SOUNDS BEST?

    Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2
    Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2
    $350 $251 ($99 OFF)

    The ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 are some of the best budget passive bookshelf speakers you can buy, and they're extra cheap for Prime Day.

    $300 VS $1,000 BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

    The Best TV Deals

    TCL 4-Series 4K Smart TV (50" Model)
    TCL 4-Series 4K Smart TV (50" Model)
    $450 $300 ($150 OFF)

    The 4-Series is TCL's most entry-level line of 4K TVs. It supports some HDR technologies, such as HDR10 and HLG, but not support Dolby Vision. (The 43" model is also on sale.)

    READ OUR GUIDE TO TCL'S AFFORDABLE 4K TVS

    LG C1 OLED TV (55" Model)
    LG C1 OLED TV (55" Model)
    $1,800 $1,497 ($303 OFF)

    This is a rare deal on one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. This 55-inch model is over $300 off. 

    READ OUR GUIDE LG'S OLED TVS

    Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV (55" Model)
    Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV (55" Model)
    $480 $360 ($120 OFF)

    The Toshiba 55LF621U21 is a 4K smart TV that supports Dolby Vision. It's Fire Edition TV, so it works will with Amazon's Alexa smart ecosystem. 

    WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A $500 AND $2,000 TV?

    Insignia F30 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (55" Model)
    Insignia F30 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (55" Model)
    Amazon
    $499 $350 ($150 OFF)

    Released in 2021, this 4K Fire TV that supports HDR 10 and comes with Alexa Voice Remote. It's on sale in a number of different sizes.

    THE BEST TVS FOR NEXT-GEN GAMING CONSOLES

    Samsung The Frame (32" Model)
    Samsung The Frame (32" Model)
    $600 $478 ($122 OFF)

    The Frame is a 4K that looks like a framed piece of art hanging on your wall. The 32-inch model is the smallest The Frame TV that Samsung makes. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

    Samsung TU9000 (86" Model)
    Samsung TU9000 (86" Model)
    $2,200 $1,698 ($502 OFF)

    Released in 2020, the Samsung TU9000 is a 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa. This model is 86-inches — so it's huge.

    THE COOLEST TVS WE SAW AT CES 2021

    The Best Gadget Deals

    Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender
    Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender
    $46.99 $24.49 ($22.50 off)

    A Wi-fi range extender is the most affordable way to fix up any blind spots in your home network, and with a discount it's even more of a no-brainer

    Belkin USB-C Hub
    Belkin USB-C Hub
    Amazon
    $99.99 $49.99 ($50.00 off)

    A good USB-C hub is essentially mandatory for transforming a laptop into a decent stationary workspace. With USB-A ports, an HDMI port and an SD card slot, this Belkin hub has everything you should need. 

    Anker 65W USB C Charger
    Anker 65W USB C Charger
    $39.99 $27.99 ($12.00 off)

    This 65W USB-C port with support for Programmable Power Supply is beefy enough to charge phones, tablets, and even laptops at full speed. 

    Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N
    Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N
    $199.99 $78.00($121.99 off)

    Sony's affordable ANC headphone are already a great deal at $200, but at a steep discount they are an absolute no-brainer. 

    READ OUR NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES BUYING GUIDE 

    Amazon Kindle Oasis
    Amazon Kindle Oasis
    $279.99 $209.99  ($70 off)

    Amazon's top-tier Kindle has screen with adjustable white-balance to stay easy on the eyes and is waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath, on the beach, or by the pool. 

    Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
    Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
    $29.99 $17.99 ($12.00 off)

    Amazon's Fire Stick Lite is one of the most affordable ways to turn any TV into a smart TV. 

    Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker
    Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker
    $199.99 $171.07 ($29 off) 

    Don't wanna think too hard about which Bluetooth speaker to get? Ultimate Ears' MEGABOOM 3 is our pick to just get. Loud and waterproof, it won't let you down. 

    READ OUR FULL BLUETOOTH SPEAKER BUYING GUIDE

    Google Nest Mesh Wifi System
    Google Nest Mesh Wifi System
    $299.00 $209.00 ($90.00 off) 

    A mesh Wi-Fi system is a router upgrade that will make your home network stronger, further-reaching, and easier to use. Google's kit is a great option to make it happen. 

    The Best Smart Home Deals

    Blink Indoor
    Blink Indoor
    $80 $50 ($30 OFF)

    The Blink Indoor is a battery-powered smart home camera that you can place anywhere in your home. It works with Amazon Alexa. 

    Eero 6 Mesh Router System (3-Pack)
    Eero 6 Mesh Router System (3-Pack)
    $279 $181 ($98 OFF)

    A three-pack of Eero's latest mesh router system is the cheapest it has ever been. 

    WHAT EXACTLY IS A MESH ROUTER SYSTEM? 

    Blink Mini
    Blink Mini
    $35 $20 ($15 OFF)

    The Blink Mini is a powered smart home camera that works with Amazon Alexa. It's one of best cheap smart home cameras you can buy. 

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BLINK MINI

    August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
    August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
    $250 $180 ( $70 OFF)

    The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is an easy-to-install smart lock that works with all major smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE AUGUST WI-FI SMART LOCK

    Belkin SoundForm Elite
    Belkin SoundForm Elite
    $200 $100 ($100 OFF)

    The Belkin SoundForm Elite is 2-in-1 gadget that works as a Alexa smart speaker and wireless charging pad. 

    THE BEST APARTMENT-FRIENDLY SMART HOME DEVICES

    SimpliSafe Doorbell
    SimpliSafe Doorbell
    $170 $136 ($34 OFF)

    The SimpliSafe Doorbell is an easy-to-install video doorbell that works with other SimpliSafe smart home devices. It isn't compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO BUILDING A SMART HOME

    Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer Switch
    Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer Switch
    $72 $49 ($23 OFF)

    This is one of the best smart dimming switches and it works with all major smart ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. 

    THE BEST SMART LIGHT BULBS TO BUY

    The Best Laptop Deals

    Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020
    Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020
    $1,499.99 $949.99 ($550.00 off)

    The Razer Blade is one of the best (and slickest-looking) gaming laptops out there. This base model doesn't sport a 4K screen, but it's still a beast. 

    HP 11-inch Chromebook
    HP 11-inch Chromebook
    $259.99 $189.99 ($70.00 off) 

    HP's 11-inch Chromebook is a durable and affordable mid-range performer. Great for students or as a backup device when a keyboard is essential. 

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
    $900 $750 ($150 off)

    Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is a great capable-but-entry-level devices great for students or anyone else who wants an affordable device that still runs Windows 10 